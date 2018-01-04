A Monte Carlo Simulation Of The S&P 500 For 2018

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one. - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

As noted in my previous articles, C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains the fractal nature suggested by Mandelbrot, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time. My interest is in managing the risk in my investment portfolio, particularly the risk of large negative tail events which can have devastating consequences. Further complicating the investment process is that "expert" predictions are often very wrong - just read James Mackintosh's column in the November 24, 2017 issue of the Wall Street Journal regarding how poorly experts did at predicting 2017 financial markets. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

The Year 2017

The S&P 500 Index finished the month of December at 2673.61. That is an increase of 19.4% in the index from the December 2016 close of 2238.83. While I don't use C-J for "predicting" the market, if you view my January 2017 article, you will see that C-J calculated a 45.6% probability that the S&P 500 Index would increase 10% or more for the year 2017. And while I take some comfort in how C-J performed in 2017, my interest now is, given what happened in 2017, what does C-J have to say about the market in 2018. The simulation results are shown below.

First Quarter 2018

The table above shows the percentage change in the S&P 500 from the end of December 2017 through March 31, 2018. A few of the results are particularly noteworthy. First, the C-J simulations suggest a 67.9% chance that the S&P 500 Index will increase in the first quarter, with the median simulation suggesting the index will be up 2.67% at the end of March. If you read the simulation results from my January 2018 article, published just a few days ago, you know the median simulation called for a 1.05% increase in the S&P 500 for January. If you combine that result with the table above, it suggests an average increase in the index of 0.8% per month for February and March. (I will publish simulation results for those months at the close of the preceding month).

Second, while I view the above results favorably for the first quarter of 2018, I might also note a word of caution as C-J's results suggest a 12.0% chance the index will end the first quarter down 5% or more and a 4.3% chance the first quarter will end with the index in either correction or bear market territory.

Second Quarter 2018

The results in the table above show the simulation results for the period December 31, 2017 through the end of June 2018. The results can be summarized by noting a few key points. First, the simulation results suggest an almost 50 percent chance the index will be up 5% or more by the midpoint of the year. Combining the median simulation result of a 4.77% increase through the end of the second quarter with the median simulation result of a 2.67% increase for the first quarter implies a 2.05% increase in the index from the end of March through the end of June. Finally, the probability of the market being in correction or bear market territory equals 6.1%.

Third Quarter 2018

The results of the simulations through the end of the third quarter of 2018 can be summed up in a few key points. First, the estimated probability that the market is higher at the end of September than at the beginning of 2018 equals 73.1%. Furthermore, the likelihood that the market is up 5% or more now rises to 56.8%. Combining the median simulation of a 6.82% increase through the end of September with a 4.77% increase in the index through the end of June implies a 1.96% increase in the index for the third quarter. Finally, the likelihood that the third quarter ends with the market in correction or bear market territory now stands at 7.7%.

Fourth Quarter 2017

To me, this table is the most interesting table as I am a long-term investor and this gives me an estimated distribution for the year. And like many of you, I tend to think of investing in convenient time frames such as months, quarters, and years. My first takeaway is that the median simulation calls for an increase of 8.89% in the S&P 500 for the year 2018. That equates to the S&P 500 Index ending 2018 at 2911.39. If you combine that with the median simulation result for the third quarter, it implies a 1.94% increase in the index for the fourth quarter. If you put all of the results together, C-J's simulations suggest a high probability that the market will increase in 2018, but the rate of increase will slow as the year progresses. In part, that may result from the fact that of the 2,000 simulations C-J runs, in 575 (or 28.75%) of those simulations, valuations at some point in time during the year became high enough so as to likely constrain or reduce estimates of future gains. So C-J is suggesting a significant likelihood that excessive valuation will at times hold the market down in the coming year.

One Last Question: What About 3000?

Finally, I noted in a series of news releases that a number of financial institutions and experts recently provided their forecasts for where the S&P 500 Index will end the year. The one which most caught my attention was Credit Suisse forecasting that the S&P 500 Index will end the year at 3000. For those of you with a similar curiosity, I put that question to C-J in the course of running the simulations for this article. C-J estimates a 33.2% chance that the S&P 500 Index will end 2018 at 3000 or above. Stay tuned during the course of the year as we watch the events of the market unfold and whether the market ends the year at or above 3000.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

Note to readers: I usually publish the results from C-J once a month. At the beginning of January, April, July, and October, I write an additional article examining the simulations through year end. If you would like to read more of C-J's simulation results in the future, please click on the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.