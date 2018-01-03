Stocks Guidance: 5 Predictions For The New Year

Stock returns and margins may not have reached peaks, but sectoral themes will provide ample support to stock prices.

Valuations are stretched, but economic growth will expand and systemic risks will be weakened.

Image source: Barclays

Investment Thesis

Lately, valuations have been well below the highs seen in 1987, 1990, 2000 and 2007. More and more speculating investors are testing the waters, and most investors are unaware that in 2018 equity valuations are in line with historic norms.

In this equity research, we will try to unfold the top five visible trends on global equity markets this 2018. We will try to examine if the inexpensive global valuations will suggest a positive stock market return.

Perhaps, this analysis will also prove that the U.S. is outright expensive on some valuation metrics and that bonds appear to be a secondary option. We will also highlight to investors some ideas regarding key sectoral themes for their equity portfolio mix.

Five Predictions

Image source: Goldman Sachs Investment Research

1. Bear Market Unlikely

Investors can well expect two things: a prolonged and strong bullish market and a mature economic cycle. More specifically in the U.S., equity valuations are stretched. These factors are sending a cause of concern to investors, albeit a mild quantitative tightening (QT).

Image source: Goldman Sachs Investment Research

However, durability and strength of the current economic cycle offer investors some levels of comfort. The unwinding of the financial crisis, while it has already been a long cycle, appeared to have weaker strength. This has always been the case after a long financial crisis.

Similarly, the recovery in the United States has been more significant than in any part of the world. Thus, it has helped to limit inflationary pressures.

2. Equities Beat Bonds

Relative outperformance in equities will be longer if we are to compare it with bonds, although absolute investment returns are lower. The relative Equity Risk Premium (ERP) when compared to the bond yield remains to be one valuation metric that looked attractive for stocks. Other valuation metrics that imply lower absolute returns remain elevated as well.

Ex-post-risk premium has been extremely low as stocks have been held back by slower growth even with meager bond yields.

The chart below plotted the 10-year annualized ex-post-risk premium as of the date shown on the x axis for the following 10-year period. Note that the last bar is from the last crisis at the end of 2007 and until today.

Image source: Datastream, Global Financial Data, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

3. Supportive US Tax Reform

Obviously, tax reforms should bolster investment returns across all regions. Year 2017 was considered to be a period of “catch-up” in global equity markets. Those equity markets outside of the U.S. tend to outperform their U.S. counterparts.

Subsequently, economic growth has greatly expanded while systemic tail risks outside of the United States weakened.

This trend is expected to continue over the remaining part of the economic cycle. The chart below by investment bank Goldman Sachs shows a comparison of net margins across various regions covering three periods: today, a year ago and 2007.

It can be observed that the U.S. margin is back to its highs. Margins in most parts of Europe have not yet resumed to peak levels. Emerging Markets and Asia appear to be attractive in terms of potential.

Japan has a lot of potential for reforms to drive higher net margins. As observed, net margins are at their highs, but a previous high was much lower than the other markets.

Image source: Datastream, Worldscope, Goldman Sachs Investment Research

However, stock investors must note that there are two contradictory factors that will affect this favorable margin trend.

The first is the US tax reform, which has raised 2018 projected S&P 500 earnings growth to 14%. Hence, the total return on the S&P 500 is forecast to reach 12% towards the end of 2018.

The second is the composition of equity markets. Faster-growing sectors such as the tech sector made up a larger share of US equities at 25% and Asia (28%) compared to Europe (5%).

The backdrop of an improving global economic growth has helped cyclical sectors. Disruption and low inflation are factors that reduce top-line growth across equity markets, causing several sectors like technology to appear attractive to investors.

In a survey by Goldman Sachs, researchers screened a random sample of 50 companies having earnings growth and sales of greater than 10%. The survey showed that only five came from Europe. This region also has a lower proportion of growth stocks as compared to the rest of the world.

The findings further reveal that Europe has a higher proportion of “value sectors”, such as autos, financials, oil and utilities. The investment bank indicated that these sectors possess high yields and may be transitioning from “value traps” (or declining dividends) going to “value opportunities”, as level of their dividends recover.

Unique on its own, Japan has the most promising prospect given its sustained profit growths and improving rates of return on capital. In addition, the prospect of a slightly weaker Japanese yen vs. the US dollar should also offer some tailwind to investors.

4. Mixed Sectoral Themes

Analysts would most likely endorse growth and value stocks in 2018. Strong growth stocks will outperform low but rising bond yields and even sluggish top-line growths.

Growth stocks have always been powerhouse performers throughout the recovery since the global financial crisis. They also performed particularly better than value stocks and even the defensive and cyclical stocks.

Lower bond yields will play a vital role next year after having been a key contributor since the global financial crisis. Low yields are more supportive of longer duration assets.

A potential for weak economic growth and low inflation may be good for defensive areas (bond proxies) and bad for cyclicals and financials (lower net interest margins). It would be logical to anticipate these trends to reverse somehow, given the outlook for stronger economic growth and higher bond yields.

But investors need to be aware of some important nuances. The MSCI "Growth" Index is largely made up of Technology and Consumer Staples (40% index weight). Both have performed well in recent years but the prospects from here are likely to diverge.

Staples, and other Defensives, have largely traded as "bond proxies." They are very sensitive and vulnerable to rising bond yields, particularly since top-line growth is deteriorating. On the other hand, tech sector enjoys stronger growth and is somewhat less exposed to the impact of higher interest rates.

Investors are warned to stay away from Defensive sectors such as Staples. At the other end of the scale, there are sectors that benefit from rising interest rates and stronger growth. The financial sector is a good example.

Investment spending has been the brightest spot in the U.S. GDP print in 2017. Hence, economists expect capital expenditures growth in 2018 to continue.

In Asia, bright spots for investors are faster-growing regions like India and China, while the recommended sectors are industries, technology and insurance.

Both in the U.S. and Europe, analysts favor investment strategies that capture companies focusing on reinvesting their cash flows into larger growth capex such as research and development.

Image source: Datastream, Worldscope, Goldman Sachs Investment Research

5. High Real Risk-Adjusted Returns

Volatility trends tend to be lower but will persist longer. However, if inflation trends will only remain supportive, real returns would be favorable to investors. Nominal returns, however, may be lower during the rest of the economic cycle.

A hypothesis that has yet to be proven is that the total real and volatility-adjusted returns will be attractive relative to historical returns.

To prove this prediction, look at the chart below. It gives us the estimates of Goldman Sachs regarding the historical distribution of real returns over 12-month rolling periods since 1973.

Goldman Sachs remains optimistic about the year ahead. Their forecast suggests the real return is at par with long-run averages. Although this cycle is already mature. It simply means investors can anticipate an unusually strong year ahead.

Image source: Datastream, Worldscope, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Our Takeaway

The duration of a bullish market will stay longer in 2018, which may appear to be unusual based on historical trends. Anticipated decline in volatility led us to believe that markets will be more complacent this year.

Lower-than-expected inflation prints in the U.S. and Europe will highlight 2018, which may lead us to conclude that the U.S. Fed and ECB will remain cautious about policy normalization.

Stock valuations are only near the trough levels of year 2003. The unusually high valuations on U.S. stocks appear to be driven by traditional “comfort” factors for investors - also being not generally favorable.

Essentially low inflation, stable GDP growth, loose monetary policy and high profitability will be translated into higher equity valuations. Crucially, this placid environment looks like to remain in place in the near term.

We believe a re-rating will likely be led by value stocks, with sectors such as Financials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary and Energy outperforming while Staples, Healthcare and Utilities under-performing.

The economic activity will rise at a strong and steady pace globally, without too many surprises. Investors will focus on US tax cut beneficiaries and domestically focused EU companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Hans Centena, our business journalist. Gold News is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.