Calumet's Chart Of Certain Uncertainty

We have written several articles for Seeking Alpha on Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) over the past year. With Calumet recently reporting its final results for its third quarter, we are providing our analysis. For those who follow our articles, we discuss both fundamental information and at times chart technical analysis.

Calumet's Chart of Uncertainty

Since the hurricane hit in August of last year, the stock changed from an uptrend to a chart filled with uncertainty. We included a chart of our own making below that illustrates the change.

The low near the far right of the chart which touches the 200 Day SMA (white line) on the day of the final September report again shows how certain the market was "uncertain" of the report. Traders did not care much for the report and drove the stock price down on a huge volume of 3M shares. The high of that day, $8.55, is now also a point of new resistance. Our point here is that the manner in which the company didn't report the final numbers plus how those numbers were delivered to the public left a significant amount again of uncertainty. Lest any reader think that we have changed our position about Calumet being an investible turnaround, we actually are more bullish now than with our first article. We are pointing out the effects of Calumet's process and circumstances on its own stock price. It isn't positive.

Now Fundamentals

On December 28th, Calumet reported its final numbers for the September quarter and offered general guidance for the fourth. As mentioned above, the numbers were not received positively, but in the interest of fairness, neither was the reaction extremely negative. In our article Calumet's Strong Quarter and More, we lowered our adjusted EBITDA to $140-150M. When comparing our number with Calumet's headline of approximately a $100M, we missed it badly and maybe that is being too kind on ourselves. We missed it, plain and simple.

But after looking at the details and all the underneath numbers, our miss most likely comes because of the kitchen sink effect. When companies have a lot of good news coming, it doesn't want bad news spoiling future reports. Companies tend to release every bad number imaginable excepting the kitchen sink early regardless of how negative. It appears to us that Calumet began that process and will finish most of it in the fourth quarter.

For the third quarter, the company reported in our view some true one-time charges or one-time event deficits. Included in this list are the following: an $11.1M LCM inventory charge; $10M in ERP, M&A and hedging expenses; and $44M for speciality compared to the second quarter of $67M. The company noted that speciality shipping facilities and an ERP system shutdown halted product sales and shipping in the aftermath of the hurricane during the month of September. The company offered this comment in the last conference call on speciality, "As a reminder the second quarter fundamentals were strong with a number of our specialty products, categories experiencing some general tightness in supply driven by industry outages. That tightness continued through the first two months of the third period and as a result, we do expect to see improved year-over-year performance when we finalize our segment performance." Without any other information about a massive decrease in demand for the month of September, the lower third quarter number of $44M is suspiciously close to the two-thirds difference between the June quarter and September quarter. We believe Calumet essentially lost the speciality business for the complete month of September or near $20M in this one-time event. Adding these numbers to the headline $96M + $11M + $20M + $10M totals to a number very close to our $140-150M predicted range. Our view on LCM charges is that the price of oil will stabilize at some level forcing long-term LCM charges to net out at zero.

Of positive significance, the company reported that the amount of cash from the recent divestiture would be significant, "We expect that net of final closing cost adjustments and after transaction expenses we will actually realize approximately $600 million from these divestitures."

In providing some general thoughts for the fourth quarter guidance, the company added, speciality chemical deliveries returned to normal in October with the backlog being worked down, seasonally higher demand in speciality, capital spending at approximately $35M, new product sales began, tighter supply in speciality, more added ERP expenses, and speciality price increases offset by higher oil expenses. Calumet noted that both Shreveport and San Antonio were shutdown for small turnarounds. We view this again as being shutdowns designed to mitigate fuel capital costs away from next year.

Reporting with Clarity Is Important

For us, Calumet seems right on target to become a valuable dividend paying company in the near future. We found nothing in the report that changes our view. We see speciality marching toward $65-70M a quarter with refining adding something between $10-30M/quarter. Calumet already announced capital expenses for 2018 at $80-90M. Future interest costs once the egregious loan is paid still appear to be less than $30M a quarter or less than $110M a year. With total expenses at or below $200M and adjusted EBITDA above $320M a year, the company will in the near future generate enough cash to pay a dividend of a $1.5 or more a share.

So why the less than positive reaction? In our belief, some of it was because the information reported didn't clearly reflect this at least without a lot of digging. We believe that Calumet could help itself and its investors by being more clear. We understand that the lateness of the report was from an unfortunate set of events not anticipated. It is a lesson we hope the company learns and improves from. We also understand that the apparent weakness in the specialty adjusted EBITDA is playing a major role in the stock price weakness.

Ownership Moving Forward

We had sold some trading shares at $8.5 several weeks ago waiting to buy them back once the final third quarter report was filed. We are still waiting for the stock to stabilize to do so. We often follow a 30-minute bar chart with closes crossing above its 18 bar SMA before buying. We included an example of one of those charts below.

We are waiting for the close on several 30-minute bars to be above the cyan colored line (18 bar SMA). We also believe this technical move provides a buying opportunity for investors. We are buying because we still believe that its business and management represent positive investment opportunities going forward.

