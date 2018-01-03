Is Facebook Overcharging Advertisers?

Price discovery among advertisers could lead to a CPM discount of at least 10%; could ultimately result in declining revenue/ARPU growth.

It is likely that disclosures to advertisers could be exaggerating unique user reach; risks to ARPU growing as unique user growth in key regions could potentially be in decline.

This past July, I published a report which suggested that Facebook (FB) may be exaggerating its user base by at least 300 million monthly active user (MAU) accounts worldwide. The number of Facebook users is a critical indicator for Facebook’s advertisers as it points to the fair market prices advertisers pay in Facebook's auctions for user impressions.

A critical 3Q 2017 disclosure

Prior to its 3Q earnings release, Facebook reported that only 6% of its global accounts were “duplicate” accounts and that 1% were “false” accounts, the latter a reference to user misclassified or spam accounts. These disclosures implied that duplicate and false accounts represented ~140 million of such accounts.

Following my comprehensive analysis of Facebook’s user accounts using social media surveys and census data, I found that false and duplicate accounts may have actually represented closer to 15% of Facebook’s total MAUs, or 300 million users, versus the company’s estimate of only 7%, a difference of about 160 million MAUs between my estimates and Facebook's.

In its latest 3Q 2017 earnings, Facebook indicated that the company has developed a “new methodology” to identify “false” or “duplicate” accounts. The company now estimates that such accounts represent 12%-13% of total 3Q accounts, or ~269 million of its MAUs, a difference of +92% between its 2Q 2017 & 3Q 2017 estimates (using the 13% figure).

The company acknowledges weaknesses in identifying duplicate and false accounts as Facebook uses significant judgment through an internal review process of a limited sample of accounts. Facebook also acknowledges that its “estimation of duplicate or false accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts” as these accounts are “difficult to measure at [Facebook’s] scale.”

Below, I will show why duplicate and false accounts, and in general, Facebook's challenges in better understanding its user base given its scale, implies a significant risk to Facebook’s rich valuation, as it could be an indicator that the company is failing to understand its user growth and in the process significantly overcharging advertisers in its ad auctions.

First, how does Facebook generate revenue?

Facebook generated 98% of its revenue through advertising solutions (based on 3Q 2017 TTM figures). Through Facebook’s ad auction, advertisers set marketing objectives by building brand awareness and maximizing reach through impressions and/or conversions. Advertisers submit bids into Facebook’s auction that “determines which ads should be shown to which people.” By setting a maximum budget, advertisers enter a “bid” for user impressions and/or conversions.

Advertisers can then select between two buying options, Reach and Frequency or Target Rating Points (TRP). According to Facebook, reach and frequency is a buying type that allows advertisers to select a fixed CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions), which “can accurately and predictably reach [an advertiser’s] chosen audience” [emphasis mine and I will explain why I emphasize this point later]. TRP allows advertisers to purchase video campaigns on Facebook and Instagram in a similar way as those on “TV and other online video channels.”

Accuracy and predictability. Are Facebook’s advertisers paying a fair price for user impressions?

While Facebook acknowledges in notes to its financials that up to 13%, or ~269 million, of its MAUs may be false or duplicate accounts and that the actual number of such accounts may be difficult to measure at Facebook’s scale, its marketing materials to potential advertisers paint a different picture, instead pointing to accuracy and predictability in potential audience reach. The company continues to present a message to advertisers here, here, here and other marketing materials – that “two billion people use Facebook every month,” a message clearly at odds with its financial disclosures. I found no disclosures on above-linked pages stating that ~269 million or more (Facebook’s own findings) of those two billion people may be false or duplicate MAUs and that, in general, the company may have trouble understanding some of its users at that scale. The lack of disclosures means advertisers could be relying on incorrect user data and grossly overbidding on impressions.

My own findings also suggest that false or duplicate user accounts may be more pronounced among daily active users than MAUs, something Facebook does not discuss in its financials or marketing disclosures.

In my last article, I mentioned that investors need to better understand Facebook’s user model by asking important questions about its unique user growth and engagement; for instance:

Can Facebook present findings that it can “accurately and predictably reach an advertiser’s chosen audience”? Its financial disclosures suggests this is a challenge for the firm.

Is Facebook overcharging advertisers for unique user accounts in reach and frequency auctions by inflating the price through duplicate and false impressions? Why are duplicate and false account disclosures and metrics not presented to advertisers?

How much of Facebook's user growth comes from its 269 million false and duplicate accounts?

The last question is somewhat important. In my hypothetical illustration below of the US & Canada markets, where Facebook charges the most attractive CPM, I show that Facebook’s rapid user growth could actually come from duplicate and false user growth, and not necessarily from new unique user growth that advertisers hope to reach. In fact, year-on-year new unique user account growth could actually be in decline as illustrated in my hypothetical scenario below.

For that reason, additional disclosures about its reach are critical in order for advertisers to understand whether Facebook is fairly charging them for unique user impressions.

How does that impact Facebook’s valuation?

While the upside to Facebook's advertising solutions should not be understated (indeed, Facebook is a behemoth with industry-leading solutions for advertisers), my thesis aims to highlight a significant understated risk in Facebook's current valuation. Does Facebook present an accurate user snapshot to advertisers and is its ad bidding structure fair? If, for instance, Facebook is indeed overpricing CPM by overstating reach ability, the effects could be material. Facebook’s attractive CPM and revenue growth gives the company a rich valuation relative to peers; it is currently priced at 27X forward P/E, above S&P’s 22X. I believe it is no longer a tail risk scenario that advertisers will indeed need to reevaluate their pricing process in the not so distant future to determine whether Facebook is being transparent about its users and if the bidding process is fair.

A potential scenario could be a CPM discount of at least 10%; this could take time, but ultimately could result in a material drop in advertising revenue per user (ARPU). A CPM discount would imply declining revenue growth, which would challenge not only Facebook's bottom line, but also its forward P/E multiple.

Facebook's opacity surrounding user growth, expanding risks in its pricing structure, and also the firm's expectations of rising costs place additional valuation pressures on the company. At the same time, its better-in-class advertisement options Facebook and Instagram videos present longer-term solutions for advertisers that should not be underestimated. I raise my twelve-month target to $140-$150.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. This article represents my views only and not the views of any organization that I am affiliated with. This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and shall not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement to buy or sell any security or private fund.