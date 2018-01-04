Venezuela's Crashing And It Has Only One Hope

“May you live in interesting times.” This quote, most famously spoken by JFK in 1966, applies just as much today as it did 52 years ago. In particular, this is applicable to the current situation facing the oil markets and Venezuela, a major oil-producing nation and member of OPEC. With crisis looming, the country is clinging to one last bit of hope, but whether or not they can succeed remains to be seen. Even under the best case for the country, the current trajectory of oil shouldn’t falter, while under the worst case, investors would be wise to expect a surge in crude prices in the months and maybe years to come.

Venezuela’s in shambles

Market participants who follow the oil industry know that what is happening to Venezuela could serve as a significant upside catalyst in the future. After oil prices fell materially starting in 2014, the country began to suffer. This makes sense because, according to OPEC, oil accounted for 95% of Venezuela’s export earnings in 2016. The total direct contribution to GDP of the oil industry amounted to 25% that same year. With prices falling and little else to prop up its economy, poverty soared and the homicide rate has peaked at 140 per 100,000 people in Caracas. To put this in perspective, the homicide rate in Chicago is 24 per 100,000 people.

In an effort to fix matters, the government has taken a number of steps. In 2017, citizens were given six minimum wage increases and, on January 1st of 2018, President Maduro announced a 40% minimum wage hike. These moves seek to help the population on a short-term basis, but the end result will ultimately be a worsening of the hyperinflation the nation is seeing. In 2015, inflation totaled 181% (in aggregate compared to 2010). In 2016, that number worsened to 525%, and with the bolivar having fallen 97% compared to the dollar last year, inflation over this timeframe stands at around 2,400%.

*Taken from The Washington Post

With oil prices on the rise (WTI topped $60 per barrel in 2017), you would think that the country’s prospects would be improving, but you would be wrong. Sanctions from the current Administration in Washington have made it difficult for refiners to obtain letters of credit from banks and, as a result, oil imports from Venezuela have fallen materially compared to 2016. If anything, especially amid calls late last year for a full embargo on Venezuelan crude, it’s probable the situation could worsen.

Geopolitical events aside, however, there is an even more-pressing issue for the country: Their government is incapable of even maintaining current production levels despite the rise in prices. In the chart below, for instance, you can see the trend that production levels have taken between 2011 and 2016, as well as for the average seen through November of 2017 (December data isn’t out yet). The chart covers two different measures of oil production. The first, the bars in blue, shows OPEC’s own estimates for production from the country, while the green bars represent what Venezuela has said is the amount it’s producing. All numbers shown in relation to oil production are quoted as thousands of barrels per day.

*Created by Author

At 1.937 million barrels per day (or 2.124 million barrels per day if you rely on the government’s estimates), represents a decrease of 0.217 million barrels per day (or 0.249 million barrels per day) compared to what was averaged in 2016. For those hoping that this is the bottom, though, it would be wise not to get too optimistic. In the graph below, you can see the trend oil production has taken over the past 11 months (ending in November). Even their government’s own estimates are showing a large downward trajectory, with output average 1.837 million barrels per day compared to OPEC’s estimate of 1.834 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

The end result here is likely to be ugly. Absent a miracle, continued downward pressure on the country’s economy, which already declined in size by 12% last year, will be on the menu. In order to recover, Venezuela needs to see prices rise enough and their own resources grow enough in order to build production back up and they need a loosening of sanctions from Washington (the latter of which is almost certainly not going to happen). If neither of these happen soon, civil unrest threatens the stability of the nation. Under the worst-case scenario, this could lead to oil production declining significantly, which would be bullish for oil investors and risks causing an unhealthy spike higher.

Venezuela’s banking a lot on an interesting strategy

There is one plan being adopted by the Venezuelan government that could help them stabilize. Toward the end of December, the government announced that it would be launching a cryptocurrency backed largely by the nation’s oil. To be specific, the currency will be backed by 5.342 billion “certified” barrels of crude worth around $267 billion. For those familiar with economic history, this isn’t an entirely unique concept, and it’s one that could actually work.

In 1923, hyperinflation ravaged what is today Germany. The Mark was in freefall due, in large part, to the onerous reparations demanded of the country following World War I. With no end to the crisis in sight, Hjalmar Schacht, the Currency Commissioner and President of the Reichsbank during the Weimar Republic, introduced a new form of currency called the Rentenmark. The currency (which was not recognized initially as formal currency but was adopted quickly by the people) was not backed by the nation’s government. Instead, it was backed by land, the idea being that even in a time when currency was falling, the resources provided by land would still be of a comparable value to foreign currencies.

The introduction of the Rentenmark was instrumental in Germany’s stabilization and the idea presented by Venezuela isn’t too different. Instead of land, Venezuela’s using oil, and instead of presenting the currency as paper or coins, it’s being offered up to the world as a cryptocurrency that will allow the government to bypass (or at least mitigate) international sanctions.

Under the best case scenario, this may allow Venezuela to stabilize like Germany did, but there are risks that need to be taken into consideration. The first is that, unlike land, oil prices can be volatile from day to day. If oil drops again, it will act as additional inflation for the country, and if prices rise then it will act in a deflationary manner. The second risk is that cryptocurrency is not real money. It’s a revolutionary technological innovation and has the potential to alter the global monetary system, but as we have seen with Bitcoin, volatility is the norm and any sort of regulations put into place in an effort to further restrict Venezuela economically could make the cryptocurrency unattractive for investors and speculators alike.

Both of these risks are omnipresent, but a larger one relates to the government’s honesty and willingness to bend or even break certain rules. With a history of nationalizing privately-owned assets, including a recent threat to nationalize a Banesco, and with allegations of defaulting on debt having surfaced, it’s impossible to tell if the country would honor the backing on that cryptocurrency and it’s also impossible to tell how accurate the “certification” of the reserves is.

Takeaway

Venezuela’s in a lot of trouble right now. Put frankly, the country is on the verge of an economic collapse and, while that’s scary for its citizens, it could prove positive for oil bulls. The government’s strategy of launching an oil-backed cryptocurrency is reminiscent of Schacht’s Rentenmark, and if the market perceives this well, then the nation might be able to stabilize itself. However, the risks here are significant and any scenario where things don’t go exactly as the government has planned will almost certainly result in the country’s collapse in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.