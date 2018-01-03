An Activist Investor Could Give Major Boost To Textron Shares

R&D spending is a major drag on profits and EPS right now.

“When you look at how investors view Textron, if you had a double-digit operating margin, they would definitely see it differently."

Shares of aerospace and defense company Textron (TXT) are being unnecessarily weighed down by its outsized research and development spending. An activist investor could help change all that, says Hedgeye Industrials sector head Jay Van Sciver.

“When you look at how investors view Textron, if you had a double-digit operating margin, they would definitely see it differently,” Van Sciver explains in the clip above.

“[R&D spending] is a major drag on profits and EPS right now. It’s very clear to me that this has been a troubled R&D process.”

Watch the video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.