Ensco: Expectations For 2018

This article continues the discussion started in "Offshore Drilling: 2017 Recap And 2018 Expectations."

2018 began with continuation of oil price upside fueled by anti-government protests in Iran. Finally, all major drillers' shares are on the rise. With Brent oil (BNO) above $65, one of the most interesting drillers to follow is Ensco (ESV), which made a major move last year with the purchase of Atwood Oceanics.

Ensco's shares have been heavily punished for this decision as Atwood's acquisition was a de facto bailout of Atwood shareholders. The bailout nature of the deal was obvious back when Ensco announced its decision to go after Atwood, but now we have concrete data (lack of UDW job announcements in Q4 2017) to show that Atwood was heading to restructuring due to poor backlog. Even oil price upside would not have helped the company, as it did not lead to more lucrative ultra-deepwater contracts so far.

The acquisition of Atwood was a very aggressive bid and, looking at oil price action, the timing of Ensco's management was near perfect. However, oil price is just one part of the equation, with another being new contracts. So far, there are significant challenges on this front. While I expect to hear more about new contracts in the first two months of this year, I must admit that I'd prefer to deal with actual data rather than expectations.

Anyway, the recent oil price upside has finally lifted Ensco's shares. This is logical: The driller that made the most aggressive move during the downturn should be rewarded when oil price breaks to the upside. The opposite will also be true: If Brent oil returns to sub-$60, Ensco's shares will be heavily hit.

Let's now turn to my expectations for Ensco's 2018:

1. Ensco will likely prioritize finding jobs for drillships Ensco DS-9 and Ensco DS-11 (formerly Atwood Advantage). A $60-70 oil price environment should be good enough to find some jobs for those rigs. While it might be unwise to push all available drillships to work at current day rates, keeping some rigs hot makes much sense, especially after the acquisition of Atwood and the corresponding growth in fleet size. As an option for the future, Ensco will still have newbuilds Ensco DS-13 (formerly Atwood Admiral) and Ensco DS-14 (formerly Atwood Archer), as well as Ensco DS-3 and Ensco DS-5.

2. I expect rationalization of Ensco's fleet in 2018. This means that Ensco will likely send some cold stacked rigs to scrap. Additional scrapping is inevitable for the industry as a whole and almost all individual drillers, including Ensco.

3. I expect no more activity on the M&A front from Ensco. The Atwood purchase was costly and has yet to pay off. Hunting for more assets, even at distressed prices, would be a pure gamble.

4. In my opinion, upside for Ensco's shares should be expected if Brent oil manages to stay around $65 or goes higher. I won't be that optimistic if oil drops below $60 per barrel. As a reminder, my base-case expectation for Brent in 2018 is $55-65. I did not change my base case due to recent oil price activity, as Brent got a boost from pipeline problems and then from unrest in Iran. That, in my opinion, will lead to nothing, so the geopolitical premium will go down with time.

Currently, Ensco's shares managed to break through a significant resistance level and could develop additional momentum with some help from oil. Given the fact that Ensco's shares have long been in the penalty box due to the acquisition of Atwood, I can easily see them close to $8 in the near term as investors' appetite for offshore drilling exposure returns. It's important to note that this scenario depends on Brent staying above $65 and, preferably, going to $70.

The current market's interest to offshore drillers is based on the anticipation that higher oil might be sustainable and might bring more contracts, increasing utilization and day rates. We haven't yet seen factual evidence that the recent oil rally increased demand for offshore drilling services. Thus, Brent's return below $65 will easily crush the upside in Ensco's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.