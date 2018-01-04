3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: January 4, 2018

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Novartis shores up its CDK program with a breakthrough

Company: Novartis (NVS)

Therapy: Ribociclib

Disease: ER-positive breast cancer

News: NVS announced that the FDA has granted their CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib (branded Kisqali) breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of advanced hormone receptor-positive in premenopausal women. This designation was based on the results from MONALEESA-7, presented just last month in San Antonio.

Looking forward: MONALEESA-7 was a good look into how the CDK inhibitors are rapidly expanding their reach in the treatment of breast cancer. As such, I expect we are going to see a lot of activity in this space in 2018, with the first impact of this activity being an application for approval sometime in the next few months. Somewhere around 7% of all breast cancer diagnoses occur in women under the age of 40, and these patients represent an important need.

Therefore, it seems likely that NVS will be able to translate this announcement into a key differentiator among a field of generally similar drugs in 2018.

InVivo looks to climb out of a dark place in spinal injury

Company: InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)

Therapy: Neuro-Spinal Scaffold

Disease: Spinal cord injury

News: NVIV provided an update of results from the INSPIRE study, with 7 of the 16 enrolled patients achieving improved function from baseline to six months. The company believes that these findings demonstrate the feasibility and potential efficacy of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold, which was needed after a trial halt last July due to 3 patient deaths.

Looking forward: This update is an important shot in the arm for interest in NVIV's approach to regenerative medicine. It is not immediately clear why these results were not well received in the stock market, as NVIV fell over 20% on the announcement. Whether the company is able to race forward before cash runs out remains anyone's guess.

However, it is clear that the results from INSPIRE signal promise for the therapeutic approach, and I think they're going to be able to build momentum off of this news throughout 2018. As always, however, caveat emptor on a security with such a small capitalization.

Myriad Genetics is the choice for AstraZeneca's testing

Company: Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Therapy: myChoice HRD (a test for DNA damage repair deficiency)

Disease: Advanced ovarian cancer

News: MYGN announced that AstraZeneca (AZN) has incorporated the myChoice HRD test into its ongoing investigations involving the use of the PARP inhibitor olaparib (branded Lynparza) and bevacizumab (branded Avastin) as maintenance therapy for advanced ovarian cancer. This test assesses the tumor's ability to repair DNA, as tumors that lack the ability to undergo repair through a process called homologous recombination have been shown to be more sensitive to PARP inhibition.

Looking forward: To me, this is pretty big news for MYGN, since the recent approvals for PARP inhibitors like olaparib and niraparib have included patients who have no homologous recombination deficiency, because they have been shown to be better for patients regardless of BRCA/HRD status compared with placebo in relapsed disease. The continued emphasis on testing means that AZN is placing a high priority on establishing biomarkers as much as possible.

This news is likely to translate well for MYGN in the long run, especially if results end up showing that certain patients, as predicted by their test, benefit from the bevacizumab-olaparib maintenance combo.

