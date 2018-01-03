Freeport-McMoRan: Rally Continues Alongside Negotiations In Indonesia

Talks in Indonesia could continue for some time. This isn't bad for Freeport, which continues to get production from Grasberg.

Meanwhile, the company gets an export permit extension from Indonesia, meaning that a deal on Grasberg divestment has not been reached yet.

The end of 2017 has been great for Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) shares. As I wrote earlier, the stock started to rally on the back of stronger copper prices and a possible deal in Indonesia. The rally continued without any pause, taking Freeport shares from $14 to $19 in just a month. The first trading day of 2018 was also successful thanks to a report that stated Freeport had received an extension of the temporary export permit until June 30.

The news is intriguing because in mid-December another report suggested that Freeport and the Indonesian government were close to a deal. Obviously, another export permit extension means that the deal is not ready yet. Should Freeport bulls be worried? I don't think so.

While the talks continue, Freeport continues to operate Grasberg as usual and its stake in the mine's profits remains the same. Meanwhile, copper prices are on the rise, fueled by strong demand in China:

The Chinese demand story has been generally good for various base metals producers. Iron ore majors -- BHP Billiton (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Vale (VALE) -- are on the rise. Alcoa (AA) is rallying, and other copper producers -- like Teck Resources (TECK) or Southern Copper (SCCO) -- also enjoyed higher bids. Looking more broadly, even coal producers (which have already emerged from bankruptcies, but have fallen off of many investors' radars) like Peabody Energy (BTU) and Arch Coal (ARCH) had a great December and look strong at the beginning of 2018.

In my opinion, the breadth of the natural resources rally is due to several factors: 1) demand growth in China and elsewhere, 2) U.S. dollar (UUP) weakness, an 3) some rotation from high-flying tech names. I'm not sure whether the dollar weakness will continue (although the current downside might have some more room to develop), but I believe that demand growth and sector rotation will continue to support various basic materials stocks, including Freeport.

While the general optimism toward basic materials supports Freeport's stock, the outcome of the Indonesian story remains the main company-specific catalyst that will drive valuation going forward. Most likely, the talks with the Indonesian government have stalled around the divestment price. Other issues are more straightforward -- Freeport will be bound to build a smelter, and it wants fiscal and legal certainty in Indonesia until 2041. The price of the divestment (and how this divestment is done) is trickier to negotiate. When Freeport announced that it had reached understanding on the framework of its future presence in Indonesia, copper was near the $2.90 level after trading in a range from $2.50 to $2.80 for a long time.

Now, the range has shifted to $2.90-$3.30, with copper being near its highs, which is a whole new world demanding higher valuation for Grasberg. In my opinion, the only fair way to value Grasberg is to make an IPO of, let's say, 10% of the operation and use the market valuation for divestment. It looks as if Indonesia is trying to avoid this scenario, as there's a good chance that IPO will give a significantly higher valuation to Grasberg than the one Indonesia plans to reach during talks with Freeport.

Therefore, negotiations might continue for some time. That isn't that bad for Freeport, which enjoys full production from Grasberg at a time when the mine's gold production is increasing. Consensus earnings estimates continue to increase, although not as fast as the stock price:

Source: Yahoo Finance

At current prices, Freeport is valued at less than 12x forward P/E, which is hardly in overvalued territory given the fact that the main potential catalyst (the divestment of Grasberg) has not yet played out. Technically, the company's shares have some more room to run without meeting any resistance, so if copper and gold markets remain constructive in the near term, we could easily see Freeport's shares in the $20-$22 range.

At the same time, the recent rally has been spectacular, so watch out for a correction. The higher the stock gets, the more likely we'll see a "sell the news" reaction when Freeport reaches a deal with Indonesia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX, BTU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.