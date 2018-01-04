Which Equity Factors Won In 2017?

We look at the different factor versions of World Equity indices to see which factors won in 2017.

Focus On Market Cap Indices Is a Choice, Not an Obligation

A market cap-weighted approach has well-known drawbacks: it biases larger companies, regardless of efficiency, and is "procyclical" - buying larger amounts of more expensively valued companies.

This is a critique of "passive investing." We don't believe there's such a thing as passive investing. There is index investing and non-index investing. There is subjective investing and systematic investing. Choice of index, choice of methodology and choice of asset allocation are all active decisions. Index investing simply delivers the desired investment approach in a way that is efficient, transparent and cheap.

Factor-based indices

The arrival of factor-based indices means that for a required World Equity exposure we can select which factors we want exposure to: for example, Size, Momentum, Quality, Value or Minimum Volatility.

The different factors can be summarized as follows:

Factor Summary Size Smaller-capitalization companies Momentum Companies with upward share price trend Quality Companies with strong and stable earnings Value Companies that are undervalued relative to their fundamentals Minimum Volatility Companies with lower-volatility share price performance characteristics

(Source: Elston research)

How have these different factors fared?

Ranking the 1Y performance of these factors in 2017: the Momentum factor delivered the highest total return at +20.6%, followed by Size factor at +13.1%, followed by Quality factor at +12.5%, followed by Value factor at +11.5%, and finally Min Volatility at +7.1%. This compares to +13.2% for the traditional cap-weighted approach.

Fig 1. Equity Factor 1Y Realized Risk-Return

On a 3Y basis, the annualized returns of Momentum come in at +18.2%, followed by Size at +15.7% and Quality at +15.2%. This compares to +14.6% for the traditional cap-weighted approach.

Fig 2. Equity Factor 3Y Realized Risk-Return

Risk-Adjusted Returns

Ranking the 1Y risk adjusted performance by Sharpe Ration: Momentum leads at 1.94, followed by Size at 1.44 and Quality at 1.30. This compares to 1.37 for the traditional cap-weighted approach.

On a 3Y basis, Size leads at 1.33, followed by Momentum at 1.30 and Quality at 1.19. This compares to 1.15 for the traditional cap-weighted approach.

In Fig 3., we plot the 1Y and 3Y Sharpe ratio for each World Equity factor relative to traditional cap-weighted Global and EM Equity indices to compare the risk-adjusted returns of different factor exposures over different time frames.

Fig 3. Equity Factor Sharpe Ratios

Conclusion: Enabling a Differentiated Approach

We are not suggesting that one factor approach is inherently superior to another. But with a broader array of factor exposures readily accessible to decision makers to match with their portfolio requirements, there's no longer need to complain about the limitations of cap-weighted indices.

Chart data is as of Dec. 30, 2017.

