It's Not Just The Numbers But How It Feels; Is Skyworks A 2018 Buy?

The negative case against Skyworks is that 40% of the company's revenue came from Apple in fiscal 2016.

By Oisin Breen, Research

Since the start of November Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) has seen its share price moving on a steady downward trajectory. Festive cheer for any investor who acquired holdings in the firm since July will, no doubt, have taken a hit.

In mid-July the firm traded at $107.47, whilst by the start of November its share price climbed to $113.19. The stock now trades at $96.80, down 10% on July's prices, and 15% on November's.

Longer-term investors will of course still be very much in the black with the firm selling at $74.96 at the turn of 2017, 34% below the stock's November highs. What seems likely, however, given Skyworks' strong position in the semiconductor market and its lucrative relationship with Apple (AAPL), is that this 15% slump is not indicative of a movement toward the firm's early 2017 share price, but instead represents a buy opportunity.

Skyworks' Share Price Climbs To November then Suffers End of Year Slump. Source: Bloomberg

Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs High Sharpe Ratio basket, of which Skyworks is a part, has been a strong performer in the first six months of the year, beating the S&P 500 by an average of 700 basis points in 72% of every six month period since 1999, and according to their analysis, Skyworks' share price is expected to climb by at least 26% this year.

A consensus price target gleaned from ratings aggregator Marketbeat comes in at $115.27 (+20%), whilst some analysts even go so far as to suggest potential highs of $135 per share (+39%). The driver of such growth is not only the firm's current strong relationship with Apple, but also its moves towards diversification, and its involvement in growth sectors such as 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Strong Potential For Skyworks. Source: CNN

Why Headwinds May Be Overestimated

It might seem an unusual point to make, but the spirit of today's age, as well as the technological architecture than underlines it, remains binary, but more often than not it is best understood as a conversation between two binary points.

A large swathe of analysis normally relies on objective data, and such analysis is typically, and quite logically, given greater credence. Nevertheless, anecdotal evidence and gut feeling certainly have a part to play. At times they can even outperform a scientific approach. Intuition can, for instance, recognise patterns and trends that lie beyond the scope of purely rational measures.

In the case of Skyworks, the major headwind expected comes from a slowdown in demand for Apple's iPhone X, with shipments expected to peak around the 35 million level as Q4 2017 closes, and level out in Q1 2018. As a key component producer for the iPhone X, these expectations have, it follows, hit Skyworks, yet it would seem highly unlikely that from now on Apple will fail to release a blockbuster smartphone, or that demand will slacken to such a degree that Skyworks' bottom-line will plunge. Numerical logic, it seems, may be trumped by understanding the human factors in play.

Skyworks ' Key Share Data Suggests Value Alongside Growth. Source: Bloomberg

Sales of the iPhone X may suffer, but there remain some markets in which supply is tight, including the key technology market of Japan, whilst several upgrades on the iPhone X may be just around the corner, integrating newer technologies like 3D sensing, and potentially even 5G, which would be superb news for Skyworks given the profitability of its 5G chips. Today's potential iPhone sales slowdown thus becomes a catalyst for faster product development by Apple, and ultimately revenue positive for Skyworks.

Put simply, the negative case against Skyworks is that 40% of the company's revenue came from Apple in fiscal 2016 and that this leaves the firm dangerously exposed. The counter-argument, of course, is that it is never a bad thing to have exposure to one of the world's behemoth technology producers, and that such exposure can be leveraged in order to promote growth across the business, whilst providing certainty to investors.

In addition to this, Apple remains the smartphone to have amongst what you could call the hip and beautiful, in other words, the trendsetters. Yes, Samsung has a larger market-share of new smartphone sales (upwards of 20% as against Apple's 13%), however, the lower cost of many Samsung products tends to bolster their use amongst the less affluent. For those who can, outside of technology-hipsters, the iPhone still sits on the throne. It is true that the cachet of cool is perfidious, but for now, Apple's place looks secure.

This being the case, the impact, even of short-term sales dips, is likely to be far outweighed by the consistency of the earnings gains Skyworks will see as Apple continue to roll out popular product after popular product. Late 2017 lows, if you follow this more “folk”-orientated logic, are likely to prove a similar starting point for 2018 growth, to those early 2017 lows which presaged a strong overall year.

Skyworks Earnings and Sales Data & Forecasts. Strong Growth Anticipated A Signal that Shares Should be Bought?

Strength in Diversity

Notwithstanding Skyworks' current admitted reliance on Apple, that 40% figure for the firm's Apple-related income ought to be contextualised in light of the fact that in the same year that this number held true (fiscal 2016), the non-Apple business grew by 8%. Indeed Apple-related revenues have been falling year-over-year, even whilst the company reports record Q4 revenues of $984.6m, up 18% year-over-year.

Skyworks knows it is overly reliant on Apple, and it is taking steps to address this, whilst also being careful not to kill the goose that laid the golden egg. For all the talk of headwinds, this remains an excellent strategy.

Areas of diversification include other smartphone producers, for instance, Huawei, who are now Skyworks' second biggest client, and who control 9% of the smartphone market, and the IoT, including machine-to-machine connectivity, which is an area likely to see tremendous growth as the need for the infrastructure to enable micro-transactions in the IoT sector grows.

Another instance of the increasing take-up of Skyworks' product offering include ZTE's adoption of the firm's connected car solutions. That said, little illustrates the success of Skyworks' diversification strategy more than the steady increase in its non-smart-phone revenue, which now stands at 27% (+2%) of top-line income, bringing in $1bn annually.

Conclusion

Skyworks' Yearly Revenues Consistently Climbing Indicating a Well Managed Firm. Source: Highcharts

What stands out about Skyworks is simple: The firm is a successful company operating in a lucrative sector, with a strong client-base, backed by sales to a market-leader and also the third largest company in that market. At the same time, Skyworks is pursuing a strong, and currently on-target, a strategy of diversifying its revenue streams. These targeted additional revenue streams are all in growth markets, such as the IoT, and the area that Skyworks is diversifying away from smartphones) is the weakest of the markets the firm is involved in, at least in growth terms. This being the case, it seems clear that Skyworks is heading in the right direction.

Taking a long stake in a firm that has a strong position in the market, and a logical and coherent plan for the future, especially when its shares are currently in the midst of an end of year dip, doesn't just seem like the right idea - it also feels like it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.