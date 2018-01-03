This 6.9% Diversified REIT Is Deeply Undervalued

The office space is doing well but the enclosed retail space continues to have issues.

Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF) just cannot catch a break. It spend the better part of 2015 and 2016 dealing with Target (TGT) Canada's bankruptcy. It redeveloped those spaces for occupation by other tenants. Just as it was gathering some momentum in that area, it had to deal with the Sears Canada bankruptcy. The net result has been lower Net Operating Income (NOI) in the retail segment.

Office and industrial properties have held up quote well. But the drag from retail has been a lead balloon on the Funds from operations (FFO).

FFO has declined from $0.45 to $0.36. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) has declined in a similar trajectory. However we see key reasons to buy the stock here.

1) A big discount to NAV

Morguard's IFRS assumptions appear fairly reasonable to us and maybe a bit on the conservative side. The current basic NAV per share is $26.18. Assuming the convertible debentures are converted into equity at the conversion price of $24.60, the diluted NAV is still $25.35. The current price of $13.80 is a 45% plus discount to both numbers.

Even pure retail REITs in Canada like Riocan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) which have looked at previously don't trade anywhere close to such discounts to NAV. Among the diversified group, Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) trades at a 22% discount to our adjusted NAV. Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) another favourite of ours, is now at a 10% discount to NAV. So while the trends have not been so favourable, the market has discounted this one a tad too much.

2) Declines in occupancy should be arrested as numerous projects come online

The enclosed mall area occupancy has been the one bringing down Morguard REIT's results.

Morguard has a big list of development projects that have either just been completed or those that will be completed in the coming quarters.

With new anchor tenants coming in, the future quarters should show improvement in base rent and percentage rent as foot traffic picks ups.

3) The very high insider ownership makes this a buyout candidate

Currently Morguard Corporation (OTC:MRCBF) and other entities controlled by Rai Sahi (CEO of Morguard REIT) own close to 62% of the outstanding units. Rai Sahi specializes in buying back his own stock when it is trading at a discount.

That is precisely what produced these returns in the parent.

Morguard REIT on the other hand has struggled. We believe that at such a radical discount to NAV, a buyout by the parent seems extremely likely. In the absence of that continuation of buying shares in the open market to increase Morguard Corporation's stake in Morguard REIT seems like a guarantee to us.

Conclusion

At the current price the implied Cap Rate for Morguard REIT is close to 7.9% based on our 2018 NOI estimate. That is a pretty hefty discount for what are essentially prime properties in Canada. The 6.9% dividend appears safe and coverage should start improving materially in 2018. The alignment of interest between the insiders and shareholders is off the charts and Rai Sahi will find a way to crystallize the hidden value here. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate MGRUF a Buy and at 7.5.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts mentioned are in Canadian dollars. Dividends will have withholding taxes.

