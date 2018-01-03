Dominion Energy To Buy SCANA After Nuclear Failure

Virginia-based utility provider Dominion Energy (D) announced on Wednesday that it would buy the South Carolina utility company SCANA (SCG). This will be a stock-for-stock deal that values SCANA at $7.9 billion, a 44% premium to its last trade price on Tuesday.

In addition to the deal price, Dominion will pay all South Carolina Electric & Gas customers an average of $1,000 up front, and cut future bills by 5%. In the video below, analyst Ben Nye comments that this could be a strategy for Dominion to get the deal approved by the state without assuming any costs from SCANA's nuclear project failures.

SCANA has been troubled by the abandoned plans for two nuclear power facilities after cost overruns and regulations halted the V.C. Summer project earlier this year. During the project, they turned to customers to help foot the bill. Increased utility prices today would give way to savings in the future. Things did not go as planned.

"SCANA has actually been a fairly poor performing utility despite attractive demographics in South Carolina with the growth of the population." - Ben Nye

Meanwhile, Dominion has been busy completing the first LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant on the east coast. The Cove Point facility in Maryland will supply LNG to Japan and India, based on the current service agreements.

Dominion CEO Tom Farrell, a familiar face in Virginia legislature, probably won't negotiate with South Carolina officials on the terms. As Ben Nye states:

"Tom Farrell is an empire builder. He is a power broker - he emphasizes influence."

Dominion believes this deal will take them to 8%+ EPS growth through 2020 (up from forecasts of 6-8%) along with 10%+ dividend growth.

The deal should be finalized by the end of Q3 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we own Dominion Energy in both client and personal accounts. I/we could buy or sell more within the next 48 hours.