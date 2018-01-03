Dividend Aristocrat Performance: December 2017

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

Consistent dividend growth investing is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market." The Dividend Aristocrats, members of the S&P 500 that have managed to increase their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, have collectively generated market-beating performance. As seen in the chart below, the underlying index of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index, which is replicated by the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over a period nearing 30 years. (All total returns in this article included reinvested dividends.

While I believe the aforementioned exchange-traded fund is a relatively simple way to get exposure to the segment of this market; some investors would prefer to build their own holdings in the underlying stocks. They could disfavor ETFs, opt to forgo the 0.35% expense ratio, or simply believe that they can time entry/exits or modify weights of the underlying constituents to further outperform the market.

For any or all of those reasons, some readers might opt to hold the underlying stocks directly, and this article seeks to provide a snapshot into the recent performance of the now 50 current Dividend Aristocrats. Perhaps, that could offer Seeking Alpha's income investing community another tool to examine dividend growth investments.

Below, I have tabled the 50 constituents, with current indicated dividend yields, price-to-trailing-earnings ratios, and performance over the trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month time frames. These returns are through the end of December.

Consistent readers will notice that the list shrunk by one this month as the acquisition of C.R. Bard by Becton, Dickinson (BDX) closed. The $24B cash-and-stock deal valued C.R. Bard at a 25% premium to its closing price when the deal was announced last April.

While there were more negative returns (10) in December than in November (4), the laggards were still relatively modest. They included:

The aforementioned medical equipment maker Becton, Dickinson, which closed its acquisition of former Dividend Aristocrat peer C.R. Bard, producing a -5.1% monthly total return;

New York-based utility giant Consolidated Edison (ED) at -4.4%;

Conglomerate 3M (MMM) at -2.4%;

Global food processing and commodities firm Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) at -1.8%, which put the company as the third worst performer on the list for 2017.

Leaders included:

Spirits company Brown-Forman (BF.B) at +13.5%, wrapping up a sizzling year of market share and equity market gains;

Steelmaker Nucor (NUE) at +11.6% on hopes of a boost to infrastructure spending and the potential for steel tariffs;

Lowe's (LOW) +10.3%, capping a strong year for the home improvement retailer;

Target (TGT) +9.7%, reversing some of the pain of a weak year driven by competitive pressures looming from e-commerce;

W.W. Grainer (GWW) +8.3%, which capped an up-and-down year for another staid business facing competition from Amazon (AMZN)

In a year where it was all about the tech giants driving the capitalization-weighted indices to new heights, the Dividend Aristocrats generated strong performance as well.

Historically, the Dividend Aristocrats have generated much of their outperformance in down markets. In down markets for the S&P 500 from 2000 to 2002 and 2008, the Dividend Aristocrats strongly outpaced the broad market gauge. Despite a tech-light investment composition, the Dividend Aristocrats managed to keep pace with the bull market, suggesting that through-the-cycle outperformance is likely to once again be delivered.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL, SDY, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.