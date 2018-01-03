December Sales Are In: General Motors' Chevy Bolt EV Outsold Tesla Model 3 By 3:1

Will Tesla be able to hit a sustained 5,000 per week Model 3 number at all, in 2018? Don’t hold your breath.

All the articles and commentary saying how Tesla was quickly going to hit 5,000 units per week lack credibility now.

Even if we look at Model S and X sales for the U.S. market, unit sales were up only 3% for all of 2017, according to the best estimates from Insideevs.

Tesla reported another Model 3 sales fiasco, with only 1,550 units sold for the whole quarter. That’s one-ninth compared to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. The Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 was supposed to outsell the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV by October 2017.

Instead, the Bolt EV managed to handily outsell the Model 3 three more months in a row. You can see the second half 2017 numbers in this table, numbers courtesy of Insideevs and GM:

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV ratio July 30 1971 66 August 75 2107 28 September 117 2632 22 October 145 2781 19 November 345 2987 9 December 1060 3227 3 TOTAL 1772 15705 9

As you can see in the table above, it was not a close call. For the second half as a whole, the Bolt EV outsold the Model 3 to the tune of 9:1. By December, the ratio had fallen to 3:1.

Given the Model 3 production ramp, it is looking like December 2017 may be the last month when the Bolt EV outsold the Model 3 - in the U.S. Keep in mind, however, that the Bolt EV also is sold in Canada and some European countries, so these are not all of the Bolt EV sales numbers. It's sold as an Opel Ampera in some international markets - same car, different badge.

To go off on a quick tangent, General Motors completed the sale of the Opel brand to PSA (Peugeot-Citroen) on August 1, 2017. Issues surrounding this sale is a key reason why the sales numbers of the Bolt EV (same as Opel Ampera) have disappointed in Europe in the second half of 2017. We will see where this goes in 2018 - I'm as eager to learn as anybody. The extent of any Bolt/Ampera sales in Europe going forward is very uncertain.

Seeing as the Model 3 isn't scheduled to be sold anywhere outside the U.S. - or at least outside North America - until the second half of 2018 at the earliest, the Bolt/Ampera will still be outselling the Model 3 in those geographies until at least the middle of 2018. So keep that in mind when you hear the U.S. numbers, as they tend to be reported for GM without regard for those international sales.

Tesla is of course on a mission to increase its sales of the Model 3 to 20,000 per month in the next 180 days. That would obviously dwarf Bolt EV sales, as anticipated all along. The question is only how soon, and by how much.

But those nuances matter. Getting to a sustained 5,000 a week by June 2018 is different from getting to such a number by December 2018 - let alone the now-passed December 2017, which is what was promised as late as August 2017.

Or, might I add, not getting to a sustained 5,000 units a week at all, in 2018.

While we're on the Tesla subject, looking beyond the Model 3, let's check in on how the Model S and X did in the U.S. market in 2017, from a unit sales perspective:

Tesla US 2016 2017 change Model S 28896 27060 -6% Model X 18223 21315 17% TOTAL 47119 48375 3%

As you can see in the table above, Tesla's U.S. unit sales, excluding the Model 3 which arrived in the second half of 2017, were up a whopping 3% in 2017. Yes, an entire 3% unit top line growth.

So much for "hypergrowth."

Let's put it this way: For all of those articles that were published only as little as days or weeks ago - let alone months - professing how Tesla was going to ramp up the Model 3 to 5,000 per week, they have zero credibility.

On the other hand, those who urged caution on the Model 3 sales ramp have all the credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.