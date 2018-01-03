Callaway: Why Street-Unaware Product Leaks Understate 2018 EPS By Nearly 20%

Callaway Golf (ELY) offers a special situation of an industry leader rapidly expanding its earnings power and lead in market share through disruptive innovation, with a unique opportunity to capitalize on the knowledge of unofficially announced products via its own member-only Callaway Community blog and 3rd party pre-launch product reviews–leaving consensus 2018 EPS understated by nearly 20%. The forums show for a massive launch year, all before 2018 guidance would seem to reveal next quarter (early February). My $16.40 PT assumes no multiple expansion at 23.4x my 2018 EPS, inclusive of 4 uncovered product launches.

The Leader In Nearly Every Category Continues To Widen The Gap In Market Share & Earnings Power From Competitors

Callaway has averaged a 63% increase in market share in the U.S., Europe, & Japan from 2013-Sep 2017 (11% CAGR), while simultaneously boosting its GM from 37% to 47%–with product launches as its primary & reoccurring catalysts. Its 2014 jump in share was related to launches of its X2 Hot irons, Apex irons, and Big Bertha woods, while its blockbuster 2017 was driven by launches of its Epic & Epic Star woods & irons and Chromesoft X ball. Though both will anniversary in Q4, ELY clubs typically hold a 2-year product cycle, meaning there is still some runway for further adoption. Notably this execution was consistent when underlying U.S. rounds played were negative for 2/4 years, which have again reverted negative for 2017 as of October YTD, according to Golf Datatech. Although 2018 rounds played are set for an easy compare for nearly any positive data, if declines were to accelerate further, future launches should still hold to its historical immunity & outperformance... which is founded in litigate innovation as seen through the Epic and Chromesoft X. Though rounds data continues to be choppy, industry fundamentals are extremely under-appreciated with participation rates for beginners up 14% in 2016, while committed golfers grew ~4% driven by avid golfer growth of ~5%. This underlying recovery is also alongside a now much healthier retail environment with higher ASPs, fewer OEMs, lengthening product cycles, and fewer unplanned promotions than last year.

Source: Callaway Golf Investor Presentation December 2017 & SEC Filings

Source: Callaway Golf Investor Presentation December 2017, SEC Filings, & Golf Datatech: Monthly Rounds Played Report

2018 Consensus EPS Understated By Nearly 20% After Modeling Four Uncovered Blog-Leaked Launches Via Reps

Current 2018 estimates seem to only assume inorganic revenue contributions from recently acquired TravisMatthew (lifestyle apparel brand) in 3Q17, offset by expected comp declines in woods after its robust Epic series launch that has grown the category 63% YTD–implying balls & irons are flat for 2018. Only from digging into its member-only Callaway Community blog and other 3rd party forums did blog posts, ranging from ELY reps seeking product testers to pre-launch specs, reveal four unofficially announced products: The 2018 Rogue & Rogue Sub-Zero drivers said to have more advanced Jailbreak Technology than the Epic (which nearly doubles the ball-to-club impact creating a significantly longer & faster shot), 2018 Apex irons, X-Forged irons (backordered until March 2018), & 2018 Chromesoft ball featuring Nobel-prize winning material that’s said to offer even more length & spin than its Chromesoft X that has yet to anniversary. After confirming these “leaks” with ELY sales reps and customer service, I estimate consensus revenue & EPS to be understated by 10% & 19%. For irons, my analysis assumes ~$58M in new launch contributions, slightly below estimated 1st-year revenue contributions from the previous Apex iron (4Q15-3Q15) of ~$25M and Forged X (1Q13-4Q13) of ~$40M. This is due to potential cannibalization with concurrent iron launches and a competitive 2018 launch year for clubs from Acushnet (GOLF), the parent company of Titleist, as well as from TaylorMade, Cobra, & Mizuno. My estimated ~$25M of prior Apex revenue is based on annualized revenues from 3Q13 (16% seasonality) & 3Q14 (22% seasonality) due to the company's prior year launch timing that hinder visibility into its 1Q13 & 2Q13 specific contributions. Notably though, both prior revenue additions assume previously depressed market share levels and much lower ASPs at the time. For woods, my analysis still assumes the segment to be down ~10% in 2018, net of the 2018 Rogue launch (said to be a replacement with Jailbreak Technology for the XR line), due to a tough 2017 compare from its Epic series launch mentioned previously. Lastly, my golf ball projections assume no acceleration from the growth experienced from its 2017 Chromesoft X for the new 2018 Chromesoft.

Recent Compass Point Downgrade To “Sell” Illogical On A Currently Immaterial TravisMatthew

Compass Point's Recent downgrade seems to be driven mostly by its uncertainty regarding the potential value of TravisMatthew. Assuming typical apparel net margins though, TravisMatthew looks to be immaterial (< 5% of net income), and thus a short thesis on TM as of today is an illogical argument. Notably, golf’s strongest momentum going into 2018 is within its outerwear category, up 15.6% as of October YTD, according to Golf Datatech.

Cheap at a 1.0x Forward PEG When Factoring In The Uncovered Launches

ELY trades at a 1.0x forward PEG to my 2018 EPS of $0.70 (consensus $0.59) based on revenue of $1.2B (consensus $1.1B). Assuming its current 23.7x P/E, ELY should trade at $16.80.

