Will BBVA Become The Amazon Of Banking?

A UX design expert argues only an appropriate digital strategy will allow banks to stay alive after this disruption.

New European bank regulations that take effect this year will thrust forward the move toward "open banking."

A post by UX design expert Alex Kreger in today’s Finextra, a financial technology publication, discusses implications of the PSD2 directive that will force all European banks to adopt an “open banking” model:

This revolution will create a form of cooperation between banks and FinTech services. In the long term, banks will need to find a new place in the disrupting industry. Gradually, they could turn into platform providers of banking service infrastructure. Excellent case studies for inspiration can be found on such platforms as Amazon, AliExpress, iTunes and Google Play. Only an appropriate digital strategy will allow banks to stay alive after the disruption of the traditional financial industry. As a result, successful banks may lose in service fees, but they will gain in volume. Many FinTech startups will not only offer services on their platform, they will actively introduce innovative products designing new user experiences, thereby enriching the financial user’s journey and transforming the banking industry. This will attract new users and provide them with new ways of using financial instruments… One of the leaders in this area is BBVA (NYSE:BBVA). It is providing extensive access to its online banking platform on the internet, clearly demonstrating the transition from product-centered thinking to Banking as a Platform (BaaP).”

Source: Banking Disruption by PSD2 Takes User Experience Design to the Forefront

