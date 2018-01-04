Closed-End Funds: When Simple Statistics Beat Fundamentals

The first trade we will examine is JRO, as it could have been regarded as our favorite to a certain extent.

Since we did not spot any red flags and there was a significant opportunity from a statistical perspective, we bought them and recommended that others should, too.

Introduction

With these series of articles we do not aim to boast about our victories in the markets, but instead to highlight the way in which our approach towards certain products works. In this case, as stated in the title, we are focusing on CEFs - Closed-End Funds.

Our dedicated followers are well-acquainted with the way we trade these products using simple statistics and it is important that even the occasional reader understands the concept, so we can avoid misunderstandings about investment recommendations made on our behalf.

As you will understand in this trade recap, we are trying to capture the 'revert to mean' kind of movement after a certain fund has exhibited a statistical deviation while not much has changed from a fundamental standpoint.

Initial Article & Thoughts

On the 1st of December me and my team decided that it is time to bring your attention towards Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO), which was getting plenty of negative sentiment from the market without any major disruption in the fund's portfolio performance.

While Floating Rate products certainly are not 'the hype' right now as they were right after 2016's elections, they most certainly are a product which should not be getting hammered in a rising interest rate environment because they do offer a certain degree of protection.

That being said, we published the article "Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund: 7.84% Yield Protected Against Short-Term Interest Rates" and presented our idea about acting on a mispricing from a statistical point of view. And those who missed the trade itself might still find it useful to read the article and see our arguments.

Before we jump into any charts, I want to capitalize on one thing which was highlighted by our readers, and thank you for that. It is the Expense Ratio of JRO sitting at 2.68%. Yes, doing the mathematics may make this number seem rather ugly, but statistically speaking Expense Ratios are not significant when it comes to a fund's Premium/Discount - they do not have a proven impact and can only be a concern to long-term investors who are truly losing a chunk of their income because of them. Therefore as active traders, who are mostly interested in the revert to mean, we are not as interested in this metric.

Trade Recap

At the time when Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) came up as an idea shared beyond 'Trade With Beta,' the fund was trading at a Z-Score of -2.70 which indicated that it is relatively underpriced from a statistical perspective. Now let us review some charts and highlight where the product was and where it is now in comparison, without any positive 'performance boost' from a fundamental perspective.

Source: Author's software

The yellow arrow directs you towards the time frame at which JRO clearly deviated from the underlying portfolio - XJROX (Portfolio 2; Blue Line).

The important chart in here is the second one - 'Profit/Loss of portfolio1 vs Portfolio 2' - and we will zoom in to elaborate further:

Source: Author's software

Around the yellow shape we are looking at approximately 3 Standard Deviations. This is a lot and rarely seen in the closed-end fund universe. Naturally this kind of mispricing is a good opportunity for us to act unless there is a fundamental change, or event - such as a Rights Offering.

The blue line is the "mean" we are betting the fund will get back to. And as you can clearly observe JRO has gotten to a full revert to mean currently. In fact, at the time we recapped the trade for our subscribers it was not there yet.

As shown in a chart of the CEF's market performance, this movement looks like this:

Source: Barchart.com - JRO Daily Chart (1 year)

The resemblance between the two charts is uncanny. But bear in mind that a closed-end fund's market price might be driven in this kind of a downswing for a good reason and we are not doing anything even remotely close to "buy the dip" over here. We do not act unless Statistics give us a good reason to do so.

A slightly different perspective is offered if we take a look at JRO's Premium/Discount and where we are now in comparison to a month ago:

Source: Author's software

This is once again a relatively statistical approach towards the historical observations of the fund's Premium/Discount in attempt to determine whether we are in a unusual place or not. As you can clearly see, the distribution is focused around the 0% Discount area and we were far from there. So unless there is a major fundamental change in the product, this is a decent point of view.

Let us look at the same data presented in a different way:

Source: Author's software

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO)'s Premium/Discount chart here clearly indicates that over the time frame we are looking at - 200 trading days - the fund has mostly traded at a slight Premium. Yet according to the trend line (shown in blue and highlighted with the arrow), this might be subject to change in the future, although it is completely out of our scope to even ponder about the likelihood of this.

Instead, we should note that even if this metric is in a downtrend, the sharp increase in Discount exhibited in JRO was overdone in the short-term.

Current Opinion

We do our best to keep subscribers updated with portfolio changes, especially involving positions which are our ideas and recommendations, therefore everyone was informally notified about us letting go of JRO. We believe that our work here is done and the statistical edge is no longer in our favor.

That being said, anyone who is interested in this closed-end fund for the long run has most definitely gotten in at a very favorable price and should bear in mind that the product is no longer in our possession. Our holding period was approximately a month and we consider this trade as a success.

Conclusion

Numbers do not lie, unless they are cooked. And in the small universe of products we keep an eye on, there is little room for deception. So whenever a trade idea is clearly supported by statistics, as in the case of JRO, it is our duty - in a way - to act and prove that simple statistics can beat fundamental knowledge if you are betting on the right horse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.