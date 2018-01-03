Why I Am Selling My Favorite ETF

Every now and then I get approached by individuals with a question: “I have some investable funds. I would like to employ them but have no experience in the financial markets. I do not want to get into a lengthy learning process. What should I invest in?” There might be some slight variations but the essence in most cases is the same. I haven’t been reinventing the wheel with my response by simply sticking to Buffett’s recommendation to invest consistently in well-diversified, low cost index funds. When pressed for a more specific security, I typically suggest going for the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT).

The mighty VT

VT is indeed a great fund for someone seeking a broad global stock market exposure. The fund has 7,954 holdings spread across 47 countries. It has $14.1 billion in assets, trades at narrow bid-ask spread and comes with a very reasonable expense ratio of 0.11%. All these factors combined make it an ideal solution for the situation described in the opening paragraph. I have been reviewing other available ETFs periodically, considering them as alternatives to VT. But VT has stood the test of time and over the last several years I was not able to identify an ETF that would be objectively superior.

However, I was recently comparing VT against the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). The latter invests only in the U.S. but has 3,624 holdings and does that for a humble expense ratio of 0.04%. As 52.6% of VT‘s country exposure is to the U.S., the difference in management fees prompted me to search for a simple combination of funds that could potentially outperform VT. If I use VTI as a proxy for the U.S. market, what would be the best fit for the international part?

VEU vs. VXUS vs. IXUS

Looking at the selection of global ex-U.S. ETFs, three candidates stood out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-U.S. ETF (VEU), Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS). Each of these funds has significantly more AUM than the rest of the pack and they all come with a 0.11% price tag. Looking at the correlation matrix, it appears that these funds are almost perfect substitutes with correlation coefficients ranging between 0.98 and 0.99 over the last 5 years:

Source: InvestSpy, 3 Jan 2018

For our type of investor, one of primary goals is to be as widely diversified as possible. Therefore, with no other obvious differentiating parameter, I opted for the fund with the largest number of holdings: VXUS. It is invested in 6,267 stocks, twice as many as the other two funds and thus presumably minimizes dependency on any individual holding.

VT vs. VTI + VXUS portfolio

The most interesting part of analysis is to compare parameters of a portfolio consisting of VTI and VXUS against the benchmark VT. With portfolio weights set at the same proportion as the U.S. / non-U.S. ratio in VT (52.5% to 47.5%), the results look as follows:

Verdict

It turns out that the combination of VTI and VXUS covers more stocks at a lower expense ratio than VT while maintaining almost identical country exposures. With these facts in mind, I am about to start rebalancing my investments from VT into VTI + VXUS. And adjust the advice to aspiring investors accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.