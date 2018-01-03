Catalysts Driving Approach Resources Shares Higher, Positioned Well For 2018

Investment thesis

We believe that Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) is beginning 2018 in a much stronger financial position than in 2017. We believe that the recent certainty provided by the extension of it’s credit facility, sustained insider purchases, small hedging position prior to oil price recovery, and the recent sharp improvement in oil prices and oil price futures have positioned AREX for stronger revenue growth and financial performance in 2018.

Sustained insider buying by AREX’s largest shareholder is putting upward pressure on price of common stock

During 2017, shares of Approach Resources Inc. saw significant insider buying activity from its largest common stock shareholders. In 2017; Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC purchased 4,823,123 shares of AREX common stock (see chart below of their 2017 insider activity) for a total of approximately $13,153,760 and an approximate average price of $2.73.

In a December 29, 2017 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); the Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC reported their ownership of 44,089,713 shares of AREX common stock, representing approximately 46.86% of issued and outstanding shares of common stock, based on 94,086,131 shares of common stock outstanding as of December 1, 2017.

In the month of December 2017; the Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC reported purchases of 2.16 million shares of common stock; with the initial purchases made on December 4, 2017 done at an average price of $2.3938 and the last purchases done on December 27, 2017 done at an average price of $3.0754 (28.47% higher).

The common stock ownership stake of Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC is limited to no greater than 48.61% of outstanding common shares per a January 27, 2017 agreement. This leaves an additional 1,646,507 common stock shares available to purchase as of the December 1, 2017. As the shares of common stock outstanding increase, so to does the amount available to purchase for Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC.

We believe that insiders Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC will continue to add to their common stock holdings in 2018. We believe that their buying will continue to benefit the stock.

Short position provides opportunity for a short squeeze

As of the latest reporting, AREX had 8.43 million shares sold short, approximately 18.5% of the floating share count. Sustained purchases by insiders pose the potential for a short squeeze.

The significant share purchases by Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC not only put pressure on short positions by potentially bidding up the stock, the insider purchases also reduce the number of shares in the float. This could potentially drive up the interest costs of borrowing shares to short AREX.

The 4,823,123 shares of AREX common stock purchased by Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC in 2017 represents 5.1% of outstanding common shares and approximately 10% of the shares in the float.

On December 20, 2017, pursuant to the terms of the previously disclosed Stockholders Agreement, dated as of January 27, 2017, by and among AREX, Wilks Brothers, LLC and SDW Investments, LLC, James H. Brandi, a member of AREX’s board of directors delivered AREX a notice of resignation, effective December 31, 2017. Pursuant to the Stockholders Agreement, the AREX board has approved a reduction in size from eight members to seven members.

Credit agreement is extended, ensuring liquidity position

On December 21, 2017, AREX filed with the SEC that it had entered into the fourth amendment to its Amended and Restated Credit Agreement originally dated as of May 7, 2014 with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as the Administrative Agent, and each of it’s Lenders.

The key disclosures Fourth Amendment are:

Extends the maturity date of its credit agreement from May 7, 2019, to May 7, 2020; Reaffirms the borrowing base at $325 million; Revises AREX’s minimum permitted ratio of EBITDAX to consolidated cash interest expense to i.) 1.50 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter through December 31, 2017, ii.) thereafter 1.75 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter through December 31, 2018, iii.) thereafter 2.25 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter through December 31, 2019, and iv.) 2.50 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter thereafter; Adds a maximum permitted ratio of total debt to EBITDAX of i.) 5.00 to 1.00, as of the last day of any fiscal quarter from March 31, 2019 , through June 30, 2019, ii.) thereafter 4.75 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter through December 31, 2019, and iii.) 4.00 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter thereafter; Requires unanimous Lender approval to waive or amend the maximum permitted ratio of total debt to EBITDAX with respect to the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2019; Increases the interest rate margin applicable to loans by 50 basis points; Increases the minimum percentage of mortgaged proved oil and gas properties from 90% to 95%; and Requires AREX to enter into hedges, not later than February 5, 2018, covering 50% of AREX’s reasonably anticipated 2018 oil and gas production.

We believe that this is a favorable development for AREX. It provides certainty to investors of the borrowing base and extends the term extending the period of certainty. While interest costs increase 0.5% on its line of credit, even if the full amount of the credit facility were used the impact would be an additional $1.625 million in interest expenses.

AREX 2018 hedge position provides substantial upside on recent climb in oil prices

AREX oil production has been down slightly in the past several quarters as the company has focused on managing its capital spending until oil prices recovered. Total production was down 5.1% in 3Q17 while pre-hedge revenue grew 7.8% (see chart below for AREX’s recent revenue and production trending).

Based on our estimates for AREX 4Q17 (above) we anticipate higher oil prices will contribute to strong revenue growth despite lower production volumes. In 4Q17, approximately two-thirds of oil production has been hedged and 80% of all production is hedged (see AREX company 3Q17 earnings presentation excerpt). Oil hedges will be a headwind in 4Q17.

Currently, oil price futures are in slight backwardation and under the terms of its fourth amendment to its credit agreement, AREX must enter into hedges, not later than February 5, 2018, covering 50% of it’s reasonably anticipated 2018 oil and gas production. Currently AREX has very limited hedging in 2018, for example, oil hedges for 32.7% of 1Q18 is all the oil hedging in place for the year (approximately only 8.3% of our 2018 estimated oil production level).

AREX very likely has and will continue to be very busy hedging. While in oil futures are currently in backwardation, oil futures contract prices even later in 2018 if contract will result in significant increases in prices realized over last year’s pricing (see chart below).

Because of AREX’s very limited 2018 hedge position as of its 3Q17 reporting period, we expect AREX to have been able to take advantage of the recent increase in oil prices.

For every dollar in realized oil price increase, we expect AREX to yield about $1.1 million in incremental revenues in 2018. AREX had an average pre-hedge price per barrel of $44.91 in 3Q17. Therefore, investors can expect a substantial gain in 2018 revenues from improved pricing.

In Conclusion

We believe AREX has recently had several positive developments and should have continued momentum in 2018. Catalysts will be the locking in of hedging contracts for 2018 production at prices far in excess of 2017 (allowing management to provide strong revenue growth guidance), improvements to its financial position and credit certainty, and finally the potential for additional sustained insider common stock buying activity.