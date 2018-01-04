Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Ardelyx Reports Data, Omeros Moves Forward With OMS721, Allergan Announces Job Cuts

Omeros reached an agreement with FDA on design of Phase 3 trial for OMS 721 in IgN.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Ardelyx

Today we will discuss the announcement from Ardelyx (ARDX) with regards to the Phase 3 T3MPO program.

The T3MPO program was designed to support the registration of tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). ARDX announced the completion of the safety extension study of tenapanor for IBS-C. Before we look at the results, let us rewind the ARDX story.

ARDX saw a huge drop in May last year even as the company announced positive results from the T3MPO-1 trial. The study met the primary endpoint for six of 12 weeks. The reason ARDX dropped more than 60% despite promising efficacy data was the high rate of diarrhea in the treatment arm (14.6%). In October last year, the company reported data from the second-stage of the IBS-C study. Again on the efficacy front, ARDX’s treatment showed promise. But the incidence of diarrhea actually increased in this study (16%). Not surprisingly, ARDX shares failed to recover from the May sell-off.

Ardelyx today came out with much improved safety data. In the third-stage of the study, 9.2% of the patients reported experiencing diarrhea. Despite the marked improvement, ARDX shares did not react. The reason is that while the improved rate is positive, tenapanor still lags in terms of its safety profile compared to Synergy’s (SGYP) Trulance. And given that the two drugs have similar efficacy profiles, today’s news is not likely to provide any boost to ARDX shares. Having said that, we do believe ARDX can now forward with the regulatory process for tenapanor. However, commercial potential will be limited given that Trulance had an incidence of 5% in its trials. That explains the muted reaction to the new data.

The question is there any value in ARDX. Apart from tenapanor, the company has some early stage assets, which hold some promise. Also, the company has a solid financial position, with nearly $60 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter.

Tenapanor is also being evaluated in ESRD Hyperphosphatemia. In February last year, the company had reported positive data from the Phase 3 study in this indication. However, here again, the major concern was the high rate of diarrhea compared to the standard of care. Despite this issue, analysts have been surprisingly quite bullish with their forecasts for the drug. BTIG analyst Tim Chiang last year said in a research note that the peak sales potential for the drug in IBS-C alone is $500 million (by 2025). Even the consensus price target on the stock indicates an upside of almost 100% from current levels.

We believe that analysts’ projections are too bullish at the moment. While we expect an approval for tenapanor, the weaker safety profile would mean that uptake would be slow. While there is some value in the company’s pipeline, we see it as a more long-term opportunity. We would therefore remain on the sidelines with ARDX despite the much improved safety data reported today.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of EGLT, PTN, ONCE, SGMO, OMER

Egalet Pharma (EGLT) announced that it is partnering with OraPharma Inc., a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals to co-promote SPRIX Nasal Spray to dentists, dental specialists and oral surgeons across the U.S.

Analysis: OraPharma will start promoting SPRIX in the current quarter as part of the two-year agreement. The two companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. The news has boosted EGLT shares, which rose as much as 7% in pre-market trading. By mid-day trading, EGLT had shed some of the gains but was still up nearly 4%. The stock though still remains significantly below its 52-week levels.

Palatin (PTN) announced that it will start clinical development of its ulcerative colitis (UC) candidate PL-8177.

Analysis: The FDA has approved the company’s IND seeking approval to start clinical trials evaluating PL-8177 for the treatment of UC. The company expects to start a Phase 1 single and ascending dose study in the current quarter. The news sent PTN shares nearly 13% higher in mid-day trading on Wednesday.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) has priced its gene therapy at $850,000, making it one of the most expensive treatments.

Analysis: Last year, Spark CEO had hinted at a $1 million pricing for the ene therapy LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec). The gene therapy was approved by the FDA last month for the treatment of biallelic RPE65-mutation-associated retinal dystrophy. The disease affects an estimated 1,000 people in the U.S. alone. It will be interesting to see how insurers react to the pricing, which is $425,000 per eye or $850,000.

Sangamo (SGMO) announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Pfizer (PFE). The collaboration will focus on the development of a gene therapy using zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs) to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD) linked to mutations of the C90RF72 gene.

Analysis: Under the terms of the collaboration, the companies will investigate allele-specific ZFP-TFs to potentially differentiate the mutant C90FR72 allele from the wild type allele and to specifically down-regulate the mutant form. Sangamo will receive an upfront payment of $12 million and up to $150 million in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Sangamo will be responsible or developing ZFP-TF candidates while Pfizer will be responsible for subsequent research, development, manufacturing and commercialization. The two companies are already collaborating on the development of gene therapies to treat hemophilia A as per an earlier agreement.

Omeros (OMER) announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA on the design of its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating OMS 721 in patients with IgA nepropathy (IgAN).

Analysis: The Phase 3 trial will enroll adult patients with biopsy-confirmed IgAN and 24-hour urine protein excretion greater than 1 g/day at baseline. The primary endpoint of the trial will be reduction in proteinuria at week 24. The company expects to commence the study in February. OMS 721 is the key value driver for OMER in the long-term and it was not surprising to see that the news initially sent OMER shares sharply higher. The stock though gave up all of its gains by mid-day trading, which we believe was likely due to profit taking.

In other news

Allergan (AGN) announced that it would undertake a cost-cutting and restructuring program to achieve its 2018 non-GAAP net income target. As part of the restructuring program, the company will axe more than 1,000 jobs.

Novartis (NVS) announced that the FDA has granted its Kisqali a Breakthrough Therapy for initial endocrine-based treatment of premenopausal or perimenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced/metastatic breast cancer in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) announced a $100 million public offering of its common stock. The company has not yet announced the price and terms of the offering.

ESSA Pharma (EPIX) announced that it plans to issue 125 million common shares at $0.20 per share. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund ongoing preclinical development of the company’s next generation Aniten compounds, debt service, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Array BioPharma (ARRY) announced that it has updated its 2011 agreement with Singapore-based ASLAN Pharmaceuticals granting it exclusive global rights to varlitinib, an orally available small molecule pan-HER inhibitor that can potentially treat a range of cancers. As per the terms of the deal, Array will receive $12M upfront, $12M within the next 12 months, up to $30M in development milestones, up to $75M in commercial milestones and tiered low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Shire (SHPG) announced that Health Canada approved its Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5%) for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in adult patients, the first medication for the disease approved there in seven years

VistaGen (VTGN) announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track status for its ead candidate AV-101 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (NYSEARCA:MDD).

Valeant (VRX) announced that it has paid down additional $300 million of its outstanding senior secured term loans using cash on hand.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) announced that the first patient has been treated in its 40-subject Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating INOpulse in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Insider Sales

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ACUR): Former 10% owner Claudius LLC disposed all their holding - 2195734 shares for $219,573.

Alkermes Plc. (ALKS): SVP Finance & CAO, Alks Inc. Brown Iain Michael disposed 39% of their holding - 10652 shares for $583,886.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA): EVP & CFO McGrath John disposed 32000 shares (25% of their holding) for $640,000; CEO Ciechanover Isaac E. disposed 22200 shares for $405,958.

Fibrogen Inc (FGEN): CEO Neff Thomas B disposed 38636 shares for $1,869,431.

General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB:CANN): CEO Frichtel Robert Lawrence disposed 50000 shares for $352,680.

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCQB:INQD): 10% shareholder Sykes Chad Colin disposed 325000 shares (15% of their holding) for $3,250.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): 10% shareholders Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) Ii, L.P. and Scp Vitalife Partners II LP disposed 6090 and 18231 shares for $56,481 and $169,080 respectively.

Insider Acquisitions

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT): Director Schaffer Derace L acquired 97410 shares for $187,450.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): CEO Vounatsos Michel acquired 780 shares for $250,029. They now hold 4879 shares.

