Deere Vs. Toro: An Analysis

Valuations look expensive for both companies, but that's likely for a reason in relation to Deere.

A breakdown of ROE for both companies is revealing, and perhaps helps explain the wide discrepancies in return on invested capital as well.

After recently writing an article on Toro (TTC), I decided next to look at a similar (and arguably more iconic) company - Deere (DE). Both companies earn high returns on equity, so I'll examine this metric first.

Dupont analysis and comparison

I created the below Duponts (and all other charts and graphs, unless otherwise noted) using data from 10-k forms related to both DE and TTC.

Starting with Deere, we can immediately see that despite attractive ROE north of 25%, a large reason the firm earns such high returns is due to its high amount of leverage. This highly magnifies Deere's overall return on equity. This isn't necessarily a problem, especially since the company maintains a strong credit profile.

Deere also has a relatively large financing unit, which likely helps explain some of the excess leverage. According to its 10-K:

The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by John Deere dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. In addition, the financial services segment provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment, finances retail revolving charge accounts and offers extended equipment warranties.

More can be gleaned starting on page 63 of the firm's 2017 10-K, which breaks out the company's equipment operations and the financial services part of the business.

The financing unit boosts invested capital disproportionately higher compared to what it earns, adding more to assets than to overall profits. Still, it helps to point out the high leverage, especially before comparing Deere's ROE with Toro's.

We can see that Toro not only generates return on equity nearly 10% higher than Deere, it also does it with far, far less leverage. Toro also owns slightly higher margins, but not enough to put it ahead of Deere that much. Toro's efficiency with its assets (judging by its superior asset turnover ratio) is what shines here, as well as its lower interest burden.

The fact that Toro can generate better ROE with much less leverage tells me that it's a better capital allocator, and I think that there's further evidence when examining profits in relation to the entire capital structure as well.

Return on invested capital offers more clues

Toro earns ROIC close to 30%, while Deere's ROIC is around 6% to 7%. This provides further insight into the gap in quality between the two firms. Toro is clearly the superior operator, earning ROIC that's likely far in excess of its cost of capital.

This could also help explain the gap in historical relative valuations as well, as DE shares have tended to trade at just over 14 times earnings on average over the last five years. The thirteen-year median sits at only 13.70 times earnings. This compares to a five-year average P/E multiple of 21.4 and a thirteen-year median multiple of 19.59 for shares of TTC, so historically, the market has placed a premium on Toro's shares.

As of now, DE shares trade at a very steep premium to their historical multiples.

TTC shares trade at over 27 times earnings, so they're not exactly cheap, but they're not trading at as large of a premium as DE shares, either.

To be fair, DE is also supposed to grow earnings-per-share by over 22% in 2018, putting them at 19.34 times expected 2018 earnings. Analysts also expect EPS to grow another 18.50% from 2018-2019, so perhaps the premium is due to this expected growth spurt.

This is much more growth than what's currently priced into shares using a discount rate range of 10% to 12% - but that also assumes everything goes right. TTC shares trade at roughly 25 times 2018's expected earnings, and analysts are only expecting around 8.71% in EPS growth for this fiscal year. While close to 9% growth in the bottom line is nice, it's not even half the amount of growth expected by analysts for DE over the same period of time.

Conclusion

Despite Toro being the elite business here (judging by its stellar capital allocation ratios), it appears that Deere is likely the better growth story. This could also potentially help explain the above-average price-tag currently being placed on DE shares.

Deere looks like the better value here based on growth prospects, but it's also likely priced for perfection - and pretty much everything has to go right for its valuations to be justified. I think the downside could be quite high, therefore, especially if a recession hits and/or earnings estimates are revised downwards, as this could trigger "reversion to the mean" to a much lower historical multiple. This is why I'd rather stay on the sidelines for now, despite Deere's expected above-average growth spurt.

