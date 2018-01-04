As Per Brokers, 2018's S&P 500 Index Top Net Gainers Are CenturyLink, Navient, PPL Corp., And First Energy

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five December top yield S&P 500 dividend dogs showed 29.47% more net gains than from $5k invested in all ten.

Broker target-estimated December top ten net gains ranged from 14.1% to 27.85%, topped by CTL as of 12/29/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14% To 28% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs To December 2018

Four of ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for December 2018:

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $278.56, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Navient (NAVI) was projected to net $236.76, based on a median target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 135% more than the market as a whole.

PPL Corp (PPL) was projected to net $229.76, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

FirstEnergy (FE) was projected to net $215.79, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

The AES Corporation (AES) was projected to net $200.68, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris Intl. (PM) was projected to net $168.84, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Kimco Realty (KIM) was projected to net $160.17, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Welltower (HCN) was projected to net $149.52 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

HCP, Inc. (HCP) was projected to net $141.81, based on target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $141.04 based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 24.03% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11 & 12): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected Two S&P 500 Stocks To Lose 3.3% & 12% By December 2018

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts for 2018 were:

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) projected a loss of $33.30 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's (KSS) projected a loss of $120.13 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 7.67% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two "safer" dividend Aristocrats stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 12/29/17 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, CenturyLink (CTL) [1] was the lone communications services sector representative in the top ten. In second place by yield, was the lone industrials representative, Iron Mountain (IRM) [2].

Third place was claimed by the first of four real estate sector representatives, Kimco Realty (KIM) [4]. The others placed placed seventh, ninth, and tenth. They were HCP, Inc. (HCP) [7], Welltower (HCN) [9], and Ventas (VTR) [10].

A lone utilities representative placed fourth, SCANA (SCG) [4]. Fifth place was claimed by technology, Seagate Technology (STX) [5].

In sixth place Macy's (M) [6] was the only consumer cyclical representative firm in the top ten. Finally, one energy sector representative placed eighth, ONEOK (OKE) [8], to complete the S&P 500 top ten by yield for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 10.51% To 20.87% Upsides To December, 2018; (33) The Worst Downside of Six Was -14.07%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Project A 29.47% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To December 2018

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to include firms with net returns greater than -20%.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 12/29/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (33) Delivering 14.44% Vs. (34) 11.15% Net Gains by All Ten by December 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.47% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced S&P 500 top yield dog, CenturyLink (CTL), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 27.86%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for December 29 were: CenturyLink (CTL); Kimco Realty (KIM); Macy's (M); HCP, Inc. (HCP); Iron Mountain (IRM), with prices ranging from $16.68 to $37.73.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for November 29 were: SCANA (SCG); Seagate Technology (STX); ONEOK (OKE); Ventas (VTR); Welltower (HCN), whose prices ranged from $39.78 to $63.77.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo taken from k9rl.com.

Three of these top S&P 500 pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating returns. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing pay again. Find your underdog on Facebook! At 2 p.m. ET every NYSE trading day on Facebook, Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks contending for a weekly slot on the Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Just go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 2 p.m. ET on trading days and watch, like, comment and share the video. Remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.