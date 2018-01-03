Why Intel's Security Hole Will Drive Sales Of AMD's EPYC

The security bug in Intel’s (INTC) processors has the technology sector abuzz with worries over the repercussions ahead. I previously held a $50 price target on Intel shares and may need to revise that positive view. I'm also bullish on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). This is despite the jump in short-selling volume on AMD in the last few months, ever since the stock topped $15.65 a share. But today’s news of Intel's in-hardware security bug changes AMD’s outlook for the better.

Intel will announce the fix that corrects the in-hardware security bug in its modern processors will hurt the chip performance by up to a significant 30 percent (in the range of between 5 percent and 30 percent). Customers like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) through Azure, and Amazon.com (AMZN) will need to address the security hole currently in its data centers. If they fail to do so, its data center customers will compromise the customer's security. The troubling patch installation may convince the IT departments to consider accelerating adoption of AMD’s EPYC processors. Last month, Microsoft said it would soon offer virtual machines in its Azure cloud services. Intel’s security issue today may convince the cloud giant to double down its efforts on EPYC-powered cloud solutions.

Customers like Microsoft may not likely jump directly to EPYC until it completes its proof of concept. For now, Intel may take a charge while sales of AMD-powered chips barely registers a blip, going up by only a moderate amount (it is worth noting that AMD confirmed that its chips are not vulnerable). But over time, if AMD proves the scalability, security, and price-to-performance value of EPYC compared to Intel, that could change. Last quarter, AMD’s management chose to issue a conservative outlook for its business overall and is one reason the stock fell after it reported quarterly results. Fortunately, AMD's views could change when it reports next quarter's results, if and when customer orders pick up this year. With IT departments weighing in on the Intel security issues, chances are good that they will switch to AMD sooner. The reason is that the hardware bug is difficult to fix and needs a brutal hot-fix as a stop-gap solution. Until Intel makes the hardware available for future chips (not a major recall) customer trust for Intel will weaken.

Insider Sale

The timing of Intel’s $11 million stock sale less than two weeks ago now looks suspect, though it could be a coincidence, too. A more important interpretation for investors is that the CEO holds just the minimum shares needed as per Intel’s bylaws.

Intel outperformance over AMD on the markets may reverse:

EPYC to Take the Lead

It’s still too early to predict but AMD is now well positioned to take Intel’s server market share in the next few quarters. AMD already is ramping up production of a 32-core EPYC CPU. This out-classes Intel’s server chip, which has only 28 cores. As markets know, core count is not the only thing that matters. On the consumer side, for example, Intel is winning praise for its i7-8700K processor. This chip, based on Coffee Lake, runs as fast as 4.7 GHz and is superior to AMD’s Ryzen 7.

On the desktop market, Intel’s successful i7-8700K product does not guarantee a win over AMD. Intel is forcing customers to upgrade the motherboard, too. Conversely, AMD customers who later on upgrade to Ryzen 2 need not replace the motherboard too. This lowers the overall cost of updating the hardware and will matter to budget-conscious customers.

Now back on the product road-map for EPYC. AMD has plans to launch an even more turgid, 64-core CPU as early as 2019.

Takeaway

Intel will survive this security hole crisis just as it always has in the past. It has plenty of cash and customers in both the business and end-user markets. Unfortunately, there are headwinds ahead for Intel beyond the latest security issue. Intel’s market share may erode due to AMD's successful launch of Polaris and EPYC. Any small market share gain for AMD will translate to hundreds of millions in sales, annually. When AMD last traded at $10, the stock was a deep bargain idea. That compelled me to once again resume restricted coverage on the company in the DIY Value Investing marketplace. With the big security problem Intel now faces, AMD is an even more compelling buying idea for tech investors.

