Performance Of Factor Tilts: December 2017

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

Smart beta has been a key buzzword in finance for a number of years, and this monthly series aims to take a deeper look at how some buy-and-hold factor tilts have performed versus the broad equity market benchmark. In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have demonstrated how the factors - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal-weighting - have outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) historically.

The table below shows the historical performance of the underlying indices depicting these five factor tilts. I would draw readers' attention to the annualized returns for the past 10 and 20 years. These five factor tilts have managed to outperform the S&P 500 over multiple business cycles.

Of course, you cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

A few observations from the data:

Dividend growth (NOBL, SDY) closed the year strongly. (For a constituent-level look at the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats monthly, please see yesterday's article.) Despite there being only a single information technology company in the Dividend Aristocrat Index - Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) - the index of dividend-paying stocks managed to keep pace with the broad market gauge in a uniquely strong year for the megacap stocks.

Value (RPV) had strong gains on the month, which was in part driven by financial companies responding to higher interest rates and energy companies responding to higher oil and gas prices. Value delivered high double-digit returns on the year but trailed the broad market as high-flying growth stocks powered the broad index higher, and energy companies over-represented in the value index lagged.

Low Volatility (SPLV) generated the worst returns on the month. While higher interest rates benefited value stocks, it hurt low volatility stocks with more fixed income-like characteristics. Low volatility also posted high teens returns on the year, but lagged the broad market given its underweights to tech and overweights to underperforming consumer staples companies. In my volatility measure - the standard deviation of monthly returns - the broad market actually had lower volatility, as the S&P 500 completed a historic year with no monthly losses. Historically, the Low Volatility index has delivered higher absolute returns with lower risks, but it did the opposite in 2017.

Size (IJR) lagged in December and for 2017, but has still outperformed if you stretch the dataset back to the election. Expecting to benefit from a domestic-focused economic policy, small caps rallied hard late in 2016 and have lagged meaningfully in 2017.

It was a decent month for the factor tilts, with 3 strategies outperforming and 2 underperforming. For 2017, the underweights to tech in this strategy and the unusual dominance of the megacaps led the factor tilts to underperform after strong outperformance in 2016. Not all strategies work in all market environments, and this ongoing series hopes to draw out factors that might contribute to relative outperformance of these various strategies. In future articles, I hope to update my 5 Ways series, and hope that the articles on the pairs of these factor tilts which have managed to work well in tandem will be useful to readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,SDY,RSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.