Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Take Advantage Of Growing Infrastructure Demand

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is a more than $15 billion operating unit of Brookfield Asset Management. The company currently offers investors a respectable dividend of almost 4% and the company’s impressive assets combined with growing demand for new infrastructure and strong financials make Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a respectable yielding investment with significant growth potential.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Compete Prosper

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets that will allow the company to provide respectable cash flow.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Utility - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' first sector of operations is the company’s utilities operations, operations that generate long-term returns on its contracted asset base. The company has managed a low-double-digit return on its asset base, incredibly impressive at the present time. The company plans to increase its rate base going forward and virtually the entire EBITDA is supported by contracts.

That support of the revenue from contractual/regulated revenues means that the company’s dividend should be very secure. Another important thing to see is that the company’s FFO for the quarter increased incredibly significantly over the past year. That increase should support paying down debt and additional dividend growth going forward. That helps to make Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a good investment.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Transportation Operations - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Moving on to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ transportation operations, the company has similarly respectably increased the funds from operations here. The company’s transportation network provides significant movement and will have steady income for years to come, especially as worldwide shipping increases. The company is focused on increasing the throughput of its existing assets which should help margins.

Donald Trump has talked numerous times about a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as one of the largest such companies in this field could stand to gain significant transportation investments and revenue. These investments tend to provide earnings for decades to come and this potential could result in growth for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Energy Earnings - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Lastly, looking at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' energy assets, the company has significant systems in the energy markets; however, these provide less funds from operations than the company’s other two areas of operation. Natural gas consumption in the United States is anticipated to grow in the coming decades, and it is also anticipated to expand significantly in both Mexico and Canada.

As the recent cold snap is showing, demand for natural gas remains strong. This growth in demand will result in additional pipelines needing to be built a significant opportunity for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Growth Potential