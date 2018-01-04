Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Take Advantage Of Growing Infrastructure Demand

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is a more than $15 billion operating unit of Brookfield Asset Management. The company currently offers investors a respectable dividend of almost 4% and the company’s impressive assets combined with growing demand for new infrastructure and strong financials make Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a respectable yielding investment with significant growth potential.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Compete Prosper
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Impressive Assets
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets that will allow the company to provide respectable cash flow.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Utility - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' first sector of operations is the company’s utilities operations, operations that generate long-term returns on its contracted asset base. The company has managed a low-double-digit return on its asset base, incredibly impressive at the present time. The company plans to increase its rate base going forward and virtually the entire EBITDA is supported by contracts.
That support of the revenue from contractual/regulated revenues means that the company’s dividend should be very secure. Another important thing to see is that the company’s FFO for the quarter increased incredibly significantly over the past year. That increase should support paying down debt and additional dividend growth going forward. That helps to make Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a good investment.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Transportation Operations - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation
Moving on to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ transportation operations, the company has similarly respectably increased the funds from operations here. The company’s transportation network provides significant movement and will have steady income for years to come, especially as worldwide shipping increases. The company is focused on increasing the throughput of its existing assets which should help margins.
Donald Trump has talked numerous times about a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as one of the largest such companies in this field could stand to gain significant transportation investments and revenue. These investments tend to provide earnings for decades to come and this potential could result in growth for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Energy Earnings - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation
Lastly, looking at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' energy assets, the company has significant systems in the energy markets; however, these provide less funds from operations than the company’s other two areas of operation. Natural gas consumption in the United States is anticipated to grow in the coming decades, and it is also anticipated to expand significantly in both Mexico and Canada.
As the recent cold snap is showing, demand for natural gas remains strong. This growth in demand will result in additional pipelines needing to be built a significant opportunity for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Growth Potential
Brookfield infrastructure Partners has an incredible and distributed portfolio of assets we’ve seen that are in growing markets. These assets all have significant growth potential that should help Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' dividend and income to grow in the coming years.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners FFO Growth - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation
A combination of EBITDA and volume upside as the company improves efficiency should result in roughly 4-6% growth for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' funds from operations per unit. On top of that, the company plans to reinvest cash flow, from its profits, which should result in another 2-3% in long-term funds from operations growth per unit.
The combination of all of these things should result in long-term growth of 6-9% in funds from operations per unit. This should result in approximate long-term dividend growth of 6-9% per unit. As we can see here, by investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, not only are you getting a dividend that’s noticeably above that of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), you are getting significant growth potential in that dividend.
Brookfield Infrastructure Market Opportunity - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation
And the long-term markets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are huge. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earns roughly 20% returns on its investments through a combination of embedded growth in its business and 13% cash returns. The company is backed by Brookfield Asset Management, which owns 30% of its units and therefore has access to significant amounts of capital at low rates.
And the U.S. infrastructure market is expected to grow to more than $3 trillion by mid-2020. Brookfield Asset Management should have access to the capital to invest in this growth and has shown its ability to gain impressive returns. That should allow the company to grow its cash flow going forward, which will support the company increasing its dividends going forward.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Financials
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets that it anticipates will continue to grow in the coming years. This will support 6-9% funds from operations and distributions growth going forward. As we will see here, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has the financials to support this long-term growth going forward.
Brookfield Infrastructure Liquidity - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has total liquidity of $3.6 billion. Part of this is through the company’s cash, while the company has significant credit facilities available to it. That gives the company with the liquidity to take advantage of new opportunities as they present themselves. The company continues to have new cash flow from operations that will support in its liquidity.
As we saw above, infrastructure demand is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years. This will likely result in an increase of high return select projects popping up that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will be able to take advantage of. That will support increased cash flow and dividends which will support the growth of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ dividends.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Debt - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation
The last picture of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ liquidity is the totality of the company’s debt. The company has seen its debt load increase significantly over the past year from $7.7 billion to $9.1 billion. However, as we saw above that has supported a significant increase in the company’s cash flow, such as a 70% growth in the company’s cash flow from utilities with a only 12.5% increase in utilities debt.
And Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ debt has a fairly low weighted cash interest rate of 4.6%, thanks to the company’s strength. That means that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ could almost save money by repurchasing stock and saving on its dividends, showing the strength of its finances. Overall, as a result, we can see here, how the company has strong financials that support future growth and the liquidity to take advantage of new opportunities.
Conclusion
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a simple company with a strong model. The company invests in infrastructure and then earns stable cash flow from that investment. Infrastructure is a multi-trillion-dollar business and the company has ample investment opportunities, especially with anticipated growth in infrastructure for the coming years.
As a result of these things, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners anticipates steady 5-9% growth in its dividend in the coming years. The company already yields almost 4%, well above the average for the S&P 500, and a yield that it anticipates growing by high single-digits for the coming years. That means good things going forward for investors in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.