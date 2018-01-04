Johnson & Johnson Presents A Good Investment Case With Tremfya

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) had a strong 2017 both on and off the stock market. The company stock maintained an upward trend throughout the year. Johnson & Johnson also won the FDA approval for first in class IL inhibitor treatment Tremfya for Plaque Psoriasis.

Tremfya Win

Earlier last year, Johnson & Johnson scored a big win as its Tremfya was approved by the FDA for treating moderate to severe Plaque Psoriasis in adult patients. With this approval, Tremfya is currently the only approved treatment in the market which is an only IL-23 inhibitor. The drug produced impressive results in three different trials, Voyage 1, Voyage 2 and Navigate, in its Phase 3 studies. These trials had close to 2,000 participants and showed significant improvement in the patients’ condition. The study also tested the drug against AbbVie’s Humira, which is widely perceived to be the benchmark drug for the condition. Tremfya reported 7 out of 10 patients achieving 90 percent improvement in their skin condition while in the case of Humira, only 4 out 10 patients reported same level of efficiency. The strong study results show that the drug is likely to get positive response in the market.

With Tremfya, Johnson & Johnson is going to target a lucrative market ahead. The global psoriasis market was pegged at $11.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.3 percent between 2016 and 2022. The market for Plaque Psoriasis is estimated at 80 percent of the total psoriasis market, making it a highly rewarding segment for the company. While the opportunity size is big, Tremfya is still expected to meet stiff competition in the market as many companies have come up with their own solutions for the condition. The latest entrant in the field is Siliq from Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which is an interleukin-17 inhibitor. The drug was approved in February last year and has been priced at $3,500 per month. Other potential competitors for Tremfya are Novartis’ Cosentyx and Eli Lilly’s Taltz. While all these three drugs focus on IL-17, Tremfya focuses on IL-23, and there may be some advantages to that specificity. However, there will be competition from traditional drugs such as Humira, Eucrisa and Elidel.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4799039/

For the potential cashflow from the drug, it is important to keep in mind stiff competition from general Plaque Psoriasis drugs as well as Interleukin treatments. Further, the introduction of this new drug may have some cannibalistic effect as well since Johnson & Johnson already has Stelara in the market for the same condition. Stelara focuses on IL-12 in addition to IL-23. It has been one of the top performers for Johnson & Johnson and in FY 2016 raked in $3.2 billion in revenue, clocking 30 percent year over year gain. The drug has been priced at $58,100 per year, which is significantly higher than Valeant’s Siliq, which is priced at $42,000 per year. At this point, it is a little too early to predict the likely market penetration due to several factors. Since the drug is priced higher than its competition, a lot will depend on the company’s collaboration with the insurance companies and pharmacies to ensure that the least possible burden is passed on to the patients. In the coming months, it would be interesting to see Johnson & Johnson’s efforts in this regard. Further, in order to evaluate the impact of this drug on the overall revenue for Johnson & Johnson, it is important to take into account the market share it may leach from Stelara. However, following the lead of Stelara, it is safe to assume that Tremfya will easily hit the $1 billion mark in revenue. In the coming years, the company may add more indications to its label, further boosting the potential of Tremfya in the market.

Investment Thesis and Risk Factors

Johnson & Johnson is a mature stock and showed strong 21 percent growth this year. The stock currently trades close to its 52-week high of $144.35, but also shows strong momentum going on. While it is not advisable to base investment decision based on just one product, especially in the case of a behemoth like Johnson & Johnson, its Tremfya win and subsequent performance in the market provides a good indicator of the company’s overall strategic position in the market.