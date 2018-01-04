Better Understand Tax Reform - Today's Editors' Picks

Good evening! I’m your curator, Jason Kirsch
Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:
- Data Centers will rebound in 2018 (Bill Stoller)
- Better understand the economics of climate change (Kevin Wilson)
- Some alternative strategies to consider in 2018 (SA Marketplace)
- How the housing shortage is effecting economic growth (Hoya Capital Real Estate)
- Understand the unintended consequences of Federal Tax Reform and Monetary Policy (Howard Wiener)
- Investments that are on sale (Dividend Sensei)
- Better understand China’s economic strategy (John M. Mason)
- Ignore ‘retirement numbers’ and find solutions (Roger Nusbaum)
- How to manage your money without really trying (SA Gil Weinreich)
Chart of the day: Housing starts come in below expectations (Hoya Capital Real Estate)
Comment of the day, by contributor Siestadreamer
I don’t adhere to the 4% withdrawal “rule,” nor its tenet which allows an annual increase equal to inflation. I treat my income stream (SS and IRA, no pension) like a fixed annuity. My monthly withdrawals haven’t increased in 18 years of retirement, except to occasionally cover the unexpected expenses that you mention.
Folks might be surprised how easy it is to control routine expenses in retirement without compromising one’s lifestyle. For instance, beginning January 1st, we converted our traditional Medicare A/B/D/Medigap insurance to a highly regarded Medicare Advantage plan whose lower premiums will save us about $250 monthly.
Prudence and practicality go a very long way to helping ensure a happy retirement.
Image of the day: Old Shipwreck
Quote of the day:
Since it costs a lot to win, and even more to lose,
You and me bound to spend some time wondering what to choose.
Goes to show, you don't ever know,
Watch each card you play and play it slow,
Wait until that deal come round,
Don't you let that deal go down, no, no
Robert Hunter
Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.
Have a great day!
Jason