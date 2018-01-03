High-Income, Sustainable-Capital Portfolio Posts 10.2% Income And 21.4% Total Return For 2017

Since I began this exercise at the end of 2015's third quarter the portfolio has grown 18% and produced a cumulative income at 25% of the starting balance.

High Yield, Sustainable Capital Portfolio: 2017 Results

Regular readers will be familiar with my model income-investment portfolio I’ve been called the High-Income, Sustainable Capital Portfolio. I began this exercise at the end of 2015’s third quarter and have added quarterly updates since. With this entry I take the portfolio through the end of 2017.

Back Story

I started this project primarily in response to readers' objections to high-income investing strategies and opportunities I had been writing about. A recurring theme from many readers built on the cliché response of reaching for yield. Yes, I was told, you may be able achieve high levels of income, but gains are illusory and portfolio value will inevitably suffer. Such an approach was especially unsuitable for a retiree, critics told me. Some took me to task for encouraging such a foolhardy and dangerous approach.

So, I started this exercise I saw it as an experiment. I selected a portfolio of fifteen high-yielding securities, mainly closed-end funds and followed it over time. My goal was to demonstrate how a portfolio that delivers 8% current income for withdrawal can sustain a stable or growing capital base.

The portfolio was allocated $100,000 to start. I began allocated entirely to CEFs (closed-end funds). I've since added one ETF.

Objectives

The objectives of the portfolio are contained in its title: High Income and Sustainable Capital. It is designed to provide current income, as for a retiree. For income I’ve targeted 8% to be withdrawn as current income. Any excess is reinvested.

I’ve also targeted some modest income growth at a rate that would meet or exceed inflation. My view was that it would come organically from capital growth. With this in mind, I’ve made occasional trades within the portfolio. Typically, this involved selling a fund to take advantage of gains generated by discount-premium movements.

Another objective was to maintain a diversified portfolio with a mix of equity and fixed-income, and a mix of domestic and global investments.

Initially I put a priority on tax efficiency. In 2017 I removed that condition. Not that I felt it was inhibiting the portfolio’s performance, mind you. It simply reflected a change in my own circumstances and, therefore, my own investing interests. When I reached the age when minimum distributions were required from my IRAs, my priorities changed. I shifted my source of current income from a taxable brokerage account to a traditional IRA. My view was that the minimum distributions would provide the income I needed. Since they were taxable as ordinary income regardless of source, tax-efficiency was no longer an issue to me. So, I replaced the allocations to tax-exempt municipal bond CEFs with taxable income sources. Otherwise, there have been relatively few changes that directly affect tax matters, mainly because there have been relatively few changes.

I’ll note that in my own circumstances, the 8% in current income is sufficient to meet my entire minimum distribution requirements from the IRAs for the next few years using only half of the portfolio’s total holdings. The remainder of the IRAs can be dedicated to capital growth. Of course, the required withdrawal percentages increase each year, and, if the growth strategies are successful, the capital basis for the distributions will be increasing as well. So it will require regular reallocation from the growth to the income portfolios within the IRA to continue to maintain sufficient income. At my current age, 8% is more than sufficient and I turn off the automatic transfer of dividends and distributions in October. But as I get older, and the overall IRA balance grows, I will have to reallocate increasing amounts to the income components of the IRA.

Note that this is a model, not an actual portfolio. But the principles and practices I describe are quite similar to the way I manage my own income portfolio which I describe last summer here.

Management

Excess income (i.e. income in excess of the quarterly 2% target) is reinvested each quarter. I have done modest rebalancing as I’ve sold and purchased funds. Proceeds from fund sales are added to the modest excess distribution income and used to replace the sold funds with an equal number of new funds on an equal-weighted basis, i.e. one-fifteenth of the capital value of the portfolio into each fund. Anything remaining, with a 0.25% allocation for friction costs, was re-invested into the two (sometimes only one) funds at the lowest fraction of the portfolio’s value.

As we’ll see, with time the allocations have become quite skewed, so at this time I am doing a full rebalancing to bring the entire portfolio back to equal-weighted positions.

Portfolio at Year’s End

The last update was at the close of 3Q2017, which you can review here. That, and previous articles which are linked there, is where readers can go to get a more complete overview of the portfolio and my strategies for income managment.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the portfolio held these 15 positions which include 14 CEFs and one ETF.

Equity-Common

Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK)

EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps (ETW)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA)

Miller/Howard High Income Equi (HIE)

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite (DIAX)

Tekla Healthcare Oppos Fund (THQ)

Equity-Preferred

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF)

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC)

Fixed Income – Taxable

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)

AGIC Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV)

Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC)

NexPoint Credit Strategies Fun (NHF)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: PCI)

Real Estate

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE: RFI)

Current discount/premium status and market yields for the funds are:

Fourth Quarter Performance

The portfolio was allocated at the start of the quarter as follows:

At the year’s close the values were:

Income

Let’s begin with income. The quarter generated payments of $3,243.45. This is up 24.7% from the third quarter’s $2,601.60. It is a quarterly yield of 2.74%. The increase in income came primarily from year-end special distributions from AIF and STK. AIF paid an extra $0.20 per share, equivalent to two months’ regular distribution, and STK paid $0.7806 per share, equivalent to 1.7 times its regular quarterly distribution or slightly more than two months' worth of regular distributions. These special distributions are not included in the yields in table above.

After the targeted 2% income is withdrawn, $870.66 remained to be reinvested.

Portfolio value declined for the quarter going from $118,639.05 to $117,490.56 (-0.97%). The table above is color coded for funds that gained (green) or lost (red) value for the quarter. As we can see, ten of the funds declined while only five gained over the quarter.

The big gainer for the quarter was DIAX, a leveraged equity fund that invests in and writes options on the Dow stocks. It was up 11.08% at market. NAV for DIAX was up 6.48%, so an appreciable portion of the gain was a move in its discount which went from -5.8% to -1.1% at the close of the year. That discount has been closing all year and has been a factor in the fund leading the portfolio in capital appreciation. DIAX’s yield is 5.84%, which is the lowest for the portfolio.

Energy was one of the worst performing sectors for the quarter and the losers drew heavily from that sector. AMZA is an ETF of midstream MLPs. It was down -7.72%. It is the highest yielder of the portfolio, returning an annualized 24.25% at its closing price for 2017.

HIE, a value CEF is also heavily invested in energy and MLPs. It was down -11.69% at market but only -2.63 at NAV. It started the quarter with an 8.1% premium and finished at a -0.8% discount giving up over 7 percentage points on premium loss alone. HIE is the portfolios third highest yielding fund at 11.16%.

The second-highest yielder, ECC, was also the second-largest loser. ECC gave up -9.1% this quarter although its NAV added 1.07%. ECC was added to the portfolio at the beginning of the quarter. At the time I noted that I was adding it despite its 23.2% premium. It appears my confidence may have been misplaced and I should have held to my reluctance to buy at that elevated value. However, I do feel that over time ECC will be a strong contributor to the portfolio’s income. I'm not concerned over the loss either here or in my own holdings. I find the gain at NAV to be encouraging and consider the fund unlikely to see another quarter as dismal as this past one’s -9.1% loss. I’ll note, however, that the premium remains in the double-digits at 10.84%, so the fund's value is still elevated.

Performance for 2017

Overall, the portfolio had a strong year. Portfolio value gained 10.2% and income yield was 11.22% based on the value at the beginning of the year. Total return (calculated as increase in portfolio value plus income) was 21.43%. Income was up 18% over 2016.

Here is the value of the portfolio and the cumulative income from inception.

Note that there has been a steady increase in income through good and bad quarters.

In summary, the portfolio has been successful at meeting its stated goals. Income has been high and its capital value has grown.

Changes for 2018

I've decided that it is time to rebalance the entire portfolio, so I did so at closing prices for Dec 29. I’m also going to make some changes. I'll exit from one fund. DIAX has been in the portfolio from the beginning. It's had a good run and has been a large part of meeting the objective for capital growth. But I’m inclined to think it’s due for replacement for a few reasons. First, I do not anticipate another year like 2017 with its strong performances from Dow stocks, so I’m inclined to rotate out of that particular allocation. Second, DIAX has moved from a -9% discount to near-par this year. If, as I suspect, the Dow reverts to more normal performance levels in the coming months, many of the CEF investors who have bid the fund up will be exiting, likely driving the discount down closer to its earlier levels, which we see in this five year chart (from cefconnect).

I prefer to be ahead of any such movement in the fund's valuations.

And, finally, I would like to move the portfolio a bit lighter on equity and a bit more global moving into 2018.

So, I’ll going to replace DIAX with Calamos Global Dynamic Income (CHW). CHW does not look much more attractive on the basis of its discount moves this year. It’s gone from -14% to -0.87%. But it adds on yield with its 9.25% payout compared to DIAX at 5.84%, and it adds a different asset mix. CHW’s portfolio is about half equity plus 29% convertibles and 18% corporate bonds. Its geographic mix is global with only 45% invested in US holdings and the remainder spread among other, primarily developed, countries. Emerging markets account for 6.1% of CHW’s portfolio.

A second change is a subtler one. I’m inclined toward the view that real estate will have a better year in 2018, so I think it will be time to swap RFI, which is unleveraged, for its leveraged (24%) counterpart from Cohen and Steers (RQI). RQI has a -6.92% discount, more or less in line with its recent trends. It pays a 7.6% yield, about the same as RFI.

My choice here is driven by my view that real estate is moving into a risk-on stage and the leverage for RQI is likely to drive a meaningfully higher capital gain from the real estate allocation. I have looked at the two funds in detail and RFI tends to outperform in flat markets, such as most of 2017 was for real estate, and RQI tends to outperform in strong markets, which I anticipate for 2018.

The portfolio for the first quarter of 2018 is:

Total value reflects the reinvestment of excess distribution income above 2% for the previous quarter less 0.25% for fees and slippage in the rebalancing.

I'll be back to look at how the portfolio's performance with my end of quarter update at the end of March.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, CHW, ECC, FPF, HIE, PCI, STK, USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.