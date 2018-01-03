ConocoPhillips: Discussing The Company's Leasehold In The Permian Basin

COP has core'd up its acreage in the heart of the Delaware Basin and continues to work on optimizing its drilling and completions technology.

The company is taking the same approach it did in the Permian and is not in a hurry to grow production in an inefficient manner.

I'm going to start out 2018 with an article on the first stock I ever bought, in the early 1980s, and have never sold: ConocoPhillips (COP). In the past I have covered COP on many topics: management's lack of hedging, assets in Canada, Alaska, and the Eagle Ford among others. Today I am going to look at the company's operations in the Permian Basin - generally regarded as the most economic shale play in the lower-48. While the company only pumped an average of 20,000 boe/d in the Permian last year (9% of the 220,000 boe/d produced out of the Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Permian), Permian production is expected to more than quadruple over the next 3 years to an estimated 85,000 boe/d.

Permian Leasehold

COP has about 75,000 net acres in the heart of the Permian's Delaware Basin. The leasehold represents an estimated resource potential of ~1.9 billion boe with a <$40/bbl cost of supply. The company estimates it has about 1,400 drilling locations remaining in the play.

COP has started to use its propriety Compressive Seismic Imaging ("CSI") technology - which it used very successfully in the area around its Willow discovery in Alaska - in its Permian Basin pilot program in order to maximize returns in the play. CSI was used in Alaska to identify several target rich formations similar to Willow. Instead of an orderly sampling pattern like a typical seismic shoot, CSI uses a random sampling and then mathematics that came out of the medical field. The same tomography-type mathematics used when getting an MRI done at the hospital - and which enable a 10x resolution upscale in definition - are used with CSI technology. The result is using the same amount of seismic points to get higher definition, or or course, you can shoot less seismic points and get the same resolution you had before at a much lower cost. But of course the geo-scientists want the 10x resolution, and the objective is to identify the most productive zones and to guide the drill-bit into the juiciest intervals of the multi-zone play.

Meantime, the company has core'd up its Delaware Basin leasehold over the past couple of years with a few bolt-on acquisitions:

As a result, the majority of COP's acreage now supports 10,000 ft. laterals, and more than 95% of the lease can be developed with laterals >7,500 ft. This was an early and important part of COP's development strategy in the Permian because longer laterals are a key factor in optimizing each well's productivity.

Permian Oil-to-Gas Ratio

Some operators are seeing an increase in the percentage of natural gas production from their Permian wells. Last August Reuters reported that rising gas output was a key factor in a 15% drop in the stock of leading Permian producer Pioneer Resources (PXD). Pioneer said its output for the year would be about 58% oil, down from previous forecasts for about 60%.

While the Permian's falling oil/gas ratio may turn out to be a temporary issue, Matt Fox, COP Ex-Vice President of Strategy, Exploration and Technology, was asked about the issue at the Barclay's Energy Conference back in September. Fox's reply:

So from a gas/oil ratio perspective, across our unconventional portfolio in 2014, about 20% of our production was gas. In 2017, it's about 19%. So that's across our overall unconventional portfolio. So no significant change and maybe a slight decrease. In our Eagle Ford position in particular, in 2014, it's was 22%. It's about 19% just now. So we're not seeing increases in gas/oil ratio across our portfolio.

Permian Natural Gas Market

The Permian Basin made RBN Energy's "Top-10 Energy Prognostications for 2018" at numbers 6 and 7:

#6: Permian gas could be facing unprecedented adverse market conditions.

#7: Permian gas could light up the West Texas night sky.

The two bullets are relating that in the quest for more oil production in the Permian, associated natural gas production is rising and a) there is not adequate processing and pipeline exit capacity and so b) the realized price for natural gas is falling. But as long as the oil price justifies continued drilling, we may actually see the day when Permian producers give the gas away, or as RBN says, "worse" (meaning producers pay for someone to take their gas). Luckily COP is not a "Permian pure play" and has a very large and diverse portfolio and does not need to develop its Permian acreage in such an environment when it could, for instance, increase investment to develop recent discoveries in Alaska.

Permian M&A Activity

Fox was also asked about Conoco's view of Permian M&A activity. Considering COP's organic growth portfolio has an estimated average cost-of-supply of ~$35/bbl, Fox said:

So for example, if we were looking to expand our position in the Permian, in the sweet spot of the Permian and the competitive going rate was $35,000 or $40,000 an acre to do that, that adds about $15 a barrel to the cost of supply on a net present value basis. That would take a top-tier position in the Permian, that may have $40 cost of supply and make it $55 cost of supply, and that just doesn't compete with investment in the portfolio. So as much as we might like to expand our position in, for example, the Permian, we don't think it's the best use of our shareholders' cash to do that.

Permian Development Plans

As the graphic above shows, COP reports a 20% reduction in the cost of supply in the Permian Basin by improving lateral lengths, concurrently developing multiple zones, and improving its completions recipe. These optimizations have led to a corresponding 20% increase in 90-day cumulative production. The company continues to work on improving water infrastructure and recycling and continues to make improvements in its drilling and completions optimization.

COP is following the same strategy it employed in the Eagle Ford Basin. That is, it is not in a hurry to grow production in the Permian until it's ready to do so. COP still considers itself in the appraisal and pilot testing phase in the Permian and is focusing on how to optimize development plans to maximize value and returns. Fox said once the company feels confident it understands how to maximize returns in the Permian, it will move into more of a full-on development mode. He pointed out that a similar strategy worked well in the Eagle Ford, where the company still has 3,500 drilling locations in the sweet-spot of the play when many of its competitors inefficiently drilled themselves out of the play - not to mention doing so in a relatively low-price O&G environment.

Summary & Conclusion

COP only produced ~20,000 boe/d out of the Permian last year. However, the company has a very high quality leasehold in the play, and plans to quadruple production over the next 3-years to 80,000 boe/d. Meantime, the shorter-term catalysts for COP continue to be what I have written about recently: its excellent oil sands sale, higher condensate prices in the Eagle Ford sale, Alaska, and the fact that the company did not hedge any of its oil production and is therefore fully participating in the recent rise in the price of Brent/WTI. The company's Permian Basin acreage will not be a significant contributor to overall production for a couple more years. But only then if it makes sense and delivers shareholder value.

