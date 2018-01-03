W&T Offshore: Buy The Breakout

W&T Offshore (WTI) is seeing its share price break out above $3.70on Tuesday as rising oil prices and improving operations fuel positive investor sentiment. WTI's share price has fallen over the last decade as oil price declines eroded profitability. Now, as WTI improves its operations and benefits from the higher oil price headwind, investors are bidding up the share price. WTI is a volatile stock, meaning that gaining long exposure through options may be the best positioning.

Price Action

WTI's share price looks attractive on both its short- and long-term charts. Below is the chart of WTI on its daily and monthly timeframes. Since 2014, when the price of oil collapsed, WTI's share price is down more than 80%. After bottoming the last two years, the stock looks to be forming a bottoming pattern, and breaking out to the upside.

Major resistance existed at the $3.5 level, but WTI broke above it this week. The daily chart shows a large consolidation pattern from September through present day. As WTI breaks out, showing strong momentum and buying support on its short- and long-term charts, its share price could trade back up toward $20 in coming years based off of its current volatility profile.

Source: Trading View

Bullish On Oil

A major reason to be bullish on WTI is due to the strength in the price of oil. The chart below is of Brent Crude on both its daily and monthly charts. Similar to WTI, Brent is forming a strong bottoming pattern off of recent lows, with momentum to the upside on both timeframes.

There are two major reasons oil could continue to rise over coming months, potentially driving WTI's share price up even further. First, deadly protests continue in the Iranian capital of Tehran, and show no sign of abating. Iran is a major oil producer, and there are concerns that the country’s production will fall short due to the strife.

Additionally, over the past couple of years, OPEC has been working diligently to balance supply and demand within the oil industry. As a result, the oil cartel has cut production, reducing the amount of oil exports to certain sections of the market.

Overall, both fundamentals and technicals look bullish in the oil market currently, which should support WTI's share price.

Source: Trading View

Fundamental Narrative

WTI has seen investors increase enthusiasm for its share price in recent months as it has had success in well exploration, as well as improving its cost structure.

In December, WTI announced that it had success in two exploratory wells located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to Seeking Alpha. The company stated that its Ship Shoal 300 B-5 ST exploratory well logged 173 ft. of hydrocarbon pay and started production in November, outperforming internal forecasts, according to management.

Additionally, its Main Pass 286 #1 exploratory well logged 112 ft of oil pay, and is being temporarily abandoned in preparation for completion and tie back. Management sees first production of this well in the next 12-15 months.

WTI has thus leveraged the recent rise in energy prices even more as it has increased exposure through the new well projects.

Additionally, management also has commented in recent quarters about its focus on improving cost efficiency going forward. Management had this to say about costs during its recent earnings report:

"So, on the cost side, we have done a really good job of bringing costs down to be much more aligned with the current commodity price environment. Part of that effort is in working with our service providers and vendors to reduce the cost of goods and services."

And

"This has taken a lot longer this cycle as hedging allowed many oil and gas companies to continue to drill and produce even though the market was sending a different signal. So finally, many of the $60 plus hedges have rolled off and the market has become better aligned."

Declining oil prices forced WTI to cut costs, and become more efficient, but now as its top-line begins to grow, it should further improve bottom-line results.

Furthermore, WTI also is taking advantage of a supply glut of equipment as many oil and gas exploration company's were unable to survive the recent oil price downturn, driving down their costs further. Management stated that cost inflation has not been a worry in the Gulf of Mexico like the West Texas and onshore producers are experiencing.

There is still a big overhang of boats, rigs and oil field equipment and services in its sector and there doesn’t seem to be sufficient activity or demand to put much pressure on increasing prices for these goods and services. This is also allowing WTI to drive down base lease operating expense through optimization initiatives and continuing discussions with vendors.

The combination of both top- and bottom-line growth in the current environment signals that WTI may have a long runway for its share price to move higher.

The Trade

WTI looks attractive at both a fundamental and technical level, but the stock is still very volatile. This leads me to choose call options in order to gain long exposure to WTI. Specifically, I'm looking at the April 2018 call options with a strike of 4, trading at $0.45 currently.

The options strategy provides leverage, allowing me to use less upfront capital. I would prefer a liquid LEAP option on this due to the potential upside, but I'm fine rolling the option higher as it comes closer to expiration.

Remember however that it is possible to lose your full principal when trading options, so weight the position appropriately.

Source: Think or Swim

Conclusion

WTI looks very attractive at current levels, and warrants long exposure in a growth-oriented portfolio. Its share price is breaking out higher, showing strong momentum on both its short- and long-term charts. The price of oil is also trending higher, with a number of fundamental catalysts fueling its gains. WTI has had success in exploration, as well as reducing costs, all of which will allow higher energy prices to find its way to the company's bottom-line. Due to the stocks volatile nature, using call options to gain long exposure may be the best way to play WTI.