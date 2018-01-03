Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Protalix Phase 2 Success, Achaogen NDA Acceptance, GW Pharmaceuticals FDA Advance

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Positive Data For Phase 2 Ulcerative Colitis Trial

News: On Monday, Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) announced positive results in patients with ulcerative colitis. These results stemmed from the company's phase 2 trial which recruited a total of 24 patients. The positive data was from 14 evaluable patients as an interim analysis. One thing to note is that this trial was done using clinical measures, and not a comparison to a placebo. Still, the results were quite impressive. Patients were either given 2 mg or 8 mg of OPRX-106 orally once daily over an 8-week treatment period. It was observed that out of the 14 patients who finished the study, 57% achieved a complete response. At least 36% achieved clinical remission of ulcerative colitis. Clinical remission being when symptoms are no longer present. In addition, there was a high score using the Mayo score for rectal bleeding. At least 79% of participants showed an improvement in this metric.

Analysis: The results were good despite not having a placebo in the study. It was still shown that OPRX-106 was effective in patients with ulcerative colitis. Why I believe the stock didn't close higher is because of a few reasons. For starters, 14 patients is a small sample size. It could be possible that investors were looking for a larger patient population. Secondly, the results are an interim look. It appears as though investors want to wait to see all the data before coming to any final conclusions. What I like about the results is that not only was it good but it was all achieved by using an oral version of OPRX-106 (anti-TNF drug). That's because other current standard of care therapies require patients to be injected or infused with treatment. Being able to give patients an oral drug compared to an injection is a huge advantage. It provides for better patient compliance. Not only that, but the current treatment options have more side effects because they affect the immune system. I would be inclined to say that affecting the immune system is not ideal as a side effect. OPRX-106 on the other hand has fewer side effects compared to current standard therapies. Protalix expects to release the full data set later in this quarter. If the results hold up then it will have a good drug on its hands, with the potential for blockbuster status. Protalix BioTherapeutics remains a good buy because it is highly undervalued with a market cap of only $96 million.

Achaogen Announces Acceptance Of The NDA By The FDA For Plazomicin

News: On Monday, Achaogen (AKAO) announced that the FDA has accepted its NDA application for its antibacterial drug Plazomicin. Plazomicin is being considered for approval in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, and bloodstream infections (BSI) due to certain Enterobacteriaceae. The FDA has given a PDUFA date of June 25, 2018 (that is the date when the FDA will decide if it will approve the drug). This date was given because Plazomicin was granted NDA Priority Review. The company has also indicated that it will submit an application for approval of Plazomicin to the European Union in 2018 as well.

Analysis: I believe that Achaogen has a good shot at obtaining approval for Plazomicin. That's because the FDA is eager for companies to come up with new treatment options for antibiotics. With that in mind, the FDA granted Plazomicin with QIDP designation. With this designation, the FDA gives certain advantages to companies that break new ground with antibiotic drugs. In other words, they provide incentives to get biotechs to create antibiotic drugs to combat against the growing resistance. Such incentives include: An FDA Priority Review of the drug in question, along with 5 additional years of market exclusivity. On top of all these designations the FDA has given, the company did extremely well in two late-stage studies with Plazomicin. These trials were known as the EPIC and CARE clinical trials. In both of these trials, Plazomicin was shown to be non-inferior to meropenem, and an alternative option to carbapenem respectively. Achaogen remains a strong buy as it has plenty of room to trade higher.

GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of NDA For Epidiolex

News: Recently, GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) announced that the FDA had accepted its NDA application for the potential approval of Epidiolex. Epidiolex is intended to treat patients with seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome. The PDUFA date for Epidiolex is set for June 27, 2018. This date was set because of the drug being given NDA Priority Review. An advisory committee will be held to discuss this drug prior to approval.

Analysis: It is highly likely that GW Pharmaceuticals will receive FDA approval for the two indicated indications. That's because these rare childhood epilepsy diseases have limited treatment options. What will also be a good point to drive home to the FDA would be that some patients treated with current treatment options for LGS become resistant to it. Meaning that when patients are given current standard treatment options for LGS, the treatment ceases to work anymore. These are in the form of anti-epileptic drugs. In the case of Dravet Syndrome it gets worse, because there are no currently approved FDA drugs being used to treat this disease. The last point to consider is that both of these diseases, left untreated, can be severely fatal. I believe that as long as GW Pharmaceuticals shows that its drug is safe, and highly effective it should have no trouble convincing the FDA to approve Epidiolex. GW Pharmaceuticals remains a strong buy heading towards the PDUFA date.

