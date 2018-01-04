Better Understand Tax Reform - Today's Editors' Picks

Good evening! I’m your curator, Jason Kirsch

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Housing starts come in below expectations (Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Comment of the day, by contributor Siestadreamer

I don’t adhere to the 4% withdrawal “rule,” nor its tenet which allows an annual increase equal to inflation. I treat my income stream (SS and IRA, no pension) like a fixed annuity. My monthly withdrawals haven’t increased in 18 years of retirement, except to occasionally cover the unexpected expenses that you mention.

Folks might be surprised how easy it is to control routine expenses in retirement without compromising one’s lifestyle. For instance, beginning January 1st, we converted our traditional Medicare A/B/D/Medigap insurance to a highly regarded Medicare Advantage plan whose lower premiums will save us about $250 monthly.

Prudence and practicality go a very long way to helping ensure a happy retirement.