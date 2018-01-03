Weight Watchers International: DJ Khaled Solidifies An Already Strong Fundamental Story

In our view, WTW was a very attractive small cap stock idea, and the addition of DJ Khaled solidifies this fundamental momentum story.

Investors likely expect that DJ Khaled will drive subscribers and revenue, much in the same way as Oprah Winfrey's prior endorsement of the company.

The company announced yesterday that DJ Khaled -- the big man entertainer with 3.92m Twitter followers and 8.9m Instragram followers -- would be the company's 2018 social media ambassador.

Weight Watchers International Surges 8.02% on First Day of the New Year

In what in retrospect may have been a clear New Year's resolution play, leading our 92-stock Base High Quality Long Model today was Weight Watchers International (WTW) with an +8.02% gain. (Our Core and Opportunistic Model portfolio strategies are derived from these Base Models.)

The move today may be attributed in part an announcement that DJ Khaled has signed on as Weight Watchers' "social media ambassador." Otherwise known as Khaled Mohamed Khaled, the 42-year-old "...American record producer, radio personality, DJ, record label executive and author" may generate wide appeal among a younger and male demographic.

Attracting male subscribers of a younger demographic that are plugged in to Twitter (TWTR) and Instagram (FB) could be a significant advantage for Weight Watchers, whose brand has long seen to be more appealing to women then men.

DJ Khaled in action: First We Feast

Financial Overview

Weight Watchers International is a $3.2b market cap stock that does not pay a dividend yield.

As of its 3Q17 ended September, the company had $178m of cash on its balance sheet, with LTM free cash flow of $200m. LTM cash from operations of $209.9m was well above capital spending of $11.8m. Liabilities are expanding faster than assets, which is a rough measure that indicates that the likelihood of sustainable momentum in reported earnings.

ROA and ROC has expanded in almost every quarter since 4Q15, and similar measures such as EBITDA/Adjusted Assets has also shown steady improvement over the last few quarters.

Consensus estimates have expanded more than the vast majority of other companies over the last few months, further indicating the likelihood of ongoing fundamental momentum.

On an Enterprise Value/LTM EBITDA basis, WTW trades at 15.3x, less than competitors such as Nutrisystem, Inc. (NTRI) at 15.6x and and Medifast, Inc. (MED) at 18.7x -- yet WTW has much greater fundamental momentum than either of these.

Weight Watchers is Appealing Both On a Quantitative and Qualitative Level

In summary, the shares of Weight Watchers International ranks well for relative value, operating momentum, consensus estimate revisions momentum, and fundamental quality. Now we have DJ Khaled, a popular social media figure that could appeal both to men and women and help drive revenue.

While WTW is not part of of our Core Long Model portfolio, we note that even after the 8.0% surge today, the stock appears very attractive.

Risks

Investing in stocks entails a high degree of risk, including the risk of total loss. Please read about some key risks associated with our model portfolio strategies and equity research, as well as our disclosures and disclaimers.

