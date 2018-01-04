Kinder Morgan: Worth A Second Chance?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) burned its dividend investors in late 2015 when it cut its dividend. In reality, Kinder Morgan's decision was a long time coming; the company had loaded up on debt, and was more aggressive than its peers during good times. With the crash of crude oil prices in 2014 and 2015, credit became expensive, and Kinder Morgan was hit the hardest of all the big midstream names.

Kinder Morgan recently came out with its 2018 plans, and they involve a 60% dividend increase to 80 cents, with an eventual dividend of $1.25 per share by 2020. In addition, the board authorized a $2 billion share buyback plan to be fully executed by 2020.

Effectively, Kinder Morgan's "turnaround" has involved putting itself more in line with that of its peers, in leverage, backlog and distribution policy. For example, since 4Q 2015 Kinder Morgan has paid off $5.9 billion in debt. It also shed 'Kinder Morgan Canada,' as a means to reduce its extensive backlog to a more manageable level. This article looks at Kinder Morgan's 'turnaround' efforts, specifically now because the company is ready to start raising its dividend. This article looks at Kinder Morgan in the following important criteria: Leverage, shareholder distributions and assets, relative to its peers.

Spinning off cash

Unlike most midstream MLPs, Kinder Morgan Inc. currently funds its capital expenditure projects entirely from its own cash flow. That necessitates a much lower dividend than its peers, but it has also allowed the company to steadily deleverage vis a vis its EBTIDA. By the end of 2017, Kinder Morgan's leverage ratio should be 5.1 times. That is still higher than most of its peers. For example, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which I consider to be the 'gold standard' of big midstream MLPs, typically has a leverage ratio in the low 4s.

Kinder Morgan's plan to raise the dividend from 50 cents per year now to $1.25 by 2020 means that the company will not likely be able to fund its growth capex projects entirely, or even primarily, from cash flow by then. I expect the coverage ratio to drop to somewhere around 1.2 distributions when all the dust settles in 2020. That is where management said it wants to be in terms of dividend-to-DCF coverage.

Based on today's share price, that would be a "forward" yield of 6.6%. That's not terribly different from many other midstream names. For example, Enterprise Products Partners yielded 6.2% Wednesday morning. If we extrapolate that partnership's recent distribution increases, Enterprise Products Partners would offer a comparable or higher yield to what Kinder Morgan Inc. will offer by 2020.

Courtesy of Kinder Morgan Investor Relations.

After spinning off its Canada assets, Kinder Morgan has become much more focused on US-based, natural gas midstream assets. Kinder Morgan has a huge $3.4 billion backlog, which does not include a new Permian to Gulf Coast dry gas pipeline that Kinder Morgan Inc. is still signing up customers for. As of right now, about 55% of Kinder Morgan's net income is from dry gas assets.

Nevertheless, there are midstream names with comparable dry gas assets. Williams Partners (WPZ) comes to mind. Williams Partners owns the Transco Pipeline, the bi-directional pipeline between New England and the Gulf Coast. Williams is leveraging this unique asset by building gathering and transportation systems throughout the gas rich Marcellus shale and connecting it with Transco. That's not to take away from Kinder Morgan's strength in natural gas, but there are other options.



Courtesy of Kinder Morgan Investor Relations.

There's no doubt that Kinder Morgan is cheap compared to its peers, and everyone likes a good deal. Is there upside to that valuation? I certainly believe that there is, but it is going to take a few years to achieve any kind of dividend yields comparable to names like Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) or Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

All things considered

Kinder Morgan's turnaround is going well. The company is throwing off lots of excess cash, which is enabling the company to rapidly grow its dividend over the next few years, and also to authorize that $2 billion buyback, which is, to the best of my knowledge, unique among the big midstream names. The buyback is about 5% of the company's market cap. Distributed over the next 3 years, that's 1.66% per year annualized. It's a nice bonus.

Also, the valuation doesn't lie. Kinder Morgan is quite cheap on a price/DCF basis; much cheaper than it's peers. According to the graphic above, Kinder Morgan Inc trades at just 8.6 times DCF, with its peers trading at, on average, about 15 times.

I won't ever argue that Kinder Morgan Inc should be at the peer average: Its leverage is still too high, and the dividend is currently far too low to draw the income investors who typically own these businesses. But the dividend will be higher, and Kinder Morgan will have a solid coverage ratio. I think, in time, Kinder Morgan's valuation will revert more toward the mean. A company with this big of a market cap has to.

If you're looking for significant upside in midstream names, Kinder Morgan is significantly undervalued with a real catalyst (a rapidly rising dividend) to push the stock higher in the intermediate future. For this reason, I am recommending Kinder Morgan Inc for the first time in a couple years.

If you're interested in Kinder Morgan Inc, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've been covering this business in its various forms for the last several years, and will continue to provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. In addition, I have a Marketplace service which allows me to write about dividend investing ideas, in ways that don't typically fit the mold of a 'free' article. I invite you to take a risk-free look at that as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.