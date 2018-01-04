Investors Can Lock Into 6% Yield With Cleveland-Cliffs 2020 Bonds

Cleveland-Cliffs’ (CLF) shareholders had a rough 2017. Shares in the company were cut in half in a period of three months from spring to summer. Shares did start with a surge in 2018, however, there is an alternate investment route for Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs bonds maturing in 2020 are trading at a yield near 6%. With a coupon of 5.9%, income investors will not have to wait until maturity to see any returns. With the company seeing improvements on profit/loss, balance sheet, and cash flow, the investment case continues to grow.

Cleveland-Cliffs has made noticeable improvements in profit and loss. Along with a 30% increase in revenue year over year in the nine months ending September 30th, sales margins have nearly doubled, and operating income has nearly tripled. Cliffs net income is down from a near ago, but this is due to an extraordinary charge related to the retirement/restructuring of debt.

Cleveland-Cliffs cash flow has improved in nearly identical fashion to its operating income. For the nine-month period ending September 30 th, operating income has nearly tripled compared to 2016. This has allowed the company to invest in more capital and pay down debt for the second consecutive year. While the decrease in financing activities is nearly similar from a year ago, the activities are vastly different. Cleveland-Cliffs issued senior notes and common shares to repurchase existing debt.

While a first look at the company’s balance sheet may make investors cringe, financing moves by Cleveland-Cliffs have made it healthier. The company’s debt repurchase has decreased long term debt by nearly $500 million. The reduction in debt comes without asset sales and therefore has reduced the company’s shareholder equity deficit by nearly half.

The company’s debt structure has changed dramatically with its refinancing. Cleveland-Cliffs has retired all its secured debt with the issuance of common shares combined with the issuance of new unsecured debt. This puts unsecured debt holders in a better position in the unlikely event of debt restructuring. This wave of restructuring has left the 2020 maturity as next in line for the company to either pay off or refinance.

It is important to note that Cleveland-Cliffs issued new senior secured and senior convertible notes last month with maturities in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Investors should be mindful that Cleveland Cliffs generated enough cash to address financing activities by $180 million in a nine-month period in 2016 and 2017. With these issuances creating a similar debt structure as 2016, there is no reason to believe that the new debt should impair cash flow.

Investors should continue to monitor cash flow in future earnings reports to ensure that the company can retire or refinance the 2020 maturities. On its current pace, Cleveland Cliffs should be able to generate enough cash flow to retire its 2020 maturities by the end of 2018.

CUSIP: 18683KAA9

Coupon: 5.9%

Maturity: March 15, 2020

Yield to Maturity: 5.97%

Additional disclosure: I am long CLF bonds maturing in 2020 and may initiate a position in other CLF within the next 72 hours.