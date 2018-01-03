Seadrill Partners: Bargain Valuation, Great Yield And Potential Catalyst Ahead

Uncertainties remain around the distribution level and the company's ability to successfully refinance its entire debtload in 2020/2021.

Generous quarterly distribution easily covered by projected cash flows for the next couple of quarters.

After Seadrill Partners successfully separated itself from the bankruptcy disaster at former parent Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) in August, the company's common units have appreciated by roughly 50% when also accounting for cash distributions to equityholders. While the move was supported by an ongoing recovery in oil prices, Seadrill's bankruptcy woes obviously prevented the unit price from increasing even further. Remember, Seadrill Partners' rigs are still managed and marketed by Seadrill and this relationship is not expected to change going forward.

Even after recent unit price gains, the annual distribution yield still calculates to a whopping 10.8% p.a.

With oil prices at two-year highs and at least one small industry sub-segment recently showing signs of increased demand, I decided to take a closer look at the company's current valuation.

Over the past couple of years, the company has acquired 11 modern rigs from Seadrill:

three 6th generation harsh environment semi-submersibles (West Sirius, West Aquarius, West Leo)

one 6th generation benign environment semi-submersible (West Capricorn)

four 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillships (West Polaris, West Capella, West Auriga, West Vela)

two semi-submersible barges (T15 and T16)

one semi-submersible tender rig (West Vencedor)

As most rigs were purchased with lucrative long-term contracts attached, Seadrill Partners had to take on substantial debt over time. As of the end of Q3/2017 the company's total debt calculated to $3.4 billion or a whopping $310 million per rig. That said, thanks to some high-margin legacy contracts, the business is still generating substantial amounts of cash each quarter and will continue to do so for another couple of quarters going forward. The company's cash balance amounted to $845 million at the end of Q3/2017 resulting in a net debt position of $2.55 billion.

Based on disclosures made by competitor Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) during its recent bankruptcy reorganization, I tried to assign individual values to Seadrill Partners' rigs on a contract-free basis:

As shown in the table above, the company's modern fleet is still mostly working or readily available with just one rig being cold-stacked at this point.

As a comparison: Ocean Rig also owns eleven, mostly modern rigs but currently has six cold-stacked units.

As "hot" rigs are widely considered to be first in line for new contract awards, the company looks well-positioned here.

In addition, Seadrill Partners still has a considerable, mostly high-margin backlog of $1.7 billion, albeit the average contract duration has come down to just 1.3 years.

The company's key contracts are all with BP in the Gulf of Mexico as the two ultra-deepwater drillships West Auriga and West Vela are both contracted until Q4/2020 at dayrates slightly above $560,000 while the Semi-submersible West Capricorn is contracted at a dayrate of $526,000 until Q3/2019.

That said, the company will lose the high-margin contract for the drillship West Polaris in February which will negatively impact operating cash flows going forward.

Against this backdrop, I estimate the remaining contract backlog to contribute roughly $800 million in undiscounted operating cash flows until Q4/2020.

In combination with the fleet valuation above, the company's net debt looks fully covered, even under a highly unlikely liquidation scenario and without any further contract awards.

In fact, even the current equity valuation of $340 million looks largely covered by my estimates above.

Keep in mind that estimated asset values are still sitting at a fraction of replacement prices thus carrying some meaningful appreciation potential in case of an industry recovery.

Moreover, the company is expecting a decision in the ongoing arbitration with Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) with regards to the termination of the West Leo contract in 2016 within the next two quarters. If successful, the company could be awarded more than $350 million.

So we have an offshore drilling company with modern, mostly "hot" rigs, a valuation fully covered by assets and contract backlog in an industry that is widely expected to improve over the next couple of quarters, a whopping 10.8% distribution yield and a potentially sizeable arbitration award expected in the near future on top - so why hasn't the equity appreciated even further over the past few months?

In my view, there are two issues currently putting a lid on the unit price:

As already discussed above, Seadrill Partners' fleet is managed by former parent Seadrill which has been dealing with debt restructuring efforts and associated management turnover for more than two years now. Clearly, Seadrill's woes have been a major distraction for marketing the combined rig fleet, as evidenced by the disproportionate number of contract awards compared to peers like Transocean (NYSE:RIG) or Ensco (NYSE:ESV).

The company's generous quarterly distribution seems like both a curse and a blessing for the company. Even with the projected decline in cash flows over the next two years, Seadrill Partners will, most likely, generate a multiple of the approximately $30 million in annual payout requirements at the current $0.10 quarterly cash distribution rate.



On the other hand, the company already has to look forward to 2020/2021 when all of their remaining high-margin legacy contracts will be gone and Seadrill Partners' entire debtload will be up for refinancing.



Moreover, the debt is subject to certain leverage and rig value covenants which could spell trouble for the company if the industry remains in the doldrums.



Suffice to say, the company needs oil prices to recover even further and the industry to ultimately rebalance to strike a favorable deal with its creditors at that time.



That said, with the debt markets currently being accessible for offshore drillers, management might decide to act opportunistically as already hinted to on the most recent conference call:

Look obviously in the process of insulating the company we have also deferred the [bank] [ph] maturities by 2.5 years which was fantastic, gave us some running room but at the same time we also have some maturities out in 2020. And I think the next step here is looking at this maturity profile that we have built out of necessity and putting in something and refinancing and getting something that is more by design rather than necessity. And look ultimately, we are a growth business, okay, I think we do occupy a unique position in the market. We have the ability to do transactions with -- looking at traditionally we’ve purchased assets from Seadrill, long term contracts and you know also looking at the third-party acquisitions going forward.

Against this backdrop, I would consider the distribution as being relatively safe over the course of 2018 but it would, most likely, require a meaningful improvement in dayrates for management to continue the payout in 2019.

Bottom line:

Despite debt AND current equity valuation obviously fully covered by the company's assets and remaining backlog, the lingering uncertainties around the sustainability of the distribution and the company's ability to timely deal with its debtload in conjunction with ongoing bankruptcy-related distractions at the Seadrill-level have seemingly prevented Seadrill Partner's units from appreciating even further so far.

With the distribution still looking safe at least throughout 2018 and a potentially sizeable arbitration award announcement expected within the next couple of months, speculative investors might consider some exposure to this unique story in the offshore drilling industry.

Keep in mind that the industry can't rebalance without the supermajors re-committing to new, large-scale, multi-year exploration campaigns which, unfortunately, hasn't been the case so far.

