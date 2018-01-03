AMZA: The Delusion Of A 'Covered' Distribution

We urge caution to those who believe that it will ever "earn" its distribution.

We hold the fund as it is one of the best ways the play the MLP sector.

The Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) is one of our biggest bets for 2018. The fund has a few things going for it including management by industry veteran Jay Hatfield, relatively low expenses and high liquidity. Being an ETF it also does not stray far from its NAV and that can be an advantage over closed end funds in this sector that often trade at premiums. However what it does not have, nor will it likely ever have, is a "covered" distribution.

In a time where safe yields are compressed across the board, a 24% return just based on "yield" inspires many to "bet it all on red". This has created many debates both in actual Seeking Alpha articles and the related comments about the source and sustainability of this. We have tried in the past to present empirical evidence that yield comprises significantly of returning your own principal back to you. We use this term "return of principal" to avoid confusion with the tax term "return of capital." What we mean by that is AMZA's distributions have been NAV destructive and will continue be NAV destructive unless the distribution is cut. We hope to show evidence below that will settle this debate once and for all.

No cure for a false belief...or is there one?

With most funds distribution coverage is pretty much the easiest thing to calculate as the underlying investments yield comprise the whole return. This is further reduced by management fees. So if the underlying instruments yield 8%, a fund can be reasonably expected to generate 6.5-7% after fees. However in AMZA's case, two additional items complicate this. The first is it uses leverage and the second is that it sells options, both calls and puts. The investment community has combined this information with Jay's reputation to extrapolate that while the bulk of closed end funds in this sector struggle to make 8-9% real yields, AMZA makes 24% without breaking a sweat.

Just believe the financial statements

We had previously looked at the October 2016 annual report. There the coverage ratios were clearly shown. This time we will examine the April 2017 semi-annual report. This report lacks clear coverage ratios but we can work through it.

Source: AMZA semi-annual report

We look at the statement of operations. What has confused investors in the past is the line reading "Less: Return of capital distribution." What this line is essentially saying is that MLPs distribute a return of capital which lowers your cost basis and is not true investment income. So to calculate true distributable income, you have to remove this amount out.

Source: Author's calculations from AMZA semi-annual report

Adding it up and subtracting the fees we get distributable income of $7.75 million approximately. How does that compare to actual distributions?

So based on the earnings of the underlying instruments, even after leverage, the distributions is covered by a stupidly low 31.22%. Of course here is where the pixie dust comes in. Investors believe that this difference of $17.05 million or almost 69% of the distribution is made up from option selling. Here is why that is incorrect.

There are two ways to count the option income. The accurate way (we will get to the inaccurate way later) is to count the realized gain on options, that is when they are closed out or they expire. The logic is that simply selling an option does not make it income. Only when closed out or at expiration does it produce a gain or a loss. Fortunately, AMZA financial statement preparers know this and present this number in plain sight.

Adding this to our equation gives us a coverage ratio of 57.64%.

What about the unrealized gain waiting to be harvested?

On a semi-annual basis considering the amount of trading AMZA does and the short term options it sells, the unrealized gain is best left ignored as most of the amounts move into the "realized" category. But even adding this amount in, leaves coverage less than stellar.

This 58.08% coverage ignores realized losses on securities sold short, and losses on investments. Including these would push the ratio down to 54.93%.

Our generosity knows no bounds

Finally to show that even using the most liberal (and likely most incorrect) definition of option income, the distribution is not covered, we replaced realized and unrealized gains on written options with total premiums received for selling options. We caution investors that this is not the correct way to calculate this as selling options has a cost in terms of potential downside and potential lost upside. Also premiums received may include in-the money options will sap upside or protect less against downside and are not true gains. Simply counting total premiums received is inaccurate. But even replacing this amount in our calculation shows the distribution is not covered.

Incorporating the $12,026,776 in our excel shows a coverage of 79.71%.

Why coverage could go lower than 50%

So the actual coverage was lower than 60% in half year ended April, 30 2017. We think this will go lower for the second half of the year for three reasons.

1. The average NAV during the first half of the year was close to $11. For the back half it was closer to $9.50. Simply math dictates that AMZA cannot generate the same amount of option premium on a lower NAV.

2. AMZA interest rate is tied to U.S. Libor. The effective rate was 2.08% on October 31 , 2016.

This rate moved up in April, 2017 and will be higher in the annual statements.

Based on the December Fed interest rate hike, this will move up even further in 2018. Net investment income should hence be lower.

3. Finally the Volatility index has been smashed lower reducing potential premiums from option selling.

Conclusion

AMZA is a terrific long bet on the MLP sector simply because of its efficiency, liquidity and the ability to sidestep K-1s (yes these are not something we want as Canadian investors). The option selling is a good way to generate additional cash and we are sure management is doing a good job at it. However, there is also a risk of missing out on substantial upside in case of vertical moves which can happen post bear markets.

We own AMZA but have no delusions where the a good portion of the distribution money is coming from. However, if we are right about the sector, the distribution coverage is irrelevant, if we are wrong about the sector and it crashes lower, a fully covered distribution will not produce a positive return. In essence our view is similar to that of our favorite Seeking Alpha ETF analyst. We have however shifted some amount into Nuveen Energy MLP fund (JMF) since it has been trading at a discount recently and it does not use options. That may reduce our short term income generation but increase our upside potential in the absence of covered calls being sold. Both are good bets, but if you want to have a covered distribution, stick with JMF.

Will AMZA continue with this distribution? Possible. We are not thrilled by it as it creates an unnecessary churn in the portfolio with speculators trying to "capture" it. AMZA would be better off trimming this to a more reasonable 20-25 cents a quarter whereby the whole distribution is covered. However whatever they do here will not change our investment thesis. Ultimately AMZA will return about the same percentage whether it pays out 52 cents or 5.2 cents a quarter. Although we suspect in the latter case the fund would become a bit easier to manage.

On our now famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate both, AMZA and JMF at 8 each.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMF, AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.