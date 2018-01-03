Booming World Economy Is Facing Constraints

It is especially important where this happens first, as this will impinge on currency and bond markets, as we'll explain.

But capacity constraints and labor shortages start emerging, the adjustment could be more brutal.

When is the last time you've heard that factories are struggling to keep up with demand? Well, this is exactly what is happening, for instance in Europe:

The problem is especially acute in Germany, from Bloomberg:

In the euro area, IHS Markit said “robust intakes of new business tested capacity” and there was a jump in backlogs of work as factories found it hard to keep up. In Germany, the region’s largest economy, this “poses a risk to the sector’s ability to kick on,” it said.

All this has numerous ramifications:

This will cause increased strain within the eurozone.

Monetary tightening by the ECB is likely.

It explains the rise in the euro.

There is an inflationary risk brewing, but it remains to be seen where this sparks first.

Eurozone woes

It is sort of curious to speak of eurozone woes when many of its economies are booming and the eurozone crisis is a fading memory. However, there are still strains.

Countries like Germany and the Netherlands really have undervalued exchange rates, witness their enormous trade surpluses:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

And that of the Netherlands:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Current account surpluses exceeding 8% of GDP, these are fairly absurd levels. Their exports are booming and their economies are threatening to overheat. This makes these countries dead set against the monetary stimulus and negative interest rates of the ECB.

Basically these countries want the ECB to stop it's asset buying program and hike interest rates as soon as possible. If these countries would not have been in the euro, their currencies would have appreciated sharply and their central banks would have hiked rates quite a bit already.

But since we only have one monetary policy and one currency, the adjustments have to come from wage and price changes. At least there is one reason for comfort.

Wage and price rises in the core countries is a more benign way of adjusting the internal eurozone imbalances compared to wage and price stagnation, or even falls in the periphery.

The latter caused a deflationary bias in the whole eurozone and is the main reason for the asset buying program and negative interest rates of the ECB in the first place.

And the wage and price stagnation in the periphery only made their debt/GDP ratios worsen through the so called denominator problem.

Euro/Dollar

This is all having a rather pronounced effect on the euro/dollar rate:

This hasn't yet spoiled the party on the European stock exchanges, but it clearly has an effect:

This strong rise of the euro against the dollar is itself a bit curious because unlike the ECB, the Fed has actually embarked on monetary tightening. Interest rates in the eurozone are still well below those of the US. And there is a remarkable spread between the 10 year German Bund and the 10 year US Treasury:

It's true that the Bund has moved out of its negative funk, but its yield is less than a fifth of which can be earned on Treasuries, one wouldn't expect such strong currency movements with this background.

The only reason we can put forward for such a strong euro rally is the current account surplus of the whole eurozone area, driven mainly of course by those outsized surpluses of core countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

US reflation

What's more, the US has just embarked on a series of tax cuts that will add to US reflation and increases the likelihood of further Fed tightening and bond market declines, increasing the yield spread with Germany.

These policies have just been enacted, so at first sight it's curious why the dollar is softening, rather than strengthening.

German inflation

The other significant danger is that German inflation will escalate. Yes you read that right. This is actually possible, and it is a nightmare scenario for the Germans.

You see that German inflation is now well above the eurozone average, this must be quite unusual for the Germans to watch.

And what's more, it must be extremely frustrating for the Germans, which have a stellar inflation record for over half a century, to find themselves in a situation in which they are no longer have the monetary tools to keep inflation in check.

German inflation is nearly 2% already, but their 10-year Bund is yielding less than 0.5%, that is, real German interest rates are deeply negative, putting oil on a fire of an economy that is already burning pretty hot. How hot you can see here:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

For a historical perspective:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

This low unemployment, deeply negative real interest rates, a booming economy and booming exports is liable to lead to labor shortage and wage pressures. Here is Bloomberg (from November 2017):

German economic activity accelerated this month as companies continued their hiring spree to deal with a growing backlog of work. A crucial piece of the puzzle will be the result of wage negotiations as trade unions try to take advantage of improved conditions to obtain higher salaries and better working conditions from companies.

For the eurozone, this would actually be very benign, as it would redress some of the competitiveness loss of the peripheral eurozone countries during the first decade of the euro, when their economies experienced large capital inflows pushing up prices.

They have never really been able to recover that lost competitiveness, as internal devaluation is arduous and slow and extremely costly in lost output and exploding debt/GDP ratios through the denominator effect.

It is also very difficult to undercut the inflation of a country, Germany, when Germany's own inflation rate was running close to zero.

But the Germans will look at this very differently, of course. It's the country most known for inflation angst, and it must be hard to have one hand tied behind their backs so they can't really address the problem.

Where does inflation strike first?

We have a synchronized world upturn which is increasingly hitting capacity constraints and labor shortages.

This in itself isn't necessarily bad for equities, as the booming growth is also fueling earnings, one would expect valuations being able to handle a modicum of interest rate rises, as they have done so in the past.

But an important question becomes where it is going to strike first. If that is the US, which seems entirely possible given the round of tax cuts that have yet to work through the system, then the Fed and the bond markets are able to deal with that.

The result will curtail the rise of the euro, and dollar weakness will offer a modicum of comfort for equity valuations.

If inflation strikes in Germany first, as the markets seem to think given the rise of the euro, the adjustment could be more brutal. The problem is that Germany doesn't really have the means to cool off its economy.

There could be a violent reaction in German Bunds as we think these are way too cheap as they are today. The euro could rise further to uncomfortable levels, sniffing out at least some of the economic recoveries in the eurozone periphery.

Every time we think about the eurozone, even now that we have left the immediate crisis years, another facet of what a bad idea the whole euro project was is pushed into the spotlights. It keeps throwing up problems.

