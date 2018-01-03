Biggest Winners And Losers: The U.S. Stock Market Year-End Review

If you didn’t know, growth accelerating was the call, and expressing that in Tech was the right way to do it. Now you know.

As the books closed at the end of December, one S&P 500 sector was far and away the stock market’s biggest winner…

…Technology.

Incidentally, it was also our favorite sector throughout 2017. With a whopping 32% return, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough says those who were long should celebrate.

“There will be whining and there will be winning,” McCullough says in the video above. “If you didn’t know, growth accelerating was the call, and expressing that in Tech was the right way to do it. Now you know.”

Meanwhile, in the “battle for the toilet bowl,” the Energy (XLE) and Utilities (XLU) sectors brought up the rear, McCullough says, posting -4% and +8.5% returns, respectively.

