Fortresses And Failures

Investors hunting for a high dividend yield can be suckered into a few poor choices because of the high yield shown for those investments. Unfortunately, when the higher dividend level is chopped it often drops the share price materially at the same time. Consequently, investors who got pulled in by the high yield often suffer a capital loss before being able to redeploy their capital.

Wheeler Vs. Simon

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) is a great example of a sucker yield. I told investors to sell Wheeler before the wheels come off:

The REIT has a very high dividend yield even after cutting their common dividend. The company demonstrates a fairly surprising level of AFFO off of their portfolio.

In previous coverage, I determined the reason for the high AFFO yield was their calculation of AFFO. I can be a stickler for the math behind these calculations. I do not consider WHLR’s AFFO to be comparable to AFFO from several of the stronger mall REITs. WHLR has been quite successful at extending the terms for an outstanding line of credit. Some investors will consider that to be a very positive sign. I see it as a concern, because it suggests WHLR is incapable of coming up with the cash to pay down that line of credit without chopping the common dividend.

If WHLR were in a stronger financial position, they might look to repurchase their preferred shares. Those preferred shares trade at a substantial discount to the call value and carry a very high dividend yield. A strong REIT would not want to leave preferred shares outstanding with such a high dividend yield. As a replacement for WHLR, I suggest Simon Property Group (SPG).

Simon Property Group has a history of raising their dividend. I called SPG a fortress and gave it a Buy rating:

Their AFFO metric meets all of my expectations for high quality. It is a very reasonable metric to use to evaluate SPG. SPG has seen solid growth in their average base rent per square foot. Even in Q3 2017, the average base rent per square foot continued to climb. The leasing spreads were still materially positive. Net operating income continues to grow. I expect SPG to continue raising the dividend each year over the next several years. I do not expect WHLR to be capable of anything similar. Within the next few years, I would expect a dramatic dividend cut for WHLR.

Even though WHLR has a much higher dividend yield today, I believe the difference between WHLR’s expected dividend cut and SPG’s expected dividend growth will create a substantial difference in income over the next few decades.

NLY Vs. NLY-F

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) also gets a Sell rating. They trade at a fairly high price to book value ratio despite a flat yield curve and very thin credit spreads. The market is demanding very little return for the level of risk involved. I do not believe that the market will continue this view indefinitely. NLY has a high dividend yield. Investors may see that the dividend has not been cut in the last few years. Further, core earnings per share adjusted for premium amortization adjustments is quite steady. Core EPS is a useful metric. However, it should not be used in isolation. Removing the premium amortization adjustments is a high quality adjustment. It makes core earnings materially less lumpy. So long as the impact of removing the premium amortization adjustment is neither materially positive nor negative when viewed over the span of multiple years, there should be no problem with stripping that one adjustment out.

I have been a fan of Annaly’s presentation for this adjustment since they began providing core EPS this way.

While the normalized figure for core EPS appears to be perfectly covering the dividend, it has some shortcomings. Investors who look carefully at the history of core EPS may notice that the cost of funds is rising rather slowly. Investors would expect that a high level of hedging would cause core EPS to be steady by reducing the growth rate in the cost of funds. The challenge here is that Annaly’s hedging profile continues to change over time. They used to hedge primarily through LIBOR swaps. When the yield curve is positively sloped, the use of LIBOR swaps will reduce core earnings in the current period. As the yield curve flattens out, the impact begins to disappear.

If a mortgage REIT were started today and invested in similar assets, and hedged out most of their duration risk through LIBOR swaps, I do not believe they would be able to generate the same level of core EPS per dollar of equity. Therefore, I believe we will see weakening net interest spreads that gradually lead to eventual dividend reductions.

Instead of NLY’s common stock, I suggest the F series of their preferred shares:

The preferred share dividend cannot be reduced or delayed until the common dividend is cut to zero. While I don’t believe NLY can indefinitely sustain their common dividend at this level, I also do not believe it would need to be eliminated. The mortgage REIT easily produces more than enough net interest income to cover their preferred shares and part of their common dividend. The F series of preferred shares has a substantial amount of call protection and switches over to a floating rate in the future. The floating rate is 4.993% plus 3-month USD LIBOR. That credit spread is a reasonable level of compensation for the credit risk on the security. Because the floating rate is indexed to a short-term interest rate, the yield on the security should continue to provide a significant level of income above the inflation rate.

NYMT Vs. NYMTN

The next security to avoid is the common stock on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). NYMT also has a very high dividend yield. However, it is supported by taking on significant amounts of credit risk. When the economy eventually heads back to a recession, the value of NYMT could decline substantially. It wouldn’t just be a decline in book value though. Increased defaults on loans they are holding could materially reduce the amount of income NYMT has for sustaining their dividend. I don’t believe they can maintain the annual rate indefinitely. They previously cut their dividend from $0.24 to $0.20. That brought it much closer to being sustainable, but there is still more cutting to do.

However, NYMT recently issued NYMTN, a new series of preferred stock:

NYMTN carries an 8% coupon rate and many years of call protection. When the call protection ends, the security switches to a floating rate of 5.695% + 3-month USD LIBOR. This reduces the amount of interest rate risk on the preferred share. However, given NYMT’s higher level of credit risk, I don’t think the credit spread here is as attractive as it is for NLY-F when both securities are resetting. Currently, NYMTN trades at a much more attractive price than NYMTO or NYMTP. Investors who want exposure to NYMT would be well-served to pick NYTMN over any of the other options.

Due to the credit risk, I don’t view NYMTN as an excellent fit for the buy-and-hold investors. However, it is a very solid fit for traders who are comfortable monitoring the credit risk exposure of NYMT. For the value of NYMT’s underlying portfolio to decline significantly, I believe we would need to see a material widening of credit spreads.

Be weary

Some dividend investors will be interested in using a preferred share ETF. I don’t want to put a bearish rating on the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). I believe the forward returns on PFF will most likely be moderately positive. However, I believe picking individual preferred shares is a better way to invest in the sector. For instance, I believe NLY-F is offering a much better yield to risk ratio than PFF. Investors should still be weary of concentrating too much of their portfolio in one security, but I believe picking individual preferred shares and not paying an expense ratio is materially better than buying an index where investors can’t evaluate each underlying security. The investor in the ETF must cope with both the expense ratio and the increased difficulty of doing any analysis on the underlying shares. Most investors are likely to simply skip doing any analysis at all. Skipping analysis plus paying an expense ratio is a recipe to underperform. For comparison’s sake, I created a chart of each trade I have made on preferred shares against the returns I would’ve earned if I had simply bought and sold PFF on the same date at the closing price for those days:

Investors can see the individual selections materially outperformed. The advantage here was being able to watch the ranges for each security and evaluate when it made sense to enter into those positions. Because the individual securities have materially less liquidity than the ETF, the use of individual securities for trading also allows the investor to set limit-sell orders near the expected top of the trading range. In my experience, the poor liquidity can lead less fortunate investors to cross the bid-ask spread and pay a higher price for my shares. This strategy requires the investor to be comfortable with the idea of not getting execution for weeks at a time. An investor who needs that liquidity would not be served well by picking individual preferred shares. However, the investor who does not need the liquidity can use individual preferred shares to gain a higher yield or capitalize on short-term price movements.

