This BDC With A 10.1% Yield And 0.8x NAV Saw Insider Buying Recently

While stock buys are not as significant as they were in the case of Prospect Capital Corp., FS Investment Corp.'s insiders clearly have skin in the game.

Insiders at FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) have gobbled up shares in the business development company in late December. Insider purchases show income investors that well-informed executives and directors believe the BDC's shares are undervalued. An investment in FS Investment Corporation at today's price point yields 10.1 percent.

Insider buys send a strong signal as to how officers and directors feel about a company's value proposition. Executives tend to have unique insights into their companies due to their privileged position with access to company financials. Insider buys, therefore, can show income investors they way and point to where executives see investment value.

Two companies in my income portfolio - Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) and healthcare real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) - saw strong insider buying activity in December, and so did FS Investment Corporation. The business development company is on my watchlist after it slashed its dividend and announced that it would form a strategic partnership with KKR Credit Advisors in order to create an $18 billion alternative lending platform in December.

Insider activity at FS Investment Corporation was noteworthy, as multiple insiders purchased shares in the business development company. The original insider filings can be found here.

Director Thomas Gravina bought 5,000 shares in FS Investment Corp. at an average price of $7.46 on 12/28/2017 (2,500 shares were purchased directly, and 2,500 shares were purchased through a trust);



John Kelly, identified as an Investment Committee Member, purchased 10,000 shares for an average price of $7.49 on 12/28/2017;



On the same day, Jeffrey Harrow, another director at FS Investment Corp. added 13,441 shares to his portfolio. Average transaction price: $7.44;



Michael Forman, Chief Executive Officer, gobbled up 16,531 shares for an average price of $7.46 on December 28th (trust purchase);



Gregory Chandler, director, purchased 675 shares @$7.40 a piece (indirect purchase).

Two more insider purchases happened the following day, 12/29/2017:

Forman, CEO, bought another 16,322 shares for $7.42 (trust purchase), and Thomas Gravina bought another 5,000 shares (again 2,500 for himself and 2,500 through a trust) at the same price.

In total, insiders scooped up 66,969 shares for nearly half a million dollars in just two days.

One could argue that these are prescheduled stock buys and that the size is not really that significant. They surely are as significant as the insider buys at rival business development company Prospect Capital, for example, which saw millions of dollars being spent on its shares by Chief Executive Officer John Barry in the second half of December.

However, dismissing the insider buys at FS Investment Corp. would be naive. The insiders discussed here clearly have skin in the game and they all have bought shares in FS Investment Corp. before. The insider purchases at FS Investment Corp. come at an opportune time, too: The company just announced a strategic partnership with KKR Credit Advisors to scale its lending platform, and the company recently cut its dividend, weighing heavily on investor sentiment.

20 Percent Discount From Net Asset Value

FS Investment Corp. currently sells for a 20 percent discount to Net Asset Value, which is largely a reflection of dividend uncertainty (the BDC just slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.223/share to $0.19/share).

FSIC data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

It is always good when directors and executives buy shares in the companies they run. Skin in the game is important in order to align interests between the managers and shareholders of the investment venture. Considering that FS Investment Corp.'s shares continue to be priced at a large discount to Net Asset Value, the dividend has just been cut, and that insiders have scooped up a bunch of shares in late December, the BDC might be an interesting buy for a high-risk income portfolio.

