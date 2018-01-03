Air Lease: An Underappreciated Company In A Massive Industry

Aerospace has been an in-demand industry for the last few years now with much of the focus on airliners or plane manufacturers like Boeing (NYSE:BA). The sector as a whole has seen improving fundamentals due to increased demand, new product offerings from OEMs, and a decline in the price of oil. Such circumstances eventually result in too much hype around the larger competitors that can leave those stocks overvalued regardless of whether the industry's tailwinds are still applicable or not. After an elongated run of optimism in Aerospace, it's worth taking a look at some of the smaller and less-covered equities. This logic has brought me to Air Lease (NYSE:AL). The market started showing AL some love in late 2016 and the stock continued its ascent in 2017:

A deeper look indicates that this run is far from over.

Underappreciated Situation

As its name implies, Air Lease owns and leases commercial aircraft to airlines around the world. This is a rather niche segment of the aerospace market but that is partially why it peaks my interest. Major airliners, jet manufacturers, and OEMs have garnered essentially all of the attention as the aforementioned industry tailwinds have played out but AL has been quietly storming ahead in the past year as major airliners' stocks have stagnated in 2017:

The difference between airliners and Air Lease is that most major airliners have seen a tremendous run in their stocks dating back to 2014 as continued consolidation among major carriers created a very profitable scenario which was compounded by broader industry trends. AL's run began in late 2016 and has not yet captured all of the value the company offers in its current environment. A similar phenomenon occurred with both Boeing and Airbus. Those two massive firms were a little late to the party but eventually the market awarded shareholders for recognizing strong, undervalued, and underappreciated stocks in a great industry. A look at the 3-year chart for these two illustrates that point:

Fundamentals

There is clearly a bullish picture being painted but it'll take more than improving industry dynamics to make a stock worth buying, especially after a 40% run in 2017. On a year-to-date basis, Air Lease has increased revenue 6.6% and EBIT 4.2% and generates high margins. The company boasts an impressive 39.7% pretax profit margin YTD and a TTM return on equity of 17.1%. Approximately $1 billion will be generated in the form of cash from operating activities and the board of directors is clearly confident in AL's ability to create cash in future as indicated by the recent dividend increase. The hike brought the annual dividend to $0.10/share representing a yield of approximately 1%. This is the second large increase in dividend payout over the last two years as it was raised 50% in December 2016. While any dividend is nice to have for investors, to me it's significance goes beyond the 1% return as it shows the underlying confidence among company leaders. This also conveys stability, which is not common among smaller companies with rapidly rising stock prices.

The nature of AL's revenue is also contributing to why I'm bullish on the stock, primarily for two reasons: geographical diversification and long-term contractual agreements. AL's management likes to think of its business in terms of its "fleet concentration", a measure of where its fleet is deployed globally in terms of net asset value. The table below displays AL's fleet concentration by region as of 9/30/17.

Source: Air Lease 10-Q

Not only is the company operating in an impressive amount of regions, but none of those regions are responsible for more than a third of the company's fleet concentration. This kind of diversification gives AL considerable insulation from any future unexpected headwinds arising in one of the areas it operates.

With regard to future revenue streams, Air Lease has the luxury of clarity as an placements of its narrow and widebody aircraft stand at an astounding 91% of its fleet in 2019; the same figure stands at 72% for 2020. This further supports the sense of stability within the company. Air Lease gets its revenue from across the globe and is already a few years ahead of the curve.

Valuation

I've been describing a growing company in a popular industry whose fundamentals are improving with each passing quarter AND its stock was up 40% last year. You can't be blamed for thinking that this valuation will be stretched at the very least but the numbers tell a different story. The table below shows the price to earnings multiple based on EPS estimates from the Wall Street Journal:

Year EPS P/E 2017E $ 3.45 13.91 2018E $ 4.03 11.91 2019E $ 4.67 10.28

AL's valuation can be considered perplexing at this point, especially with the market at all-time highs. There is impressive EPS growth expected in the coming years and a very attractive 2018 P/E of under 12x! Analysts are also high on the stock with 8 of the 12 analyst ratings on the stock are a Buy with only 1 Sell rating. One analyst from RBC Capital is confident enough in the stock to assign a $80 price target, implying 67% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

Aerospace is a favorite industry for many investors and rightfully so. The sector continues to have a bullish outlook but its run has been long enough where some stocks are overbought. Air Lease, a small fish in a big pond, has a strong, growing business and a valuation that can't be ignored. I recommend getting into this stock before it climbs even higher. Long AL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.