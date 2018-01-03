Exor: What Insiders Can Tell You

If I notice that a cluster of Insiders is buying massively into their own stock, I start to investigate. If it turns out that the underlying business is managed by an owner-operator with a great track-record, I get interested. If then I figure out the underlying business is clearly undervalued, I get VERY interested.

Massive Insider Buys at Exor

Empirical research shows that Insiders do outperform the market, especially when multiple Insiders (>3) are buying shares with significant money (>$20'000). I monitor these valuable insights to generate new investment ideas. In the month of December, I found interesting Insider Buys at Exor, which triggered me to drill down on the company.

Source: Author

The Company: Exor

The EXOR group (OTCPK:EXOSF) is a holding company controlled by the Italian Agnelli Family (52.99% of shares) and holds large positions in some well-known global companies:

Source: Author

Fiat is the backbone and family heritage of Exor. What is now a multi-industry business holding, once started with the foundation of Piedmont (now Fiat) in 1899. In the last decade, the company has been very busy unlocking hidden value among its holdings by means of acquisitions and spin-offs:

Source: Exor investor day presentation Oct 2017.

Exor has been able to simplify its holding structure (from 5 to 1 entities), and diversify its revenue base away from Europe (from >66% to <33%). In March 2016, Exor also bought a reinsurance business (PartnerRe) so it could use the float of insurance premiums to fund other endeavors. I get the impression that Exor has been trying to clone the most successful conglomerate structure in the world: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Management

I believe management has a high probability of being successful in the future, as their interests and actions seem to align with investors.

Skin in the game: The grandson of Gianni Agnelli - John Elkann - is the CEO of EXOR. Virtually all of his and his family's equity is in the company.

Great track record: The Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV) of Exor has compounded at 18.2% annually during the 2009-2016 period:

Source: Exor website

Corporate actions provide clues that management is shareholder friendly:

It bought back ~10% of shares outstanding while the stock was trading way below NAV.

It spun-off Ferrari and CNH Industrial to create two new focused businesses.

It bought a reinsurance business (PartnerRe) while it was in temporary distress.

Value vs. Price

Valuing Exor is not complicated (that's how I like it), since most holdings are publicly traded. In addition, 95% of the gross asset value is coming from the big4 holdings: Fiat Chrysler, PartnerRe, Ferrari and CNH Industrial (figures as of June 2017):

Source: Exor investor day presentation Oct 2017.

After calculating the value inside of Exor at current market prices in Euros (Dec. 27, 2017), my conclusion is that Exor is trading 37% below liquidation value.

Source: Author

I believe the reason for this discount has to do with the accounting treatment of its holdings. The publicly traded holdings are all accounted for using the equity-method. This implies that Exor can only report the underlying movements in equity capital as profits/losses. But this, of course, is not in line with the economic reality because the NAV moves roughly in tandem with the stock prices of the publicly traded holdings.

Potential Risk: Leverage

The main risk identified for Exor is leverage. Despite the fact that debt levels are not high at 15% of Gross Asset Value, Exor could lack cash flows. As a holding company, its cash flows have to come from dividends or asset sales. In 2018, there will be a debt maturity of $500 million while the 2016 dividends received were only 336 million Euro. The good news is that the underlying businesses are very likely to distribute more dividends this year and that Exor will sell its stake in Banco Leonardo.

Conclusion

After my investigation, the massive Insider Buys at Exor do indicate a good investment opportunity. The Exor holding company is not complex and quite simple to value. It is managed by a family with skin-in-the-game and a great track-record. The company is trading ~37% below liquidation value. I took a personal position in Exor!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXXRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.