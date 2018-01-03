Monsanto's Market Share Expands In Key Economies

On January 4, 2018, before the market opens, the huge agribusiness Monsanto (MON) will report earnings. At the beginning of 2018, MON trades around $117, which is near the 52-week range of $104.7-122.7. This earnings report will follow an impressive Q3 with revenue and EPS surprises well above Wall Street expectations. The company will also be looking to make a good case for the Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) merger, which is projected to be completed by early 2018.

Even though the company was looking ahead to change, Monsanto continued to post record high numbers in its fiscal Q4. In 2017, revenues grew 8 percent to hit around $14.6 billion and income grew 22 percent to $2.26 billion while managing to grow free cash flow 19 percent. Monsanto saw great success in South America with its various corn and soybean seed strains planted this past year.

Data from Q1 and Q4 reports

Monsanto's Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System beat the company's expectations this year by more than 33 percent. The product saw impressive penetration in the U.S. soybean market where farmers reported "tremendous success controlling weeds and making on-target applications." More importantly, Monsanto averaged about a $7.50 premium per acre over the previous Roundup Ready 2 Yield varieties. Going forward, Monsanto hopes to bolster the product's reputation looking to silence any negativity that may have arisen from "grower-related issues" mentioned in the Q3 Q&A segment of the conference call. If done successfully, Monsanto sees this product doubling its available supply to be used on 40 million or more aces worth of soybeans.

The Intacta RR2 PRO met 2017 expectations given at the beginning of the year penetrating more 50 million acres in South America. In countries like Brazil and Argentina, the product's acceptance is becoming more widespread and Monsanto sees 60 million acres of penetration out of a 100 million acre opportunity based on Q3 numbers. With discounts expiring, growth may slow down, but Intacta's pricing margins are expected to improve dramatically, an expected "double-digit price improvement" in 2018 according to the Q3 conference call.

The first year of Monsanto's Climate Fieldview platform proved to be a success as paid acreage in the U.S. exceed expectations set at the beginning of the year. Over 35 million acres were registered as paid in the U.S. and 120 million acres adopted in 2017. The technology continues to expand into Europe, Brazil, and Canada looking to tap into a market sized at about 370 million acres. That number should grow with introductions of the technology planned for Argentina, Australia, and South Africa.

Monsanto's newest products have performed well in 2017 and helped lead the company to the all-time revenues mentioned previously. Earnings for the first quarter of 2018 should extend the year-over-year gains. New volume will begin to slow down, but margins should expand substantially as the pricing mix becomes more favorable to Monsanto especially in Intacta markets. Xtend margins could be challenged by costs incurred from the promotion of the product.

The only thing that could test Monsanto is a negative macroeconomic outlook in the markets they are heavily invested in. This includes agricultural sectors in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and Canada:

In Brazil, the Brazilian fertilizer company, Aguia Resources, had a lot of optimism going into 2018. According to Aguia, "the agriculture and agribusiness sectors have been the biggest contributor to economic recovery, now representing 23.5% of GDP, the highest level in 17 years." Corn and soybean yields reached well above five-year averages and show signs of growing into 2018 and 2019.

Due to a bout of dry weather, the Argentinian harvest of late-planted corn and soy could disappoint farmers there. This could result in farmers taking home lower profits from their yields leaving them less money to plow back into their operations. With GDP struggling to stay above 1 percent, expansion will be limited in Argentina.

Canadian soybean production has taken over in the past year. Production in 2017 grew by almost 1.3 million metric tons. This compares to the four-year period from 2012 to 2016 in which soybean production grew only 1.4 million metric tons. Soybean farmers are prospering and threatening to squeeze soybean prices, but for the time being, the expansive market will have large agricultural companies like Monsanto licking their lips.

In the first quarter of 2018, legislation for a farm bill will likely be on the move which "allows for payment of an annual rent to landowners for their idle fragile land for at least 10 years," according to Successful Farming. Production wise, the United States saw huge increases in corn output which was 15.1 billion bushels in 2017 (11.4 percent annual growth) and soybean output which was 89.5 million acres worth in 2017 (8.2 percent annual growth).

Macroeconomic trends are proving to be favorable for growth in the agricultural sciences industry. The expansion in farming in every major Monsanto market (apart from Argentina) provide an optimal environment for its products, which have already performed well, to gain more market share. Even though this quarter is off-season, the earnings release should have good guidance for the year of 2018 which bodes well for the stock's performance.

The tricky part of this trade is that MON will soon be gobbled up by Bayer if the merger goes as planned. For that reason, an investor might want to avoid jumping in until the restructuring occurs, but waiting is not necessary. Monsanto's Q1 earnings, which will no doubt be positive given the financials of the company and the optimism in the agricultural sectors of its major markets, will have a positive effect on the stock. The ex-dividend date is January 4, 2018, so if you have time, try to buy before then to get a nice dividend (yields around 1.85 percent).

