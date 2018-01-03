Tesla Fails Again With Model 3

After the bell on Wednesday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell after the company's Q4 2017 delivery and production announcement. For the second straight quarter, Tesla has now pushed back its ramp forecast for the Model 3. While Model S and X sales did quite well in the period, the vehicle that is supposed to be Tesla's biggest and most important continues to flop, and of course, Tesla had to blame the holiday season for its lack of deliveries.

Last week, I provided my own preview of what was likely to come in Q4 for Tesla on all fronts. The company did quite well with the Model S and X, coming in at 28,320 deliveries compared to previous guidance for around 27,000. While this will certainly help the Q4 revenue picture, things for Q1 won't likely be anywhere near the same. Management detailed 2,520 of these top end vehicles in transit at the end of the quarter, almost half of the 4,820 seen in the Q3 announcement.

Unfortunately, it was the Model 3 that fell short again, with just 1,550 units delivered, falling at the bottom end of my range and below most street expectations. This puts the Model 3 at under 2,000 deliveries for its first six months, while the Chevy Bolt just announced its best month ever at more than 3,000 units delivered. Remember, Elon Musk's original goal was for 100,000 to 200,000 units of production, so we ended up with mouse nuts. Tesla provided the following color regarding the Model 3 production ramp in the release:

During Q4, we made major progress addressing Model 3 production bottlenecks, with our production rate increasing significantly towards the end of the quarter. In the last seven working days of the quarter, we made 793 Model 3s, and in the last few days, we hit a production rate on each of our manufacturing lines that extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3s per week. As we continue to focus on quality and efficiency rather than simply pushing for the highest possible volume in the shortest period of time, we expect to have a slightly more gradual ramp through Q1, likely ending the quarter at a weekly rate of about 2,500 Model 3 vehicles. We intend to achieve the 5,000 per week milestone by the end of Q2.

This is another clear failure for Tesla. As I discussed in a recent article, everyone should stop focusing on the company getting to 10,000 units per week of production because the 5,000 per week timeline keeps getting pushed back. It also means that Musk again was wrong with his comment on production by the end of the year as detailed on the Q3 conference call:

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. I mean, (17:12) by the end of the year, it will be in the thousands. It's well advanced. Yeah. Yeah.

In the past, I've argued that Tesla needs to fire Musk as CEO and replace him with someone that actually knows how to run a business. The failures at this business continue to add up, and who knows how many people are going to cancel their reservations now instead of keep waiting for a Model 3 to arrive. Perhaps the only good news about the slowdown is that it likely means Tesla won't hit the 200,000 US delivery figure until Q2, allowing for more to take full advantage of the $7,500 credit and its phase out over time. It was unclear whether Tesla would have hit the mark in Q1 under the original plan.

Tesla shares are down a little more than $5 in the after-hours session, but I wonder if the $300 mark will be in jeopardy tomorrow as the analyst notes roll in. While the Q4 numbers weren't terrible overall, the second push back of the 5,000 per week forecast for the Model 3 is another knock against Elon Musk. Tesla had a window to take advantage of this mass market vehicle, but it has totally squandered that to this point. Looks like I'll be updating my Tesla failures list in the coming hours.