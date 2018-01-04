Bottom Fishing The Dividend Aristocrats: Put Chubb On Your Radar Screen

Insurance is an odd business. Unlike manufacturers that make products or retailers that sell things, insurers sell an intangible good – insurance. They are also subject to a different set of accounting rules, making them a bit harder to understand through financial statement analysis. And the fact that no one really likes insurance adds to the general dislike for this business segment.

This is unfortunate because the insurance sector can be very profitable:

Above is a chart from the FRED system, mapping BEA industry-level data. Gross output for the finance sector (in blue) increased from $1.9 trillion in 2012 to $2.5 trillion in 2Q17 (the last quarter for which data is available). The red line shows the Y/Y percentage growth rate, which has fluctuated between 3%-9% over the same time period.

The employment data also highlights a positive picture of the industry.

The top chart shows the total number of establishment jobs (in blue) for insurance and finance professionals. It has increased consistently since 2011. The red line shows the Y/Y percentage changed for this data, which has been right around 2% since 2011. While the top chart moved a bit lower recently, that’s most likely due to employers having a harder time finding qualified candidates. The bottom chart shows the total number of job openings, which has been trending higher for several years.

Chubb is a second largest broad-line insurer by market cap. Berkshire Hathaway is by far the largest with a market cap of $486 billion. Chubb is a distant second at $66 billion. They have a presence in 54 countries. Chubb is the 6th cheapest dividend aristocrat, with a PE of 17.06. That makes them attractive from a valuation perspective.

But companies are usually cheap for a reason. Let's start with their chart which is not inspiring:

The daily chart (top chart) is technically weak. Momentum is declining. The EMAs are bearishly aligned and prices are in a gentle but clear downtrend, with prices currently sitting right on the 200-day EMA. The weekly chart (bottom chart) shows that prices have broken a year-long trend with declining momentum.

So – why is this great company moving lower? Hurricane-related losses:

Chubb Ltd. said losses from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma could total as much as $1.3 billion after taxes. Harvey, which hit Texas in August and caused flooding in Houston, will cost the insurer about $520 million, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Claims expenses from Irma, the storm that slammed southern Florida earlier this month, could be $640 million to $760 million. Those figures dwarf the $107 million in after-tax catastrophe losses the insurer took during the third quarter of 2016.

The company’s latest 10-Q places these losses into more detailed relief:

The right side shows total net losses, which have increased 5.12% in the last nine months. This figure includes all potential losses: from the same report:

The estimate of the liabilities includes provisions for claims that have been reported but are unpaid at the balance sheet date (case reserves) and for obligations on claims that have been incurred but not reported (IBNR) at the balance sheet date. IBNR may also include provisions to account for the possibility that reported claims may settle for amounts that differ from the established case reserves. Loss reserves also include an estimate of expenses associated with processing and settling unpaid claims (loss expenses). The increase in unpaid losses and loss expenses in 2017 primarily reflects the significant catastrophe events during the third quarter of 2017, principally from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico.

How much of a problem is this for the company? Not much. They currently have $102 billion in total investments and $167 billion in total assets.

And, when we pull the lens back and look at Chubb from a multi-year perspective, we see a great company. First off, they’ve made several important purchases in the last few years, with the most important being the acquisition of Chubb US in early 2016. This increased their total assets from $102 billion to the current level of $167 billion. This also gave their sales a shot in the arm; total new premium was $18.9 billion in 2015 which increased to $31.4 billion in 2016. Sales are up 5.35% in the last three-month period and $4.24% in the last nine months. They generate ample free cash flow, which has fluctuated between $3.9 billion in 2012 to $5.2 billion in 2016.

And, with a payout ratio of 33.5%, you can expect additional dividend increases.

Currently, Chubb is experiencing a short-term downtrend caused by a one-time catastrophic event. But the long-term fundamentals of this company are sound. Put Chubb on your radar screen, wait for a good technical entry point and start building a position.

