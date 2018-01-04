Maiden Holdings: An Arbitrage Opportunity In The Preferred Stocks

We offer a brief coverage of the products and a summary of how the trade has developed for us.

Instead of trying to determine the right direction, we found a way to participate utilizing arbitrage.

Introduction

While everyone seems to be wondering when, at what price and in which product of Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) to invest, we managed to find a more conservative approach to the company's financial instruments. This article will not attempt to make a call on whether the free fall selling is over or whether the preferred stocks and baby bonds are safe now. Instead, we noticed a small mispricing.

The Company

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden), incorporated on June 19, 2007, is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. Maiden operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. It specializes in reinsurance solutions that optimize financing by providing coverage within the predictable and actuarially credible lower layers of coverage and/or reinsuring risks that are believed to be lower hazard, more predictable and generally not susceptible to catastrophe claims. The Company provides reinsurance through its subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (Maiden Bermuda) and Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. (Maiden US). Internationally, the Company provides insurance sales and distribution services through Maiden Global Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden Global) and its subsidiaries. Maiden Global primarily focuses on providing branded auto and credit life insurance products through insurer partners to retail clients in the European Union (NYSEARCA:EU) and other global markets. These products also produce reinsurance programs, which are underwritten by Maiden Bermuda. Certain international credit life business is written on a primary basis by Maiden Life Forsakrings AB (Maiden LF).

Source: Reuters.com - Maiden Holdings

Source: Tradingview.com

The last quarterly reports completely pummeled the common stock, as the company lost 2/3 of its market cap since the beginning of 2017.

The Maiden Holdings Family

The company has 3 preferred stocks and 2 baby bonds outstanding.

Source: Author's database

The two preferred stocks that are interesting to us are MH-D and MH-C. They are pretty much one and the same thing.

The Series D Preference Shares: • will rank senior to our junior shares with respect to the payment of dividends and distributions upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding-up. Junior shares includes our common shares and any other class or series of shares that rank junior to the Series D Preference Shares either as to the payment of dividends or as to the distribution of assets upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding-up; ​• will rank at least equally with each other class or series of shares ranking on parity with the Series D Preference Shares as to dividends and distributions upon our liquidation or dissolution or winding-up, which we refer to as parity shares, including our 8.25% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (the “Series A Preference Shares”) and our 7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (the “Series C Preference Shares”);

Source: 424B2 Filling By Maiden Holdings - MH-D

To illustrate the recent development in the market, below are daily (since the IPO of MH-D in June) charts showing how these preferred stocks reacted to the turmoil around the company.

Maiden Holdings Ltd 6.70% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares Series D

Source: Tradingview.com

Maiden Holdings Ltd 7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares Series C

Source: Tradingview.com

These charts confirm the company's aggravated situation. As the preferred stocks trade below par and don't have any call risk, what we care about, regardless of their pricing, is the Current Yield:

Source: Author's database.

The Pair Trade

After briefing you on the essentials, here's how we trade this arbitrage:

We started establishing a long position in MH-D with an average price around $21.50.

To complete the pair, we take some MH-C short at $23.80.

This is how it looked from a statistical perspective in our proprietary software at the time:

Source: Author's software.

Two standard deviations in this pair mean more than $1 in profits per share.

Conclusion

The logic here is that the cheaper one (MH-D) trades at higher current yield, which is no very common for the preferred stocks. Usually, the lower nominal yield trades with a lower current yield, because of the embedded narrowing the spread option in a favorable condition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MH-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short MH-C.