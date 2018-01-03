Weather Shifts Warmer For The Middle Of January

Welcome to the mother nature is king edition of Natural Gas Daily!

A week ago, we wrote an article titled, "Weather, Weather, Weather - Natural Gas Trading In Winter Is All About Weather." Winter gas trading is all about following mother nature, and while there are high uncertainty in long-range weather forecasts (11-15 days out), we still need to watch it closely for changes in the weather pattern.

Yesterday, we wrote our usual Tuesday storage forecast article, and some questioned why we were seeing weather turn bearish for the middle of January.

Here is the forecast we saw that led us to this conclusion:

Courtesy of StormVistaWxModels.com

One of the key indicators we have been watching for all winter is the height anomaly in Alaska. As we explained in last week's article:

Red in Alaska (ridging) usually results in colder than normal temperatures in Northeast.

Blue in Alaska (trough) usually results in warmer than normal temperatures in Northeast.

Now again, we are over simplifying this phenomenon, but it's usually an excellent guiding post to use to see how weather develops over the coming weeks.

So, it's not a surprise to us again that weather started to shift even more bearish in the latest Jan 18 outlook:

Courtesy of StormVistaWxModels.com

What does all this mean?

Basically, if Alaska shows a trough pattern to persist, weather will remain bearish (e.g. warmer than average), if Alaska shows ridge reappearing, weather will turn bullish.

For now, there are no signs that the ridging will reappear in the latest model outlook for the middle of January, which means weather will likely stay warmer than average for now...

