BMW: 100,000 EVs Is Just The Beginning

The corporation has a strong financial position to compete with other automakers. BMW is also well-positioned against high-tech players such as Tesla.

BMW is a traditional player in the auto industry. However, the company has been successful in penetrating the EV and PHEV segments.

The German automaker BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has been a traditional player in the auto industry for about 90 years (from the moment the company began the production of cars) and it clearly has a strong capability in the ICE segment. However, the auto market is rapidly changing nowadays, which is why other capabilities are becoming essential for the automakers to survive.

Hence, the trend toward EVs, "passenger economy," and high level of tech in cars demands strong knowledge in the fields of batteries, vision sensors, and other sophisticated technologies. Many corporations from the auto industry struggle to change with the industry, but it seems that BMW has managed to bring necessary innovations to the company, which is why the automaker is positioned well for the future auto market. Therefore, I believe BMW remains to be a solid investment for those seeking a stock from the automotive industry.

The auto industry is in transition

It is clear the automotive market has been changing rapidly over recent years, primarily because of advancements in several technologies. Hence, the breakthrough in Lithium-Ion batteries enabled such players as Tesla (TSLA) to emerge in the market, which forced other players to invest heavily in EVs. I explained the situation in one of my previous articles:

A number of major automakers, such as Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF)(the company will likely to become the first company to offer EV/hybrids only), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Jaguar Land Rover revealed their plans to invest in EV/hybrid technologies massively to electrify their vehicle lineup. This can be explained by the fact that many countries, like U.K. or France, are expected to ban sales of petrol and diesel cars in the future.

While Tesla's story may not be compelling to some people due to lack of positive financial results, there is no doubt Elon Musk's company changed the state of things in the industry. Tesla Model S and Model X are serious competitors for the carmakers from the luxury segment, while Model 3 is able to compete with entry-level luxury models such as BMW 3 Series. Therefore, it is clear BMW should take into account these developments to survive in the market.

Moreover, autonomous driving became a crucial topic in 2017. Thus, the list of automakers involved in the field of self driving includes GM (GM), Ford (F), Tesla, Daimler, Volvo, and other companies, while also such tech corporations as Intel (INTC), Waymo (GOOG)(GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), and others develop their solutions to make autopilot possible. The technology is not yet advanced enough to be broadly used, but it is clear that in 15-20 years most cars will be autonomous. It is crucial for traditional automakers like BMW to take the trend into consideration in order to stay competitive in the future.

It should be noted here that while autonomous driving is clearly an important technology for the carmakers, it is not necessary for them to develop their own systems. Many corporations, including Magna (MGA), Delphi's (DLPH) spin-off Aptiv (APTV), or even Apple, are likely to offer solutions in the coming years.

Autonomous driving will also contribute to the transition toward "shared" and "passenger" economy. I explained the issue in one of my articles on Ford. In short, there is a clear tendency of younger generations to not own a car, preferring ride-hailing apps like Uber or Lyft. It is stated in the study performed by Strategy Analytics:

Autonomous driving technology will enable a new Passenger Economy worth US$7 trillion in 2050. It will drive change across a range of industries, displacing vehicle ownership with Mobility-as-a-Service, and defining a new landscape of concierge and ride-hailing services, as well as pilotless vehicle options for businesses in industries like package delivery and long-haul transportation.

The study by McKinsey also indicates the technological equipment in a car plays an increasingly significant role for customers. As a result, maintaining a good infotainment system is a crucial point for any automaker nowadays.

BMW has a decent footprint in the traditional ICE segment. EV segment is on the right track

In light of the points explained above, BMW seems to be well-positioned in the changing auto industry. Hence, BMW's iDrive infotainment system is claimed to be "one of the most intuitive infotainment systems on the market" and is widely acclaimed by users. The solution features gesture controls, decent touch screen with a rapid response, easy navigation and other characteristics that receive positive reviews. BMW also constantly updates the software to make the experience even smoother. My take here is that BMW's iDrive will be a major selling point (although not the main one) in the coming years. As consumers tend to focus on tech equipment, they will inevitably consider BMW as a car of choice because of the solid infotainment solution.

Moreover, BMW's position remains to be strong in the traditional internal-combustion-engine market. Thus, the Munich-based corporation took over the second place in India's luxury market in 2017, while Audi's position weakened. Additionally, in 2016, BMW had more than 15% of the U.S. luxury car market, and BMW brand was included in the list of 25 most valuable brands of 2017, with the position above Shell, IBM (IBM), and Mercedes-Benz. This shows that the corporation has been successful in the auto market in the recent years, and its cars are popular among customers. Importantly, BMW managed to improve its ICE cars to achieve solid fuel economy and low emission, evident by the characteristics of BMW 318i.

However, BMW's initiatives in the field of EVs will have an even more significant influence on the company's future. From my point of view, this future looks bright at the moment: BMW sold more than 100,000 electrified vehicles in 2017, which is up 60% from the 62,255 electric cars BMW sold in 2016. This is likely to be more than the number of electrified cars sold by such important players in the EV segment as Tesla and GM, and the growth will likely continue in 2018. It was stated by Chief Executive Harald Krueger:

Electric mobility is the indicator where I measure our success.

The success was primarily driven by BMW models such as the i3 and the 2-series plug-in hybrid Active Tourer. BMW i3, launched in 2013, finally gained enough traction, and the recently launched sport version will likely boost the sales of this car. Furthermore, an important part was played by BMW iPerformance models, such as electrified 5-Series (530e), which accounted for about 6% of total sales of the model, and X5 (X5 xDrive40e).

(Source: The Telegraph)

With a total of nine electrified automobiles on sale today, ranging from the BMW i3 through the MINI Countryman to the BMW 7 Series, the BMW Group has an 11% share of the global electrified market, far ahead of any other traditional car maker. In Europe, the BMW Group has a 21% market share.

Moreover, in 2017, the carmaker announced its plans to introduce 12 all-electric vehicles and 13 hybrid models by 2025. It is claimed an electric version of the company's Mini brand will go on sale next year, and an all-electric version of the X3 sport-utility will debut in 2020, with other vehicles to follow. To achieve this, all BMW factories will be equipped to produce EVs by 2020. The company also plans to spend about 6.5-7% of sales on R&D in 2018, which would represent about 7 billion euros, which is a hefty amount of money.

Additionally, some crucial partnerships will help BMW boost its performance in the field of EVs. Thus, in 2017, U.S. EV battery company Solid Power partnered with BMW "to develop the next-generation solid-state battery technology for use in electric cars." It is stated Solid Power's batteries "provide substantially higher energy than conventional lithium ion (2-3X greater)" while also having lower costs due to "the potential for eliminating many of the costly safety features typically associated with lithium-ion systems." If BMW-Solid Power collaboration is successful, the automaker will be better positioned versus other EVs in terms of range, maintaining costs, and performance.

Interestingly, BMW will also partner with IBM to manage the data of connected vehicles, while Intel and its subsidiary Mobileye will likely enable a self-driving capability in BMW cars as the companies work together to improve the technology.

BMW's financial state is more than positive. Comparative analysis reveals the corporation performs well against peers

BMW is also in a good shape when it comes to financials. The corporation demonstrates healthy revenue and EBIT growth in all its segments, including financial services.

(Source: BMW Q3 report)

Moreover, BMW's margins remain to be solid. Thus, BMW's operating margin is about 10% on a TTM basis, which is significantly higher than this of most major competitors. This will enable BMW to spend more on R&D without hurting the company's bottom line, which provides the corporation with a competitive advantage and reduces risks for shareholders.

BMWYY Operating Margin (ttm) data by YCharts

Additionally, BMW's automotive business generates a solid amount of cash, which also provides the company with an ability to pay good dividends and will allow spending more money on investments in the coming years to cope with the changes in the industry. Hence, the automotive segment earned 685 million EUR (about $822 million) in the nine-month period ended September 2017, compared to almost 3 billion EUR (about $3.6 billion) cash outflow for Daimler and about $90 million inflow for Fiat Chrysler.

BMW stock is attractive for investment

Overall, BMW seems to be well-positioned in the automotive market. Thus, while the industry has been changing rapidly, the German automaker has been able to cope with the changes and show solid results in the field of EVs, evident by 100,000 electric vehicles sold in 2017. As BMW plans to introduce more electrified models in the coming years, it can be expected the success will likely to continue, which will be facilitated by significant R&D spendings and the dropping costs of electrification. The next logical step for BMW would be to invest more in developing a network of chargers available for its EV customers.

As regards BMW stock, the situation is also appealing. The price increased about 12% in 2017, and the company's P/E ratio is still much lower than this of competitors. As the prospects regarding growth in the business are strong, low P/E provides stock with a good room for growth in 2018. Therefore, the current price level seems to be a good moment to invest in the corporation.

BMWYY PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

