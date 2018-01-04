GE: The Bottom Is In, Why This Stock Is Going A Lot Higher In 2018

Source: dividendvaluebuilder.com



The Bottom Is In And The Stock Is Going Much Higher In 2018



General Electric’s (GE) stock cratered by 44% in 2017, as the company concluded one of its worst years on record. Under the leadership of former CEO Jeff Immelt GE became an inefficient, bloated, bureaucratic conglomerate. A company with numerous troubled business units, a mountain of debt, and no clear vision for the future.



In the end, the Immelt occupancy culminated in one of the greatest destructions of value in corporate history. GE was eventually forced to reduce its annual dividend by roughly $4.1 billion, because frankly the company was in such poor financial shape that it could not afford to pay out the $8.2 billion disbursement. Ultimately, GE shed close to $200 billion of its market value since 2001. And now, depressed market sentiment has market participants drastically undervaluing General Electric, and has the company’s stock trading decisively in the teens.



On the bright side, the massive wave of selling appears to have ended, as GE’s price seems to have stabilized over the past two months. Moreover, the stock looks like it finally found a bottom, and has consolidated around the $17.50 level in preparation to move higher. In addition to the favorable technical setup, there are several fundamental elements that should continue to support the stock, and are likely to propel GE significantly higher in 2018.



GE 1-Year Chart

Source: stockcharts.com



Why The Selling is Likely Over



There was enormous selling in GE throughout 2017. However, the last leg of selling which brought the stock briefly below $17.50 was especially violent and on extremely strong volume. This relentless selling attack took the stock down by roughly 30% in one month, had the hallmark signs of panic selling, and was very likely a decisive washout.



Aside from the technical factors, there was so much negativity surrounding GE at the end of the year that most of the bad news must be priced into the stock by now. Sentiment appears to have been at its lowest since the financial crisis of 08. A management shakeup, a huge earnings miss, a massive dividend cut, and other disappointing factors brought GE’s stock down to almost unimaginable levels, into the teens. Such a huge wave of relentless negativity usually marks a bottom in a stock.



End of Year Selling Met with End of Year Buying in GE



There is also the encouraging factor that end of year rebalancing didn’t force the stock to new lows. This suggests that at the end of 2017 certain market participants were liquidating their positions due to GE’s poor performance and dividend cut, but just as many buyers were stepping up to buy GE shares at this historic discount. The fact that GE did not drift down to new lows at the end of 2017 is a very encouraging factor.



The Pressure is on Management to Perform



Evidently, now is the time for GE’s management to perform. John Flannery took over the top spot at GE in early August 2017. Due to the mounting problems confronting GE, his first several months on the job have been anything but easy. Nevertheless, the newly appointed CEO appears to be well equipped to handle the job and has put forth a comprehensive plan on how to get GE back on track.



Source: GE.com



Comprehensive Game Plan



The strategy seems very straight forward, and I don’t see a reason why it will not work. Basically, GE will sell off its troubled, less lucrative, or unprofitable units, and will reinvest the capital into its core, profitable businesses that have significant growth and profit generating potential. Also, the company will attempt to reform its culture, cut costs where possible, and should continue to reduce its debt.



Out of these initiatives reforming GE’s culture may prove to be the toughest task to accomplish. However, the company is undervalued as is, and an improvement in culture will be a welcome bonus for shareholders, not a necessity at this point. Nevertheless, it would be nice to see some changes here.



Reforming GE’s Culture



If there is something GE needs very badly it is to reform its entitled, bloated, overcompensated, bureaucratic style culture at the company. GE has a big name, with a rich history as one of America’s greatest companies and most iconic brands. However, the culture at GE has become somewhat toxic, overly entitled, and extremely bureaucratic. This has led to inefficiency, poor decision making, and increasing costs at the company. GE needs to greatly improve its culture to reinvigorate productivity, cut costs, increase efficiency, and return the company back to a path of growth and improved profitability.



Proponents of the current status quo will say that GE needs to pay its managers top dollar to retain top talent. While this may be true, it is also true that top talent should ultimately perform at an optimal level, which should translate into a rising share price and not a tanking one. Also, I believe there is such a thing as too much management, which is something GE is infamously known for. There are a lot of improvements that could be made here cost cutting wise.



News Flow Likely to Turn Positive for GE



The sentiment towards GE seems to be that by now everyone is aware of how poorly GE has performed over the past year. Also, market participants realize that the company is facing some complicated internal issues. Profits are not going to be as high as previously expected next year, and investors are staring at a lower dividend. However, this is now all fully priced into the stock, and the kitchen sink quarter was last year.



This is now a new year, and there are numerous upside factors that are not currently calculated into the stock. Nearly anything the company announces going forward could be construed as being positive by investors.



There is very little the company can do now to disappoint investors and on the flipside, just about anything GE announces going forward is likely to be perceived as positive. Therefore, the stock is likely to advance higher from current levels. Moreover, breaking up GE, and selling off many of its nonperforming businesses is likely one of the best possible developments for shareholders. With investor sentiment in GE near an all-time low, coupled with its current depressed price GE appears to be drastically undervalued.



GE’s Business Values



GE’s businesses can be valued independently based on their revenues and earnings, compared to similar businesses in analogous industries. GE has several valuable business segments that it will focus on to improve its overall operations.



GE Power: This is an enormously important segment for GE. It brought in roughly $27 billion in revenues in 2016 and netted GE about $5 billion. By applying a 20 times trailing P/E ratio to this segment we can see that GE’s power business alone is worth about $100 billion.



GE Renewable Energy: This business segment is not as profitable as GE’s core businesses right now, but it is likely to become a more important segment for GE going forward. This segment should provide robust growth and increased profit potential in the future. In 2016 the segment attracted $9 billion in revenues and provided $600 million in net income. By applying a 33 times trailing P/E ratio, comparable to other companies in the renewable energy segment, this business represents a value of roughly $20 billion.



GE Healthcare: Another one of the core segments for GE, its healthcare unit brought in revenues of $18.3 billion in 2016, and a net income of $3.2 billion. By applying a 25 times trailing P/E ratio to this segment, comparable to other analogous businesses we can value this unit to be worth roughly $80 billion.



GE Aviation: GE’s crown jewel, its aviation segment, brought in $26.3 billion in revenues in 2016 and provided a net income of $6.1 billion for the company. By applying a modest 20.5 times trailing P/E to this segment’s earnings we arrive at a relatively conservative value of $125 billion.



Source: geavitation.com



Brand Value



One thing that gets forgotten amid all the negativity surrounding GE is the fact that the company has enormous brand value. GE’s brand is valued at roughly $38 billion and is one of the most valuable names in the world. This gives GE a competitive advantage in areas of marketing, sales, negotiation, and many other aspects associated with its business operations. With so much negative sentiment hanging over GE right now it appears that the company’s brand value is not reflected in the enterprise value.



Source: cityam.com



What is GE Really Worth?



Current Market Cap: About $158 billion

Total Cash: Roughly $13 billion

Current Debt: About $136 billion

Current Enterprise Value: Roughly $280 billion



We know that GE plans to sell about a dozen of its less fortunate businesses for roughly $20 billion, and the businesses that are left over are likely to be the core units valued in the prior section of this article. Let’s see how GE’s value stacks up to its current market valuation.



GE Aviation: $125 billion

GE Power: $100 billion

GE Healthcare: $80 billion

GE Renewable Energy: $20 billion

GE Cash from Spinoffs: $20 billion

GE Enterprise Value: $345 billion



As we can see GE’s value potential is about 25% above its current enterprise value, and this is without factoring in GE’s brand value. It’s difficult to factor in an exact value for an intangible element like brand value, and I don’t think the stock warrants an added value of almost $40 billion. However, it isn’t worth zero either.



Recent studies have shown that brand value is worth anywhere from 6%-30% of a company’s enterprise value, depending on the industry that the company is in. Granted, industrial companies are on the lower end of the spectrum, so I will use just 6% of GE’s $345 billion enterprise value to calculate its brand value worth. The figure we arrive at is roughly $20 billion, which appears perfectly reasonable, and is considerably more conservative than the $37.9 billion Forbes assigned GE’s value earlier this year.



The Bottom Line



GE’s stock appears to have found a bottom, has stabilized, and is now attempting to gather upside momentum. In addition to the favorable technical setup, GE has several constructive fundamental factors going its way. The company is in a crucial spot sentiment wise, meaning that a shift from overly negative sentiment to somewhat positive sentiment appears very likely, an encouraging development for the stock. Furthermore, it seems that the excessively negative news flow has subsided and is likely to be followed by a wave of news flow investors should find more encouraging, another element that should reflect positively on GE’s shares.



Perhaps most importantly, GE is drastically undervalued and John Flannery has a comprehensive plan to unlock GE’s true value potential. By selling off underperforming units, and by concentrating on its core businesses GE can drastically improve profitability and unlock massive value for its shareholders. GE’s actual EV appears to be undervalued by roughly 30% right now.



Current Market Value



GE’s Current Enterprise Value: $280 billion

GE’s Current Stock Price: $18



Comprehensive Valuation Breakdown by Unit



GE Aviation: $125 billion

GE Power: $100 billion

GE Healthcare: $80 billion

GE Renewable Energy: $20 billion

GE Cash from Spinoffs: $20 billion

GE Brand Value: $20 billion

GE’s Combined Enterprise Value: $365 billion

GE’s Stock Price Based on $365 billion EV is $23.50.



Based on the underlying valuations GE is currently undervalued by at least 30%. Therefore, I expect GE to become the turnaround story of 2018, and its stock should be trading significantly higher 1 year from now.



